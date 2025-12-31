SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2025 Released: Check Complete Schedule at ssc.gov.in

UPPRPB UP Police Recruitment 2025
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2025
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2025

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2025. The CGL Tier 2 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 18 and 19, 2026. The candidates who have been declared successful in the Tier 1 result released on December 18, 2025 should now start preparing for the Mains exam and also check the completed schedule for mains examination. The SSC CGL Recruitment 2025 aims to fill 14,582 vacancies across Group B and Group C posts in the Government of India.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2025 Official Notice

SSC has released the Tier 2 Exam schedule. As per the official notice, the exam for tier 2 will be conducted on January 18 and 19, 2026. The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam will be conducted for subjects such as Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning and General Intelligence, English Language and Comprehension, etc. Check the notice below

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2025 official

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2025: Overview

The SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 18 and 19, 2026. Only the successful candidates for the Tier 1 exam are eligible to attempt this exam. Check the table below for SSC CGL Mains Exam Date 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Exam Name

Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2025

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Total Vacancies

14,582 (Tentative)

Tier 1 Result Date

December 18, 2025

Tier 2 Exam Date

January 18 & 19, 2026

Selection Process

Tier 1 (Qualifying) + Tier 2 (Mains) + DV

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Schedule 2025

The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam is divided into different papers which are conducted as per the post the candidate has applied for. Paper I is mandatory for all candidates, while Paper II will be conducted for those who have applied for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO). Check the examination schedule below

  • January 18, 2026: Paper I (Compulsory for all posts) and Paper II (Statistics for JSO).
  • January 19, 2026: Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) and Skill Test.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern 2025

The SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam will be conducted in two sessions, where session I will have two sections and session II will consist of 1 section. Check the table below for SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern 2025
Paper 1

Session

Section

Module

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Session I

Section I

Module-I

Mathematical Abilities

30

90

1 hour

Module-II

Reasoning and General Intelligence

30

90

  

Section II

Module-I

English Language and Comprehension

45

135

1 hour

Module-II

General Awareness

25

75

  
 

Section III

Module-I

Computer Knowledge Test

20

60

15 minutes

Session II

Section III

Module-II

Data Entry Speed Test

One Task

Qualifying

15 minutes

Paper 2

Paper

Subject

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Paper II

Statistics

100

200

2 hours

 


