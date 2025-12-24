MICAT 1 Result Out, Download Scorecard at micai.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

MICAT 1 Result 2026: Mudra Institute of Communication has announced the MICAT 2026 result. Candidates can download their MICAT 1 scorecard 2026 through the link available on the official website. To download the scorecard, candidates can visit the official website and log in using their Application Number/Login ID and password.

MICAT 1 result link is available on the official website - mica.ac.in. Candidates must note that MICAT 2 registrations are underway. Candidates interested in appearing forthe MICAT 2 exam can register through the link available on the official website. The last date for candidates to register for MICAT 2 is January 29, 2026.

MICAT Result 1 - Click Here

Steps to Download MICAT 1 Result 2026

The MICAT 1 scorecard is available for download on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard