Word of the Day: Carol

The word of the day is Carol. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Carol

Carol refers to a joyful song or hymn, especially one sung during the Christmas season. It is commonly associated with religious or festive celebrations and expresses happiness, praise, or goodwill.

Carol - Origin

The word carol comes from the Old French term “carole,” which referred to a joyful song or dance. It entered the English language in the Middle Ages and gradually became closely associated with Christmas songs.