CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2025-26: Download 12th Subject-wise Paper PDF and Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12th Sample Papers 2026: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made available all subject sample papers officially along with solutions for academic year 2025-26, from all the streams for the 2026 board exams. Sample papers are always beneficial for students to practice before examinations. It encourages students to reflect on their achievements and understand their strengths and weaknesses, as well as the areas for improvement.

Preparing for board exams can be challenging, but with the right strategies you can approach your studies in the right direction. In this article, we have provided the complete set of subject-wise sample papers and their marking scheme released by the CBSE Board. Read the complete article for the latest update and get a free link to download a PDF.