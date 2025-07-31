CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2025-26: Download 12th Subject-wise Paper PDF and Marking Scheme

TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers and Marking Scheme 2026: CBSE has released the sample papers of major subjects for Class 12 for the 2026 Board Exams. Download the subject-wise sample question papers with marking scheme in PDF here. Students are advised to practice the model paper and make themselves familiar with the complete syllabus and focus on weak areas. View and download the subject-wise PDFs directly from Jagran Josh.

Jul 31, 2025, 16:13 IST
CBSE Class 12th Sample Papers 2026: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made available all subject sample papers officially along with solutions for academic year 2025-26, from all the streams for the 2026 board exams. Sample papers are always beneficial for students to practice before examinations. It encourages students to reflect on their achievements and understand their strengths and weaknesses, as well as the areas for improvement.

Preparing for board exams can be challenging, but with the right strategies you can approach your studies in the right direction. In this article, we have provided the complete set of subject-wise sample papers and their marking scheme released by the CBSE Board. Read the complete article for the latest update and get a free link to download a PDF.

Note: The format of sample papers is more or less similar to the previous year sample papers.  Find below the changes regarding exam pattern:

Question Type

Weightage

Description

Competency-Based Questions

50%

Test students’ ability to apply knowledge in real-world scenarios, including: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Case-based questions, and Source-based integrated questions.

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

20%

Select response type questions included to encourage critical thinking and quick decision-making skills among students.

Constructed Response Type Questions

30%

Traditional answer type questions such as short and long answer type questions.

CBSE Board Class 12 Subject-Wise Sample Paper PDF and Solution 2025-2026 

From the table given below, you can directly access and download the Class 12th CBSE Sample paper 2025-26 along with their marking schemes, in PDF format for free:

CBSE Class 12 Subject-Wise Sample Papers and Marking Scheme 2026

Subjects

Sample Question Paper

Marking Scheme

Accountancy

SQP

MS

Arabic

SQP

MS

Assamese

SQP

MS

Bengali

SQP

MS

Bharatanatyam

SQP 

MS 

Bhutia

SQP

MS

Biology

SQP

MS

Biotechnology

SQP 

MS 

Bhoti

SQP

MS

Bodo

SQP

MS

Business Studies

SQP

MS

Carnatic Melodic

SQP

MS

Carnatic Percussion

SQP

MS

Carnatic Vocal

SQP

MS

Chemistry

SQP 

MS 

Computer Science

SQP

MS

Dance Manipuri

SQP 

MS 

Dance Odissi

SQP 

MS

Economics

SQP

MS

Engg. Graphic

SQP

MS

English Core

SQP

MS

English Elective

SQP

MS

Entrepreneurship

SQP

MS

French

SQP

MS

Geography

SQP

MS 

German

SQP

MS

Gujarati

SQP

MS

Hindi Elective

SQP

MS

Hindi Core

SQP

MS

History

SQP 

MS 

Hindustani Music (Melodic)

SQP

MS

Hindustani Music (Percussion)

SQP

MS

Hindustani Music (Vocal)

SQP

MS

Home Science

SQP 

MS 

Informatics Practices

SQP

MS

Japanese

SQP

MS

Kannada

SQP

MS

Kashmiri

SQP

MS

Kathak

SQP 

MS 

Kathakali

SQP

MS 

Kuchipudi

SQP 

MS

Legal Studies

SQP 

MS 

Lepcha

SQP

MS

Limboo

SQP

MS

Malayalam

SQP

MS

Manipuri

SQP

MS

Marathi

SQP

MS

Applied Arts (Commercial Art)

SQP 

MS 

Applied Mathematics

SQP 

MS

Mathematics

SQP 

MS

Mizo

SQP

MS

NCC

SQP

MS

Nepali

SQP

MS

Kokborok

SQP

MS

KTPI

SQP

MS

Odia

SQP

MS

Painting

SQP 

MS

Graphic

SQP 

MS

Sculpture

SQP 

MS

Persian

SQP

MS

Physical Education

SQP

MS

Physics

SQP 

MS

Political Science

SQP 

MS 

Psychology

SQP

MS

Punjabi

SQP

MS

Russian

SQP

MS

Sindhi

SQP

MS

Sociology

SQP 

MS

Spanish

SQP

MS

Sanskrit Core

SQP

MS

Sanskrit Elective

SQP

MS

Tamil

SQP

MS

Telugu (AP)

SQP

MS

Telugu (Telangana)

SQP

MS

Tibetan

SQP

MS

Tangkhul (MIL)

SQP

MS

Urdu Core

SQP

MS

Urdu Elective

SQP

MS

How to Download CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2025-26

  1. Navigate to the official CBSE Academic Website: cbseacademic.nic.in

  2. Locate "sample question paper" and click on "sample question paper 2025-26."

  3. Proceed to select "class XII."

  4. Choose the specific subject for which you wish to download the sample paper.

  5. The PDF will then be displayed on your screen for review.

  6. Download the PDF and print it for future use.

Why CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2025-26 is Important

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers for the 2025-26 academic year are extremely important resource for students preparing for their 2026 board exams. They offer a clear roadmap to success by providing crucial insights into the upcoming examination.

  • Understanding Exam Pattern: The sample papers give students a precise idea of the new exam format, including the types of questions, marking scheme, and overall structure of the paper. This helps students avoid surprises on exam day.

  • Time Management Practice: By practicing with sample papers, students can learn to manage their time effectively during the actual exam. They can figure out how much time to spend on each section or type of question.

  • Identifying Important Topics: Sample papers often highlight the key chapters or topics that carry more weight or are frequently tested. This helps students prioritize their study efforts and focus on essential areas.

  • Self-Assessment and Improvement: Solving sample papers allows students to test their knowledge and identify their strengths and weaknesses. They can see which areas they need to work on more, helping them to improve their understanding and scoring.

  • Building Confidence: Regularly practicing with sample papers makes students more comfortable with the exam environment. This familiarity reduces exam anxiety and boosts their confidence, leading to better performance.

  • Familiarity with Question Types: Students get to see the kind of language and phrasing used in board exam questions, which can be different from textbook exercises. This familiarity helps them interpret questions correctly.

  • Understanding Marking Scheme: The provided marking scheme helps students understand how marks are allocated for different parts of an answer. This allows them to structure their responses in a way that maximizes their scores.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers for 2025-26 are like a practice run for the actual board exam. They help students understand the paper, manage time, know what's important, and feel more confident. Using them wisely can greatly improve your chances of doing well in the exams.

CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper 2025-26

FAQs

  • Will CBSE change syllabus in 2025-26?
    +
    The CBSE has officially announced the new syllabus for CBSE classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2025-26, featuring 'major reforms' in the syllabus, assessment structure, and examination pattern.
  • Has CBSE released sample paper for 2025-26?
    +
    CBSE has released the Sample Question Papers along with Marking Schemes for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2025–26 academic year on its official website- cbseacademic.nic.in.

