RRB Section Controller Exam Date 2025 OUT: CBT Schedule on 11–12 Feb 2026 for 368 Posts

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB Section Controller CBT Exam Date 2025 on 23 December 2025 through its official website. The Computer Based Test (CBT) for 368 Section Controller vacancies will be conducted on 11 and 12 February 2026. The RRB Section Controller Exam Date 2025 announcement also provides important information related to exam cities, shift timings, and the release of admit cards. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to regularly visit the official RRB website to stay updated. RRB Section Controller Exam Date 2025 The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the RRB Section Controller Exam Date 2025 under CEN 04/2025. According to the latest notification, the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the RRB Section Controller recruitment will be conducted on 11 and 12 February 2026 in three shifts.

Candidates appearing for the exam can download the exam city intimation slip 10 days before the exam, while the RRB Section Controller admit card (e-call letter) will be available 4 days prior to the exam date. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official RRB website for updates related to exam schedule, city details, and admit card download.

RRB Section Controller Apply Online 2025 RRB Section Controller Exam Date 2025 Overview Candidates can check the overview of the Railway Section Controller Exam Date 2025 in the table below: Recruitment Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Post Name Section Controller Vacancies 368 Notification CEN 04/2025 Category Exam Date Status Released RRB Section Controller Exam Date 2025 11th & 12th February 2026 City Intimation Slip Release 1st February 2026 Admit Card Release 7th February 2026 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Selection Process CBT Document Verification Medical Exam Official Website www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Section Controller Exam Schedule 2025 PDF Download The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the official RRB Section Controller Exam Schedule 2025 PDF on its website. Candidates can download this PDF to check the exact exam dates, shift timings, and other important instructions. Candidates can download the RRB Section Controller Exam Schedule 2025-26 PDF directly from the official RRB website using the link provided below. RRB Section Controller Exam Date 2025 Official Notice RRB Section Controller 2025 Single Stage CBT Exam Pattern The RRB Section Controller Single Stage CBT 2025 will test candidates only on Maths and Reasoning, while English and General Studies (GS) will not be included. The exam will select candidates eight times the number of vacancies to qualify for the next stage.