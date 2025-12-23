AP EAMCET 2026: Exam Dates at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Registrations Begin Soon

Key Points
AP EAMCET 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the AP Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 Exam dates. Candidates will need to check the exam schedule on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The exams will be conducted on May 12, 13, 14, 15, and 18, 2026. The exam registrations will begin on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
AP EAMCET 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table to know the AP EAMCET 2026 details:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|AP EAMCET Exam 2026 schedule
|Exam name
|AP Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET)
|Board name
|Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
|State
|Andhra Pradesh
|Level
|Undergraduate (UG)
|Frequency
|Annual
|Programmes
|B.Tech B.Sc B.PharmPharm-D
|Exam dates
|May 12, 13, 14, 15, and 18, 2026
AP EAMCET Eligibility Criteria 2026
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for AP EAMCET 2026 are as follows:
- Engineering for BTech, BE: Must have passed and appearing 10+2 or diploma in engineering with Maths, Physics, Chemistry subjects
- Agriculture and Allied Courses: Must have passed and appearing 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Agriculture subjects
- BPharmacy: Must have Passed and appearing 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry + Biology and Maths subjects
- Pharm D: Must have passed or appearing 10+2 or DPharm with Physics, Chemistry + Biology and Maths subjects
