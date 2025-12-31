MP Patwari Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Subject-wise Topics

MP Patwari Syllabus: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) invites applications for the recruitment of Patwari posts. Candidates interested in this role should apply before the deadline and start their preparation as early as possible. They should start by analysing MP Patwari syllabus and exam pattern. It will help them focus only on the relevant topics and get sufficient time to revise and practice. Read ahead to know the MP Patwari exam pattern and syllabus along with preparation strategy.
MP Patwari Syllabus
Candidates should check the MP Patwari syllabus before starting their preparation. It will help them create a list of topics that need to be covered. They must also review the MP Patwari previous year papers to learn about the recurring questions. Combining both the syllabus and past papers helps them stay focused throughout the preparation. It will save their time and allow them to practice enough. The MP Patwari exam is likely to be divided into two parts. Each part carries 100 marks, and the exam will be conducted for a total duration of 3 hours. Here is the quick overview of the MP Patwari syllabus shared below for reference purposes.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
|
Post Name
|
Patwari
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Question Type
|
Objective
|
Maximum Marks
|
200
|
Duration
|
3 hours
MP Patwari Exam Pattern
Candidates should carefully analyse the MP Patwari exam pattern to understand different aspects. This includes exam mode, question format, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and more. It is an online exam that carries a total of 200 marks. It will consist of objective-type questions in Hindi/English. The overall exam duration will be 3 hours. Check out the pattern for the MP Patwari exam shared below.
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Part 1
|
General Science
|
100
|
3 hours
|
General English
|
General Hindi
|
General Mathematics
|
Part 2
|
General Computer Knowledge
|
100
|
General Knowledge and Aptitude
|
General Reasoning Ability
|
General Management
MP Patwari Syllabus PDF
Candidates should start by downloading the MP Patwari syllabus PDF before starting their preparation. It helps them cover only the topics that can be asked in the upcoming test. This lets them avoid irrelevant topics and reduce the wastage of their time.
MP Patwari Syllabus- Subject-Wise Topics
The MP Patwari exam syllabus is divided into two parts. Part 1 covers subjects like General Science, General English, General Hindi, and General Mathematics. Part 2 includes subjects like General Computer Knowledge, General Knowledge and Aptitude, General Reasoning Ability, and General Management. Master topics across all the subjects to maximise your chances of scoring well. Here is the subject-wise MP Patwari syllabus shared below:
MP Patwari Syllabus for English
This section is designed to check your basic understanding of English and usage of words. It covers the following topics:
-
Tense
-
Voice
-
Adjective
-
Modals
-
Conjunction
-
Preposition
-
Determiners
-
Article
-
Vocabulary
-
Adverb, etc
MP Patwari Syllabus for Hindi
This section checks how well you know grammar rules, vocabulary, and comprehension ability. Some of its important topics are:
-
वर्तनी की सामान्य अशुद्धियाँ तथा शब्दों के शब्द रूप
-
मुहावरा व उनका अर्थ
-
अशुद्ध वाक्यों के शुद्ध रूप
-
शब्दों के स्त्रीलिंग
-
रचना एवं रचयिता
-
समानार्थी व पर्यायवाची शब्द
-
अनेक शब्दों के लिए एक शब्द
-
बहुवचन
-
संधि विच्छेद
-
क्रिया से भाववाचक संज्ञा बनाना
-
किसी वाक्य को अन्य लिंग में परिवर्तन
-
कहावतें व लोकोक्तियां के अर्थ
-
विलोमार्थी शब्द, etc
MP Patwari Syllabus for Reasoning
The reasoning section is designed to test your logical skills, analytical thinking, and pattern-recognition abilities. You must master the basics and practice unlimited questions to prepare well. It covers the following topics:
|
Verbal Reasoning
|
Coded Equation
Missing Alphabet Numbers
Puzzle
Coding & decoding
Cubes & Dices
Clock
Calendar
Counting figure
Decision Making
Data Sufficiency
Statement Arguments
Statement and assumption
Inequality
Statement and Conclusion
Cause and Effect
Odd One Out Classification
Seating Arrangement
Assertion and Reason
Blood Relation
Matrix
Alphabetical Series
Coded Equation
Distance and Direction
Venn Diagram
Pair Formation
Letter Series
Syllogism
Word Formation
Jumbling
Odd Pair
Analogy or Similarity
Number Series
Ranking and Order
Machine Input-Output, etc
|
Non Verbal Reasoning
|
Paper cutting & Folding
Dot Situation
Mirror & Water Image
Figure Formation
Grouping of Figures
Series
Classification
Embedded Figure
Completion of Figure, etc
MP Patwari Syllabus for Mathematics
This section checks your basic understanding of numbers, mathematical fundamentals, and speed. You should first clear all the concepts and then solve unlimited questions from every topic to achieve mastery. It includes the following topics:
-
Number Series
-
Data Interpretation
-
Simplification
-
Permutation and Combination
-
Rate of Interest
-
Probability
-
Mixtures
-
Discounts
-
Averages
-
Quadratic Equations
-
Profit and Loss
-
Time Work and Distance
-
Data Sufficiency
-
Ratio and Proportion
-
Percentages, etc
MP Patwari Syllabus for General Knowledge
This section is designed to check how well you are aware of current affairs and Static events. Make a habit of reading the newspaper daily and attempt quizzes. It can help you retain information for a definite period. It covers the following topics:
-
Current Affairs and Static GK
-
Countries, Currencies, and Capitals
-
Prime Minister Schemes
-
Banking Awareness
-
Important Dates and Events
-
International and National Awareness
-
Headquarters
-
Books, Authors, and Awards
-
Government Policies, etc
MP Patwari Syllabus for Computer Knowledge
This section is designed to test your basic understanding of computer terms and other related areas. Some of its important areas are:
-
Basics of Computer
-
Icons
-
Toolbars
-
Functions of a computer
-
History of the Computer
-
Data Handling
-
Hardware, Software
-
Internet Surfing
-
Microsoft Office
-
Search Engines
-
CPU
-
Networking, etc
How to Cover the MP Patwari Syllabus?
The MP Patwari exam preparation requires a smart approach, dedication, and the right guidance. You must build a strong foundation across all chapters. Some of the tips and tricks to perform well in the MP Patwari exam:
-
Analyse the MP Patwari syllabus and exam pattern to prepare only essential topics.
-
Prepare a study plan that helps you cover all topics and practice well.
-
Choose the best books to grasp concepts and master advanced topics.
-
Take mocks and solve past papers to improve your accuracy and time management skills.
-
Create short notes to revise concepts and shortcut tricks regularly.
