Word of the Day: Carol

Dec 24, 2025
Dec 24, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is Carol. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of carol here.

Carol
Carol

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language.

Word of the Day: Carol

The word of the day is Carol. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Carol

Carol refers to a joyful song or hymn, especially one sung during the Christmas season. It is commonly associated with religious or festive celebrations and expresses happiness, praise, or goodwill.

Carol - Origin

The word carol comes from the Old French term “carole,” which referred to a joyful song or dance. It entered the English language in the Middle Ages and gradually became closely associated with Christmas songs.

Carol - Usage

The choir sang a beautiful carol during the Christmas service.
Children went door to door singing carols to spread holiday cheer.

Carol - Synonyms

Hymn, Christmas song, chant, anthem

Carol - Antonyms

Dirge, lament, requiem

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Carol. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

