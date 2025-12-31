Our eyes can be surprisingly unreliable when it comes to the world of optical illusions. These clever puzzles are designed to confuse the brain as they manipulate how we process visual information. These puzzles come in different forms, sometimes it’s a static image while other times it’s a pattern. Optical illusions play with colour, shape, contrast or alignment which takes advantage of the brain’s ability to fill in the gaps with already available information. That is why today we have a puzzle that is blowing the minds of the puzzle masters. Below, you’ll find an image that looks like a simple kitchen countertop. But hidden in this scene is a toast that has gone missing. Here’s the challenge: can you locate the hidden toast in just 11 seconds? Sounds easy? Think again—many puzzle lovers have been stumped by this one. Set your timer, sharpen your gaze, and dive in. Let’s see if you can outsmart the illusion. Good luck!

Did you find the hidden toast already? If not, here are some tips for you: Look for irregularities in the overall image. Zoom in on the image. The toast can be smaller in size in comparison to the scene and it can be challenging to spot it without zooming in on the image. Come on, time is running out! Still can't find the toast? 3… 2… and 1! The time limit is over. Did you find the toast? If you did, congratulations, you are amazing and your attention to detail is phenomenal. If you didn't find the toast, it is still okay, don't give up hope, try the puzzle again with no time limit. Here is the solution to the puzzle