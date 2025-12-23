KARTET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

List of Largest Cities in Connecticut by Area, Check Here!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 23, 2025, 07:15 EDT

Discover the list of the largest cities in Connecticut by area. Learn why towns like New Milford rank higher than major cities like Bridgeport by area.

Add as a preferred source on Google
List of Largest Cities in Connecticut by Area
List of Largest Cities in Connecticut by Area

Across the United States, many cities are famous for their massive populations and skylines. New York City dominates by population, while Jacksonville, Florida, is known as one of the largest cities by land area. However, Connecticut stands out for a different reason, and here, size is measured more by land coverage than by urban density, making geography a defining factor rather than population alone.

When people search for the largest cities in Connecticut, they often assume population size defines “largest.” However, Connecticut works differently. In the state, all municipalities are legally towns, and the term city is mostly historical. This means some of the largest places by land area are actually rural or semi-rural towns rather than dense urban centres.

In Connecticut, New Milford stands out as the largest municipality by land area. It covers approximately 61.6 square miles. When the total area is considered, including water bodies, it expands to nearly 63.7 square miles. This makes it the biggest in the state by sheer size, highlighting how Connecticut’s geography shapes its largest communities.

List of Largest Cities (Towns) in Connecticut by Land Area

These Connecticut municipalities rank as the largest based on land area, not population. The list below highlights how many of the state’s biggest “cities” are actually towns with vast rural and suburban landscapes:

Rank

Town Name

Land Area (sq. miles)

1

New Milford

61.6

2

East Haddam

54.33

3

Lebanon

54.1

4

Glastonbury

51.4

5

Killingly

48.5

6

Kent

48.5

7

Greenwich

47.8

8

Guilford

47.1

9

Cornwall

46.01

10

Mansfield

44.5

Let us read what makes these towns so large:

1. New Milford

It is located in Litchfield County and combines residential neighbourhoods with forests, lakes, and open land, explaining its massive footprint. Despite being part of the Greater Danbury region, much of its area remains non-urban.

2. East Haddam and Lebanon 

These are largely rural towns, featuring state parks, farmland, and historic villages rather than dense city blocks. Their size reflects preserved land rather than population growth.

3. Glastonbury and Greenwich 

These are notable exceptions, as these are large in area but also economically significant. For example, Greenwich is part of the New York Metropolitan Area and blends suburban development with wooded and coastal zones.

4. Kent, Killingly, and Cornwall 

These are spread-out towns with small populations, emphasising how Connecticut’s biggest municipalities by area are often quiet and scenic rather than crowded.

Cities vs Towns: A Connecticut Distinction

While Bridgeport is the largest city in Connecticut by population, it covers far less land than towns like New Milford or Greenwich. The same is true for Stamford and New Haven, which are major population hubs with comparatively small geographic footprints.

Therefore, the key takeaway is that in Connecticut, the biggest cities by area are usually towns, and the biggest cities by population are geographically smaller.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • How many cities are in Connecticut?
      +
      Connecticut has no separate city governments, as all municipalities are legally towns.
    • What is the smallest town in Connecticut by size?
      +
      Union is generally considered the smallest town by land area.
    • What are the three major cities in Connecticut?
      +
      Bridgeport, New Haven, and Stamford are the largest cities by population.
    • What is the largest town in Connecticut by area?
      +
      New Milford is the largest town in Connecticut by land area and total area.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags