RRB Section Controller Exam Date 2025 OUT: CBT Schedule on 11–12 Feb 2026 for 368 Posts

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB Section Controller CBT Exam Date 2025 on 23 December 2025 through its official website. The Computer Based Test (CBT) for 368 Section Controller vacancies will be conducted on 11 and 12 February 2026.
The RRB Section Controller Exam Date 2025 announcement also provides important information related to exam cities, shift timings, and the release of admit cards. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to regularly visit the official RRB website to stay updated.
RRB Section Controller Exam Date 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the RRB Section Controller Exam Date 2025 under CEN 04/2025. According to the latest notification, the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the RRB Section Controller recruitment will be conducted on 11 and 12 February 2026 in three shifts.
Candidates appearing for the exam can download the exam city intimation slip 10 days before the exam, while the RRB Section Controller admit card (e-call letter) will be available 4 days prior to the exam date. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official RRB website for updates related to exam schedule, city details, and admit card download.
RRB Section Controller Exam Date 2025 Overview
Candidates can check the overview of the Railway Section Controller Exam Date 2025 in the table below:
|
Recruitment Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Post Name
|
Section Controller
|
Vacancies
|
368
|
Notification
|
CEN 04/2025
|
Category
|
Exam Date
|
Status
|
Released
|
RRB Section Controller Exam Date 2025
|
11th & 12th February 2026
|
City Intimation Slip Release
|
1st February 2026
|
Admit Card Release
|
7th February 2026
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Selection Process
|
CBT
Document Verification
Medical Exam
|
Official Website
|
www.rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Section Controller Exam Schedule 2025 PDF Download
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the official RRB Section Controller Exam Schedule 2025 PDF on its website. Candidates can download this PDF to check the exact exam dates, shift timings, and other important instructions.
Candidates can download the RRB Section Controller Exam Schedule 2025-26 PDF directly from the official RRB website using the link provided below.
RRB Section Controller Exam Date 2025 Official Notice
RRB Section Controller 2025 Single Stage CBT Exam Pattern
The RRB Section Controller Single Stage CBT 2025 will test candidates only on Maths and Reasoning, while English and General Studies (GS) will not be included. The exam will select candidates eight times the number of vacancies to qualify for the next stage.
It will consist of 100 questions to be completed in 120 minutes, with marks distributed as 60 for Analytical and Maths, 20 for Logical Capability, and 20 for Mental Reasoning. Candidates are advised to focus on Maths and Reasoning to perform well and maximize their scores in the CBT.
RRB Section Controller City Intimation Slip and Admit Card 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the City Intimation Slip for the Section Controller Exam 2025-26 10 days before the exam. The slip contains important details such as the allotted exam city, exam date, and shift timing.
The RRB Section Controller Admit Card 2025 will be available four days before the exam, on the official RRB website. Candidates must download the admit card using their registration number. It is mandatory to carry a printed hall ticket along with a valid photo ID to the exam center for verification.
