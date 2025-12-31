SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2025 Released: Check Complete Schedule at ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2025. The CGL Tier 2 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 18 and 19, 2026. The candidates who have been declared successful in the Tier 1 result released on December 18, 2025 should now start preparing for the Mains exam and also check the completed schedule for mains examination. The SSC CGL Recruitment 2025 aims to fill 14,582 vacancies across Group B and Group C posts in the Government of India.
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2025 Official Notice
SSC has released the Tier 2 Exam schedule. As per the official notice, the exam for tier 2 will be conducted on January 18 and 19, 2026. The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam will be conducted for subjects such as Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning and General Intelligence, English Language and Comprehension, etc. Check the notice below
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2025: Overview
The SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 18 and 19, 2026. Only the successful candidates for the Tier 1 exam are eligible to attempt this exam. Check the table below for SSC CGL Mains Exam Date 2025 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Total Vacancies
|
14,582 (Tentative)
|
Tier 1 Result Date
|
December 18, 2025
|
Tier 2 Exam Date
|
January 18 & 19, 2026
|
Selection Process
|
Tier 1 (Qualifying) + Tier 2 (Mains) + DV
|
Official Website
|
ssc.gov.in
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Schedule 2025
The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam is divided into different papers which are conducted as per the post the candidate has applied for. Paper I is mandatory for all candidates, while Paper II will be conducted for those who have applied for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO). Check the examination schedule below
- January 18, 2026: Paper I (Compulsory for all posts) and Paper II (Statistics for JSO).
- January 19, 2026: Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) and Skill Test.
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern 2025
The SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam will be conducted in two sessions, where session I will have two sections and session II will consist of 1 section. Check the table below for SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern 2025
Paper 1
|
Session
|
Section
|
Module
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Session I
|
Section I
|
Module-I
|
Mathematical Abilities
|
30
|
90
|
1 hour
|
Module-II
|
Reasoning and General Intelligence
|
30
|
90
|
Section II
|
Module-I
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
45
|
135
|
1 hour
|
Module-II
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
75
|
Section III
|
Module-I
|
Computer Knowledge Test
|
20
|
60
|
15 minutes
|
Session II
|
Section III
|
Module-II
|
Data Entry Speed Test
|
One Task
|
Qualifying
|
15 minutes
Paper 2
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper II
|
Statistics
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation