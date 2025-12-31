Top 7 Places to See New Year's Eve Fireworks in the U.S.

Across America, cities celebrate the New Year with excitement and joy as they welcome the start of a new decade. One thing that almost all cities across the U.S. have in common are amazing fireworks displays, which illuminate the evening sky. Throughout the U.S., you can find some of the most legendary cities with impressive displays of fireworks exploding in the skies at night, as well as beautiful waterfront festivals with breathtaking views. There are so many different options where you can enjoy either a vibrant downtown atmosphere with hundreds of thousands of people celebrating or an incredible scenic waterfront location, so with that being said, here is the top ten list of the best places in the United States to experience New Year’s Eve Fireworks. Check Out: Full Moon January 2026: When to See 'Wolf Supermoon' in the U.S.?

Top 7 Places to See New Year's Eve Firework in the U.S. Here are the top 7 places to visit to see new year’s eve fireworks in the U.S.: Rank City State Exact Place to Watch Fireworks 1 New York City New York Times Square & Hudson River waterfront 2 Las Vegas Nevada Las Vegas Strip (from major hotels) 3 Orlando Florida Walt Disney World (Magic Kingdom & Epcot) 4 San Francisco California Embarcadero & Bay Bridge waterfront 5 Chicago Illinois Navy Pier, Lake Michigan 6 Miami Florida Bayside Marketplace & South Beach 7 Honolulu Hawaii Waikiki Beach 1.New York City, New York You can’t have a complete list of places to celebrate New Year’s Eve without mention of Times Square. The world-famous ball drop and the accompanying firework display illuminating the skyline is an experience like no other.

As thousands of people gather early, you can feel the energy in the air with confetti flying and fireworks lighting up the sky as they count down to the strike of midnight. If you plan on attending and don’t want to be part of the large crowd waiting for the event to occur, you can get a great view from the rooftops or on the riverside locations near Times Square. 2. Las Vegas, Nevada Las Vegas comes alive on New Year’s Eve. Fireworks are shot off all along the Las Vegas Strip, and the mixture of the neon lights combined with fireworks creates an unforgettable atmosphere. Most hotels and casinos will have rooftop parties where you can enjoy the fireworks while celebrating with friends/family in style. 3. Orlando, Florida With Walt Disney World and Universal Studios located in Orlando, there are many family-oriented New Year’s Eve celebrations occurring in the Orlando area.

At Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Epcot, you can experience fireworks set to music, while Universal Studios has their own spectacular fireworks shows that will amaze both children and adults alike. 4. San Francisco, California Fireworks are a great way to celebrate New Year’s Eve, and the San Francisco waterfront provides the best views of fireworks launched from the Bay Bridge. In fact, it is common for each year's most prominent New Year’s Eve events in the San Francisco Bay Area to include both live music and spectacular light displays along with fireworks to create an exciting atmosphere at multiple locations (including the Embarcadero and nearby parks), and for many people, the best way to view the fireworks display is from one of the many ferries on the bay. 5. Chicago, Illinois

Navy Pier in Chicago is one of the most popular places to view fireworks during the New Year’s Eve festivities.