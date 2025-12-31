UPPRPB UP Police Recruitment 2025
New Year 2026: How to Say & Wish 'Happy New Year' In 15+ Languages

New Year Wishes: Learn how to say ‘Happy New Year’ in over 15 languages, including Hindi, French, Spanish, German, Japanese, and more. Share warmth and goodwill across cultures for the New Year 2026!

New Year Wishes

New Year Wishes: The New Year is one of the few occasions celebrated across almost every culture, country, and community in the world. So, as the calendar is turning to 2026 soon, people everywhere will pause to reflect on the year gone by and welcome a fresh beginning filled with hope, resolutions, and renewed energy. 

New Year celebration traditions may differ from fireworks and family dinners to quiet prayers and public countdowns, but still, the feeling behind the celebration is universal: wishing happiness, health, and success to loved ones.

In this article, we will tell you how to say “Happy New Year” in more than 15 widely spoken languages. 

So, whether you are writing a message, posting on social media, or greeting someone in person, these New Year wishes for 2026 will help you communicate warmth and goodwill across cultures.

How to Say ‘Happy New Year’ in Different Languages

Here are the New Year greetings used by native speakers around the world.

1. English -  Happy New Year!

2. Hindi - नव वर्ष की शुभकामनाएं 

3. Sanskrit - नववर्षस्य शुभाशयाः  (Pronunciation: Navvarshasya Shubhashayah)

4. French - Bonne année

5. Spanish - Feliz Año Nuevo

6. German - Frohes neues Jahr

7. Italian - Buon Anno

8. Portuguese - Feliz Ano Novo

9. Russian - С Новым годом (Pronunciation: S Novym Godom)

10. Chinese (Mandarin) - 新年快乐 (Pronunciation: Xīn Nián Kuài Lè)

11. Japanese - 明けましておめでとうございます (Pronunciation: Akemashite Omedetō Gozaimasu)

12. Korean - 새해 복 많이 받으세요 (Pronunciation: Saehae Bok Mani Badeuseyo)

13. Arabic - سنة جديدة سعيدة (Pronunciation: Sanah Jadidah Sa‘idah)

14. Turkish - Mutlu Yıllar

15. Greek - Καλή Χρονιά (Pronunciation: Kali Chronia)

16. Thai - สวัสดีปีใหม่ (Pronunciation: Sawasdee Pee Mai)

17. Bengali - শুভ নববর্ষ (Pronunciation: Shubho Noboborsho)

As New Year 2026 begins, words of goodwill remain one of the simplest and most powerful ways to connect with others. 

Hope this article will help you to share joy & wishes beyond borders and cultures. 

May 2026 bring peace, progress, and happiness to all. Happy New Year!

