SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2025 Released: Check Complete Schedule at ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2025. The CGL Tier 2 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 18 and 19, 2026. The candidates who have been declared successful in the Tier 1 result released on December 18, 2025 should now start preparing for the Mains exam and also check the completed schedule for mains examination. The SSC CGL Recruitment 2025 aims to fill 14,582 vacancies across Group B and Group C posts in the Government of India.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2025 Official Notice

SSC has released the Tier 2 Exam schedule. As per the official notice, the exam for tier 2 will be conducted on January 18 and 19, 2026. The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam will be conducted for subjects such as Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning and General Intelligence, English Language and Comprehension, etc. Check the notice below