List of Party and Constituency-wise Winning and Losing Candidates from Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2025

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections 2025: The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections 2025 concluded with a decisive landslide victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) across all 243 Assembly seats. The NDA, spearheaded by the BJP and JD(U), secured a strong mandate of 188 seats, comfortably surpassing the 122-seat majority mark. The Opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB), led by the RJD, significantly underperformed. This article provides the definitive, party- and constituency-wise list of winning and losing candidates, detailing the political shift and the final results that determine Bihar's next government.

The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election Results for 2025 have delivered a clear mandate, following a high-stakes contest across all 243 Assembly seats. This election saw a remarkable 67.13% voter turnout—the highest ever in the state—signalling strong public engagement. The primary battle was between two major alliances. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), faced the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan (MGB), led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Indian National Congress (INC). The results will determine whether Nitish Kumar secures a fifth consecutive term as Chief Minister or whether Tejashwi Yadav stages an upset. In this article, we'll take a look at the constituency-wise winners and losers from the Bihar Vidhan Sabha election results 2025.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2025: Party-wise Performance

The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections 2025 were held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, deciding the fate of all 243 Assembly seats. The vote count, which concluded on November 14, recorded a historic voter turnout of 67.13%. The primary electoral contest was between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA)—led by the BJP and JD(U)—and the Opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB), helmed by the RJD.

The NDA secured a decisive landslide victory, winning 188 seats, well above the 122-seat majority mark. This result affirms Nitish Kumar's leadership for another term, while the MGB failed to challenge the incumbent government, winning far fewer seats significantly.

Party

Leading

Total

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

84

84

Janata Dal (United) (JD(U))

77

77

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

35

35

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV)

22

22

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) (CPI(ML)(L))

7

7

Indian National Congress (INC)

5

5

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS)

5

5

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)

3

3

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RSHTLKM)

2

2

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VSIP)

1

1

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M))

1

1

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

1

1

TOTAL

243

243

Note: Based on this data, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising BJP (84), JD(U) (77), LJPRV (22), and HAMS (5), has secured a substantial majority with 188 seats (84+77+22+5), significantly surpassing the 122-seat majority mark.

