AP EAMCET 2026: Exam Dates at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Registrations Begin Soon

AP EAMCET 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the AP Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 Exam dates. Candidates will need to check the exam schedule on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The exams will be conducted on May 12, 13, 14, 15, and 18, 2026. The exam registrations will begin on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the AP EAMCET 2026 details: