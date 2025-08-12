CBSE Class 12 English Elective Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Sample Paper 2025-26: The latest sample paper for the current school year 2025–2026 has been made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Students can download the sample paper for free, along with the grading scheme. Sample papers are important for students since they act as practice tests. Using sample papers, students can learn about the question type and overall mark weighting. Additionally, using sample papers might help students study and prepare for tests. Board exam preparation might be difficult, but you can approach your study in the proper way if you use the right techniques. The whole English Elective sample paper and the marking guidelines published by the CBSE Board are included in this article. Read the complete article for the latest update and get a free link to download English Elective PDF.

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Sample Paper 2025-26 General Instructions: Read the following instructions very carefully and follow them: i. This paper is divided in THREE sections. A. SECTION A -READING B. SECTION B – GRAMMAR & WRITING C. SECTION C- TEXTBOOK ii. Separate instructions are given with each part and question, wherever necessary. Read the instructions carefully and follow them. iii. Do not exceed the prescribed word limit while answering the questions. SECTION A- READING 20 Marks 1. Read the passage given below and answer the questions that follow: Arjun was an architect, renowned for designing modern skyscrapers in bustling cities. His life was a whirlwind of deadlines, meetings, and blueprints, leaving little time for reflection. One Friday evening, while clearing his desk, he stumbled upon an old, faded photograph of his childhood home. The simple cottage nestled in the hills, surrounded by tall oak trees, brought a rush of memories—the sound of chirping birds, the scent of fresh rain, and his grandmother’s stories by the fireplace. Her laughter, warm and contagious, echoed in his mind.

That night, he could not sleep. Tossing and turning, he realized it had been over 20 years since he last visited his ancestral home. On an impulse, he decided to take a break and revisit the place where he had spent his happiest days. This was not just a trip to a physical location but a journey to rediscover parts of himself lost in the chaos of adulthood. The journey took five hours by car, weaving through highways and narrow mountain roads, followed by a 20-minute trek uphill. The steep path, lined with vibrant wildflowers, contrasted sharply with the grey monotony of the city. When Arjun reached the crest of the hill, the sight of the old cottage took his breath away. Time seemed to have stood still. The wooden structure, though weathered, still held its charm. The red-tiled roof, overgrown shrubs in the garden, and a swing hanging from the oak tree felt like pieces of a puzzle falling into place.

Pushing open the creaky gate, Arjun stepped onto the porch. The door was unlocked, and a faint musty smell greeted him. Dust motes danced in the sunlight streaming through the windows. Inside, furniture was covered in white sheets, and the ticking of an old clock echoed faintly. Each corner seemed to whisper stories of laughter, footsteps, and secrets from the past. In his grandmother’s room, Arjun found a leather-bound journal on the bedside table. Curious, he opened it and began reading. The diary was filled with entries about her. One entry caught his attention: “Arjun is a curious child, always asking questions about the world. He dreams of building things that touch the sky. I hope he never loses that wonder.” Tears welled up in his eyes. He had fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming an architect, but in the process, he had forgotten the simple joys of life. His work consumed him, leaving little room for curiosity or connection.

Exploring further, Arjun found a box of childhood treasures—hand-drawn sketches, toy cars, and a model of a treehouse he had designed but never built. Holding the model, he felt a pang of regret. He had promised his grandmother he would build the treehouse, but life had taken him in a different direction. That promise, once so meaningful, had been buried under layers of ambition and responsibility. Determined to honour his promise, Arjun decided to spend the weekend building the treehouse. He found old tools in the shed, along with planks of wood and nails. Though years had passed since he worked with his hands, the process was strangely therapeutic. The rhythmic sound of hammering, the scent of freshly cut wood, and the rustling leaves transported him to a simpler time. As he worked, memories of his grandmother’s encouragement and belief in him filled his heart. She had always said the best creations were those made with love and intention. By Sunday evening, the treehouse stood proudly on the oak tree—simple yet sturdy. It wasn’t just a physical structure but a tribute to his grandmother and a testament to their shared dreams.

Climbing up, Arjun sat inside, gazing at the breath-taking view of the valley. The golden hues of the setting sun painted the landscape in shades of orange and pink. For the first time in years, he felt contentment. The weight of deadlines and expectations melted away, replaced by a profound connection to the present. Before leaving the next morning, Arjun planted a sapling near the treehouse, symbolizing new beginnings. The act felt symbolic, as though he were planting a part of himself back into the soil of his roots. Locking the cottage, he left with a promise to return. The visit had rekindled something within him—a connection to his roots and a sense of purpose beyond deadlines and skyscrapers. Back in the city, Arjun carried the memories of his weekend like a precious treasure. He made small changes in his life—taking breaks to sketch for pleasure, spending weekends in nature, and reconnecting with old friends. His architectural designs began to reflect a new sensibility, blending modernity with nature, inspired by the harmony he had rediscovered in his ancestral home.

Months later, one of his projects, a community centre surrounded by greenery, won an award for sustainable design. During his acceptance speech, Arjun spoke about the importance of finding balance in life and staying connected to one’s roots. He ended with a quote from his grandmother’s diary: “Never lose your wonder.” Years passed, but Arjun kept his promise to visit the cottage regularly. The treehouse became a cherished spot, not just for him but also for his children. It stood as a bridge between generations, a place where stories were shared, dreams nurtured, and the spirit of wonder kept alive. On the basis of your reading of the above excerpt, choose the correct option to answer the following questions: (Any TWELVE) I What triggered Arjun’s decision to visit his ancestral home? a. Discovering a letter from a family member

b. Seeing an old photograph of his childhood home c. Recalling a dream about his grandmother’s stories d. Reading about the hills in a magazine article II What was Arjun’s grandmother’s wish for him as written in her diary? a. That he would always remain curious about life b. That he would build a large home on the hills c. That he would write books about his childhood d. That he would return one day to the cottage III Assertion (A): Arjun’s work as an architect left him feeling fulfilled and balanced. Reason (R): He had devoted his life to building modern skyscrapers in cities. a. Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. b. Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. c. A is true, but R is false. d. A is false, but R is true. IV State True or FalseArjun’s architectural designs after his visit reflected a blend of nature and modernity.

V What does Arjun’s act of planting a sapling near the treehouse symbolize? VI How does the act of completing the treehouse serve as a turning point in Arjun’s personal and professional life? VII The act of Arjun rediscovering his childhood home is best described as a journey of: a. Self-discovery b. Professional growth c. Escaping his current life d. Material success VIII The narrator describes his experience of building the treehouse as an attempt to express the growing sense of ________ in his connection with his childhood and nature. IX What does the word ‘rekindled’ in the passage suggest about Arjun’s emotional state? X The narrator describes his ancestral home in the hills as a __________, quiet little cottage surrounded by oak trees. XI What can be inferred from Arjun’s shift in his architectural designs after his weekend visit?

a. He is blending traditional elements with modern architectural styles. b. He is shifting his focus from urban skyscrapers to rural architecture. c. He is prioritizing designs that combine nature with modern architecture. d. He is focusing on extravagant and luxurious designs for wealthy clients. XII Why does the passage emphasize the line “Never lose your wonder”? a. It reminds readers to stay connected to their roots and dreams b. It highlights the difficulties of balancing work and family life c. It critiques modern society’s focus on material success d. It underlines the value of maintaining professional ambition XIII What can be inferred about Arjun’s character from his decision to spend the weekend building the treehouse? XIV What broader message does Arjun’s journey convey about life?

a. Personal fulfilment often outweighs professional goals b. Work-life balance requires reconnecting with one's past c. Success is achieved through revisiting long-forgotten plans d. Happiness comes from simplifying both work and life XV Which literary device is present in "the house seemed to echo with laughter, footsteps, and whispered secrets from the past"? a. Alliteration b. Imagery c. Personification d. Symbolism