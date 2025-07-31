CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2025-26: Download 12th Subject-wise Paper PDF and Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12th Sample Papers 2026: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made available all subject sample papers officially along with solutions for academic year 2025-26, from all the streams for the 2026 board exams. Sample papers are always beneficial for students to practice before examinations. It encourages students to reflect on their achievements and understand their strengths and weaknesses, as well as the areas for improvement.
Preparing for board exams can be challenging, but with the right strategies you can approach your studies in the right direction. In this article, we have provided the complete set of subject-wise sample papers and their marking scheme released by the CBSE Board. Read the complete article for the latest update and get a free link to download a PDF.
Note: The format of sample papers is more or less similar to the previous year sample papers. Find below the changes regarding exam pattern:
|
Question Type
|
Weightage
|
Description
|
Competency-Based Questions
|
50%
|
Test students’ ability to apply knowledge in real-world scenarios, including: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Case-based questions, and Source-based integrated questions.
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
20%
|
Select response type questions included to encourage critical thinking and quick decision-making skills among students.
|
Constructed Response Type Questions
|
30%
|
Traditional answer type questions such as short and long answer type questions.
CBSE Board Class 12 Subject-Wise Sample Paper PDF and Solution 2025-2026
From the table given below, you can directly access and download the Class 12th CBSE Sample paper 2025-26 along with their marking schemes, in PDF format for free:
CBSE Class 12 Subject-Wise Sample Papers and Marking Scheme 2026
|
Subjects
|
Sample Question Paper
|
Marking Scheme
|
Accountancy
|
Arabic
|
Assamese
|
Bengali
|
Bharatanatyam
|
Bhutia
|
Biology
|
Biotechnology
|
Bhoti
|
Bodo
|
Business Studies
|
Carnatic Melodic
|
Carnatic Percussion
|
Carnatic Vocal
|
Chemistry
|
Computer Science
|
Dance Manipuri
|
Dance Odissi
|
Economics
|
Engg. Graphic
|
English Core
|
English Elective
|
Entrepreneurship
|
French
|
Geography
|
German
|
Gujarati
|
Hindi Elective
|
Hindi Core
|
History
|
Hindustani Music (Melodic)
|
Hindustani Music (Percussion)
|
Hindustani Music (Vocal)
|
Home Science
|
Informatics Practices
|
Japanese
|
Kannada
|
Kashmiri
|
Kathak
|
Kathakali
|
Kuchipudi
|
Legal Studies
|
Lepcha
|
Limboo
|
Malayalam
|
Manipuri
|
Marathi
|
Applied Arts (Commercial Art)
|
Applied Mathematics
|
Mathematics
|
Mizo
|
NCC
|
Nepali
|
Kokborok
|
KTPI
|
Odia
|
Painting
|
Graphic
|
Sculpture
|
Persian
|
Physical Education
|
Physics
|
Political Science
|
Psychology
|
Punjabi
|
Russian
|
Sindhi
|
Sociology
|
Spanish
|
Sanskrit Core
|
Sanskrit Elective
|
Tamil
|
Telugu (AP)
|
Telugu (Telangana)
|
Tibetan
|
Tangkhul (MIL)
|
Urdu Core
|
Urdu Elective
How to Download CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2025-26
-
Navigate to the official CBSE Academic Website: cbseacademic.nic.in
-
Locate "sample question paper" and click on "sample question paper 2025-26."
-
Proceed to select "class XII."
-
Choose the specific subject for which you wish to download the sample paper.
-
The PDF will then be displayed on your screen for review.
-
Download the PDF and print it for future use.
Why CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2025-26 is Important
CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers for the 2025-26 academic year are extremely important resource for students preparing for their 2026 board exams. They offer a clear roadmap to success by providing crucial insights into the upcoming examination.
-
Understanding Exam Pattern: The sample papers give students a precise idea of the new exam format, including the types of questions, marking scheme, and overall structure of the paper. This helps students avoid surprises on exam day.
-
Time Management Practice: By practicing with sample papers, students can learn to manage their time effectively during the actual exam. They can figure out how much time to spend on each section or type of question.
-
Identifying Important Topics: Sample papers often highlight the key chapters or topics that carry more weight or are frequently tested. This helps students prioritize their study efforts and focus on essential areas.
-
Self-Assessment and Improvement: Solving sample papers allows students to test their knowledge and identify their strengths and weaknesses. They can see which areas they need to work on more, helping them to improve their understanding and scoring.
-
Building Confidence: Regularly practicing with sample papers makes students more comfortable with the exam environment. This familiarity reduces exam anxiety and boosts their confidence, leading to better performance.
-
Familiarity with Question Types: Students get to see the kind of language and phrasing used in board exam questions, which can be different from textbook exercises. This familiarity helps them interpret questions correctly.
-
Understanding Marking Scheme: The provided marking scheme helps students understand how marks are allocated for different parts of an answer. This allows them to structure their responses in a way that maximizes their scores.
CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers for 2025-26 are like a practice run for the actual board exam. They help students understand the paper, manage time, know what's important, and feel more confident. Using them wisely can greatly improve your chances of doing well in the exams.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation