Can you spot the 3 cheeky differences between the two summer-themed pictures? Only 5% can do so within 11 seconds!

Nothing beats the thrills of solving a classic “spot the difference” puzzle challenge. It’s like revisiting the old times when these puzzles used to appear in the newspapers and magazines on Sundays. This is the ultimate brain teaser, which tests your observation skills. The best part is that you can indulge your brain in solving this puzzle at any time of the day, whether you are having your morning tea or just lazing around in the afternoon. In today’s spot the difference challenge, the readers are presented with a summer-themed puzzle that shows a girl running enthusiastically with a watermelon in hand. At first glance, the two images look almost identical. But don’t get fooled, there are three subtle differences between the two images, and only the sharpest eyes can spot the differences in 11 seconds.

Do you belong to that rare class of puzzle solvers who have high intelligence and sharp eyes? Set your timer to 0 and get started! Visual Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% with Hawk Eyes and 140+ IQ can spot the sneaky 7243 among 7342’s in just 9 seconds! What makes Spot the Difference puzzles popular? Spot the difference puzzles have gained popularity among netizens due to their ability to hold readers' attention. It is a very effective form of mental workout for those who are tired of scrolling through reels. Psychologists suggest that these puzzles help improve short-term memory, pattern recognition, and detail orientation. Spot 3 Differences in 11 Seconds The images look identical to most people at first glance. Many people can spot the first difference within 3-5 seconds, and the second within 5 -10 seconds.

But the trickiest is the third one, which only those with sharp eyes can spot. The best way to solve this type of puzzle is to look beyond the main subject in the picture, as the subtle differences are hidden in areas other than it. If you managed to spot the third difference within the time limit, you have solved the puzzle with your hawk-like eyes and you are only among 5% of the people in the world who did so. For those who didn’t find the differences within the time limit, don’t worry, you are not alone. Practice harder, and you’ll be able to crack such puzzles with ease. Now, let’s reveal the solutions so that you can match your answers. IQ Test: Only 1% Can Solve This Viral Math Puzzle In 7 Seconds! Spot the Differences: Solution The following are the three differences between the two pictures.