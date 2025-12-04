Who Is Known as the Iron Lady of India?

Iron Lady of India: Indira Gandhi is known as the Iron Lady of India due to her strong leadership, decisive governance, and bold political decisions. She was the first and only female Prime Minister of India, serving from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984. Her policies and leadership style left a lasting impact on India’s political landscape.

Iron Lady of India

Indira Gandhi earned the title “Iron Lady” for her firm and authoritative approach to governance. She implemented bold economic policies, strengthened India’s defence and foreign relations, and was known for taking tough decisions even in politically risky situations. Her tenure shaped modern India and influenced generations of leaders.

First and Only Prime Minister

Indira Gandhi was the first and only woman to become Prime Minister of India. Her rise to power broke political barriers in a male-dominated political landscape. She demonstrated that women could lead a large and diverse nation with courage, vision, and determination.