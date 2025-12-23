TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025
AP EAMCET 2026: Exam Dates at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Registrations Begin Soon

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 23, 2025, 12:19 IST

APSCHE has announced the AP EAPCET 2026 exam dates May 12, 13, 14, 15, and 18, 2026. The exam schedule and registration details will be available on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAPCET 2026 exam dates have been announced by APSCHE.
Key Points

  • The AP EAPCET 2026 exam dates have been announced by APSCHE.
  • The exam will be held on May 12, 13, 14, 15, and 18, 2026.
  • The exam schedule will be released on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the AP Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 Exam dates. Candidates will need to check the exam schedule on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The exams will be conducted on May 12, 13, 14, 15, and 18, 2026. The exam registrations will begin on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the AP EAMCET 2026 details: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  AP EAMCET Exam 2026 schedule 
Exam name  AP Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET)
Board name  Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)
Academic year 2025-26
Official website  cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
State  Andhra Pradesh
Level  Undergraduate (UG)
Frequency  Annual 
Programmes  B.Tech B.Sc B.PharmPharm-D
Exam dates  May 12, 13, 14, 15, and 18, 2026

AP EAMCET Eligibility Criteria 2026

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for AP EAMCET 2026 are as follows:

  • Engineering for BTech, BE: Must have passed and appearing 10+2 or diploma in engineering with Maths, Physics, Chemistry subjects 
  • Agriculture and Allied Courses: Must have passed and appearing 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Agriculture subjects 
  • BPharmacy: Must have Passed and appearing 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry + Biology and Maths subjects 
  • Pharm D: Must have passed or appearing 10+2 or DPharm with Physics, Chemistry + Biology and Maths subjects
