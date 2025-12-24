MICAT 1 Result Out, Download Scorecard at micai.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

Key Points
- Download MICAT 1 scorecard at mica.ac.in
- Log in using the application number and password to download the scorecard
- MICAT 2 registrations are underway until January 29, 2026
MICAT 1 Result 2026: Mudra Institute of Communication has announced the MICAT 2026 result. Candidates can download their MICAT 1 scorecard 2026 through the link available on the official website. To download the scorecard, candidates can visit the official website and log in using their Application Number/Login ID and password.
MICAT 1 result link is available on the official website - mica.ac.in. Candidates must note that MICAT 2 registrations are underway. Candidates interested in appearing forthe MICAT 2 exam can register through the link available on the official website. The last date for candidates to register for MICAT 2 is January 29, 2026.
MICAT Result 1 - Click Here
Steps to Download MICAT 1 Result 2026
The MICAT 1 scorecard is available for download on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website of MICAT
Step 2: Click on the MICAT 1 scorecard link
Step 3: Enter the Application Number/Login ID and password
Step 4: The MICAT 1 scorecard will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
