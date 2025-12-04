School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading provides a comprehensive, global overview, keeping you informed and connected with the latest updates across national and international events, sports, business, science, and technology.
Staying updated with current events is essential for students. It expands your understanding beyond the classroom, highlighting national progress and challenges. This practice not only enhances general knowledge but also fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens your perspective on topics relevant to your future. With this in mind, let's turn our attention to today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda Urges Bihar MPs to Lead TB Mukt Bharat Movement
Kremlin Hails PM Modi’s Personal Reception of President Putin as Symbol of Strategic Friendship
NITI Aayog & IBM Unveil Roadmap to Make India a Top-3 Quantum Economy by 2047
11th India-Nepal Lines of Credit Review Meeting Held in New Delhi
India-Saudi Arabia Parliamentary Friendship Group to Be Constituted: Lok Sabha Speaker
EAM Jaishankar Highlights India-US Cooperation on Deportation & Human Trafficking
JPC Discusses One Nation, One Election, Chaudhary Emphasizes National Interest
Lok Sabha Takes Up Health Security & National Security Cess Bill, 2025
Russian President Putin Arrives in New Delhi for 23rd India-Russia Summit
Parliament Passes Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to Raise Tobacco Duties
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Nepal Celebrates Udhauli and Yomari Punhi, Declares Public Holiday
Cyclone Ditwah Leaves Sri Lanka with Huge Reconstruction Challenge
Mild tremors felt in Dhaka as 4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Narsingdi & surrounding areas
Death toll in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka reaches 479, 350 still missing
Russian President Putin to arrive in New Delhi on two day visit to India for India-Russia Annual Summit
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh & his Russian counterpart to co-chair India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission
Indian Air Force returns after 8th edition of exercise Garuda in France
Indian crew member detained in Yemen since july released and returns home
French President meets Xi Jinping in Beijing for talks on Ukraine and trade
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Arjun Erigaisi Wins Jerusalem Masters 2025, Defeats Viswanathan Anand in Final
South Africa Beat India by 4 Wickets, Series Level 1–1
South Africa win toss and elect to bowl against India
India Thrash Switzerland 5–0 to Enter FIH Junior World Cup Quarterfinals
-
India kick off their campaign at Women’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup with 13-0 victory over Namibia in Santiago
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Sensex & Nifty Rebound After Four-Day Losing Streak
Sensex, Nifty slip for fourth consecutive session
Land & property transactions are driving India’s economy in big way, says DoLR Secretary Manoj Joshi
Sensex, Nifty Slip After Hitting Record Highs; Broader Market Ends Mixed”
Sensex rises 126 points, Nifty up 33 points in early trade
GST reforms provide significant boost to India’s automobile sector
Meta Platforms announce addition of 5 new Indian languages for creators
Sensex and Nifty Extend Rally for Third Week, Scale New All-Time Highs
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
India records 65.7 lakh school dropouts in 5 years, Gujarat reports 341% surge
Bihar Board releases 2026 Class 10, 12 model papers with new exam pattern
Odisha Class 12 Exams 2026 datesheet out, exams from February 18 to March 21
Over 1.2 lakh railways vacancies under recruitment for 2024–25: Government
UP Police announces Sub Inspector recruitment exam dates for 2026
IIM Kozhikode to release CAT 2025 provisional answer key soon. Check steps to download
Thought of the Day
Success is not a destination, but a continuous journey of small, smart steps."
Meaning: This thought tells students that success isn't something you achieve all at once (a destination) or just by being smart. It comes from consistent, daily effort—the "small, smart steps." It encourages students to focus on working hard and making good choices every day (like studying for one hour instead of pulling an all-nighter, or fixing one math mistake instead of ignoring it). If you stay committed to the process, the great results will naturally follow.
As board examinations draw nearer, efficient and focused preparation is essential for success. To support your study efforts, we have compiled a list of crucial educational resources, including updated syllabi and sample papers for CBSE Class 10 and 12 and more. We strongly encourage all students to utilise these materials diligently to structure their revision, practice effectively, and maximise their academic performance. Please refer to the links provided below.
