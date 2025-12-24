Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Also Read: Word of the Day: Yuletide
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Carol
The word of the day is Carol. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Meaning of Carol
Carol refers to a joyful song or hymn, especially one sung during the Christmas season. It is commonly associated with religious or festive celebrations and expresses happiness, praise, or goodwill.
Carol - Origin
The word carol comes from the Old French term “carole,” which referred to a joyful song or dance. It entered the English language in the Middle Ages and gradually became closely associated with Christmas songs.
Carol - Usage
The choir sang a beautiful carol during the Christmas service.
Children went door to door singing carols to spread holiday cheer.
Carol - Synonyms
Hymn, Christmas song, chant, anthem
Carol - Antonyms
Dirge, lament, requiem
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Carol. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.
Recommended Reading:
Word of the Day: Mumpsimus
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation