MP Patwari Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Subject-wise Topics

MP Patwari Syllabus: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) invites applications for the recruitment of Patwari posts. Candidates interested in this role should apply before the deadline and start their preparation as early as possible. They should start by analysing MP Patwari syllabus and exam pattern. It will help them focus only on the relevant topics and get sufficient time to revise and practice. Read ahead to know the MP Patwari exam pattern and syllabus along with preparation strategy. MP Patwari Syllabus Candidates should check the MP Patwari syllabus before starting their preparation. It will help them create a list of topics that need to be covered. They must also review the MP Patwari previous year papers to learn about the recurring questions. Combining both the syllabus and past papers helps them stay focused throughout the preparation. It will save their time and allow them to practice enough. The MP Patwari exam is likely to be divided into two parts. Each part carries 100 marks, and the exam will be conducted for a total duration of 3 hours. Here is the quick overview of the MP Patwari syllabus shared below for reference purposes.

Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) Post Name Patwari Exam Mode Online Question Type Objective Maximum Marks 200 Duration 3 hours MP Patwari Exam Pattern Candidates should carefully analyse the MP Patwari exam pattern to understand different aspects. This includes exam mode, question format, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and more. It is an online exam that carries a total of 200 marks. It will consist of objective-type questions in Hindi/English. The overall exam duration will be 3 hours. Check out the pattern for the MP Patwari exam shared below. Part Subject Marks Duration Part 1 General Science 100 3 hours General English General Hindi General Mathematics Part 2 General Computer Knowledge 100 General Knowledge and Aptitude General Reasoning Ability General Management

MP Patwari Syllabus PDF Candidates should start by downloading the MP Patwari syllabus PDF before starting their preparation. It helps them cover only the topics that can be asked in the upcoming test. This lets them avoid irrelevant topics and reduce the wastage of their time. MP Patwari Syllabus- Subject-Wise Topics The MP Patwari exam syllabus is divided into two parts. Part 1 covers subjects like General Science, General English, General Hindi, and General Mathematics. Part 2 includes subjects like General Computer Knowledge, General Knowledge and Aptitude, General Reasoning Ability, and General Management. Master topics across all the subjects to maximise your chances of scoring well. Here is the subject-wise MP Patwari syllabus shared below: MP Patwari Syllabus for English This section is designed to check your basic understanding of English and usage of words. It covers the following topics:

Tense

Voice

Adjective

Modals

Conjunction

Preposition

Determiners

Article

Vocabulary

Adverb, etc MP Patwari Syllabus for Hindi This section checks how well you know grammar rules, vocabulary, and comprehension ability. Some of its important topics are: वर्तनी की सामान्य अशुद्धियाँ तथा शब्दों के शब्द रूप

मुहावरा व उनका अर्थ

अशुद्ध वाक्यों के शुद्ध रूप

शब्दों के स्त्रीलिंग

रचना एवं रचयिता

समानार्थी व पर्यायवाची शब्द

अनेक शब्दों के लिए एक शब्द

बहुवचन

संधि विच्छेद

क्रिया से भाववाचक संज्ञा बनाना

किसी वाक्य को अन्य लिंग में परिवर्तन

कहावतें व लोकोक्तियां के अर्थ

विलोमार्थी शब्द, etc MP Patwari Syllabus for Reasoning The reasoning section is designed to test your logical skills, analytical thinking, and pattern-recognition abilities. You must master the basics and practice unlimited questions to prepare well. It covers the following topics:

Verbal Reasoning Coded Equation Missing Alphabet Numbers Puzzle Coding & decoding Cubes & Dices Clock Calendar Counting figure Decision Making Data Sufficiency Statement Arguments Statement and assumption Inequality Statement and Conclusion Cause and Effect Odd One Out Classification Seating Arrangement Assertion and Reason Blood Relation Matrix Alphabetical Series Coded Equation Distance and Direction Venn Diagram Pair Formation Letter Series Syllogism Word Formation Jumbling Odd Pair Analogy or Similarity Number Series Ranking and Order Machine Input-Output, etc Non Verbal Reasoning Paper cutting & Folding Dot Situation Mirror & Water Image Figure Formation Grouping of Figures Series Classification Embedded Figure Completion of Figure, etc MP Patwari Syllabus for Mathematics

This section checks your basic understanding of numbers, mathematical fundamentals, and speed. You should first clear all the concepts and then solve unlimited questions from every topic to achieve mastery. It includes the following topics: Number Series

Data Interpretation

Simplification

Permutation and Combination

Rate of Interest

Probability

Mixtures

Discounts

Averages

Quadratic Equations

Profit and Loss

Time Work and Distance

Data Sufficiency

Ratio and Proportion

Percentages, etc MP Patwari Syllabus for General Knowledge This section is designed to check how well you are aware of current affairs and Static events. Make a habit of reading the newspaper daily and attempt quizzes. It can help you retain information for a definite period. It covers the following topics:

Current Affairs and Static GK

Countries, Currencies, and Capitals

Prime Minister Schemes

Banking Awareness

Important Dates and Events

International and National Awareness

Headquarters

Books, Authors, and Awards

Government Policies, etc MP Patwari Syllabus for Computer Knowledge This section is designed to test your basic understanding of computer terms and other related areas. Some of its important areas are: Basics of Computer

Icons

Toolbars

Functions of a computer

History of the Computer

Data Handling

Hardware, Software

Internet Surfing

Microsoft Office

Search Engines

CPU

Networking, etc How to Cover the MP Patwari Syllabus? The MP Patwari exam preparation requires a smart approach, dedication, and the right guidance. You must build a strong foundation across all chapters. Some of the tips and tricks to perform well in the MP Patwari exam: