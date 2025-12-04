CAT Response Sheet 2025
CAT 2025 Answer Key To Be Released On Dec 8 at iimcat.ac.in; Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 4, 2025, 22:44 IST

IIM Kozhikode will release the CAT 2025 answer key on December 8, 2025, at the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The response sheets were released today, December 4, 2025, at 5 PM. Candidates can log in to check their response sheets.

Key Points

  • IIM Kozhikode will release the CAT 2025 answer key on December 8, 2025.
  • The response sheets were released today, December 4, 2025, at 5 PM.
  • Candidates can log in to check their response sheets at the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2025 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 answer key on December 8, 2025. Candidates can check the official website to download the answer key at iimcat.ac.in. The institute released the response sheets today, December 4, 2025 at 5 PM on the website. 

Students will need to log in to their account to check the response sheets. The management exam was held on Sunday, November 30, 2025 in three slots across India. This year, the CAT 2025 answer key objection window will be opened after 4 days.

How to download the CAT 2025 Answer Key?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the CAT 2025 answer key online: 

  1. Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in 
  2. Click on  the candidate login page 
  3. Enter your CAT ID and password
  4. In the dashboard, click on the response sheet link
  5. Check your response sheet and download it
  6. Check the answer key online 

How to raise objections against the CAT 2025 Answer Key?

In case a candidate wants to raise objection against the CAT 2025 Answer Key, they can follow the mentioned steps online: 

  1. Visit CAT 2025 website at iimcat.ac.in
  2. Click on 'Login' and enter your CAT login ID and password
  3. In candidate dashboard, click on Objection tab
  4. Press on ‘+’ sign to add an objection
  5. Check question number and add details
  6. Upload supporting document and pay the objection fee of INR 1200 per question
  7. Review and submit the objection
  8. Save the confirmation page
