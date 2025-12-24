Christmas 2025: How to Say and Wish Merry Christmas In German, French, Spanish and Other Languages

Christmas 2025: Christmas is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in the world. Every year on December 25, millions of people across countries and cultures come together to celebrate love, peace, kindness, and togetherness. While traditions may differ, from decorating Christmas trees and exchanging gifts to attending church services and sharing festive meals, the spirit of Christmas remains universal. It is a time to spread joy, reconnect with loved ones, and express good wishes to others.
In today’s interconnected world, Christmas is not limited to one region or language. People from different backgrounds celebrate it in their own way, using their native languages to convey heartfelt greetings.
So, learning how to say “Merry Christmas” in different languages is a simple yet meaningful way to show respect for other cultures and make your wishes feel more personal.
As Christmas 2025 approaches, knowing these greetings can help you connect better with friends, colleagues, or readers across the globe.
How to Say ‘Merry Christmas’ in Different Languages
Below is a guide on how to wish ‘Merry Christmas’ in more than 15 different languages:
1. English- Merry Christmas
2. Spanish- Feliz Navidad
3. French- Joyeux Noël
4. German- Frohe Weihnachten
5. Italian- Buon Natale
6. Portuguese- Feliz Natal
7. Dutch- Vrolijk Kerstfeest
8. Russian- С Рождеством Христовым (Pronounced: S Rozhdestvom Khristovym)
9. Greek- Καλά Χριστούγεννα (Pronounced: Kala Christougenna)
10. Arabic عيد ميلاد مجيد (Pronounced: Eid Milad Majid)
11. Hindi- मेरी क्रिसमस
12. Japanese- メリークリスマス (Pronounced: Merī Kurisumasu)
13. Chinese (Mandarin)- 圣诞快乐 (Pronounced: Shèngdàn Kuàilè)
14. Korean- 메리 크리스마스 (Pronounced: Meri Keuriseumaseu)
15. Swedish- God Jul
16. Polish- Wesołych Świąt
Christmas 2025 is a perfect opportunity to go beyond familiar traditions and embrace the global nature of the festival. While gifts and decorations bring excitement, words have their own power.
