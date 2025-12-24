KARTET Result 2025
MICAT 1 Result Out, Download Scorecard at micai.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 24, 2025, 09:11 IST

MICA 1 scorecard is now available for download on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the scorecard through the link on the official website. MICAT 2 registrations underway. 

MICAT 1 Scorecard 2026
Key Points

  • Download MICAT 1 scorecard at mica.ac.in
  • Log in using the application number and password to download the scorecard
  • MICAT 2 registrations are underway until January 29, 2026

MICAT 1 Result 2026: Mudra Institute of Communication has announced the MICAT 2026 result. Candidates can download their MICAT 1 scorecard 2026 through the link available on the official website. To download the scorecard, candidates can visit the official website and log in using their Application Number/Login ID and password.

MICAT 1 result link is available on the official website - mica.ac.in. Candidates must note that MICAT 2 registrations are underway. Candidates interested in appearing forthe  MICAT 2 exam can register through the link available on the official website. The last date for candidates to register for MICAT 2 is January 29, 2026.

MICAT Result 1 - Click Here

Steps to Download MICAT 1 Result 2026

The MICAT 1 scorecard is available for download on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of MICAT

Step 2: Click on the MICAT 1 scorecard link

Step 3: Enter the Application Number/Login ID and password

Step 4: The MICAT 1 scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference


