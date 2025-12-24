CAT Result 2025 OUT, Link to Check
List of U.S. Towns With Christmas- Themed Names

By Sneha Singh
Dec 24, 2025, 04:47 EDT

Christmas Towns: Discover the most festive places in America with Christmas names! See a list of U.S. towns like Santa Claus, Bethlehem, and North Pole that carry the holiday spirit year-round.

Christmas Towns: For many Americans, Christmas is more than just a holiday; it is a season filled with warmth, joy, music, decorations, and a spirit of giving. While most people experience this festive feeling for only a few weeks each year, some communities in the United States carry the Christmas spirit in their very names. These towns and cities, named after Christmas or winter traditions, attract attention for their unique identities and festive charm.

Many of these towns celebrate their holiday connection through decorations, themed events, and seasonal attractions. Others carry a quieter historical story behind their names, often linked to early settlers, religious traditions, or local geography. 

Together, they reflect how deeply Christmas and winter imagery are woven into American culture. 

List of U.S. Towns Named After Christmas

According to USA TODAY, the most well-known Christmas-themed towns include:

Town Name

State

Bethlehem

Pennsylvania

Santa Claus

Indiana

North Pole

New York

North Pole

Alaska

Donner Lake

California

Christmas Cove

Maine

Christmas Valley

Oregon

Christmas

Florida

North Pole

Colorado

Garland

Texas

Eggnog

Utah

Evergreen

Alabama

Holly Springs

Mississippi

Mount Holly

North Carolina

Noel

Missouri

Rudolph

Wisconsin

Santa Claus

Arizona

Snowflake

Arizona

Towns with Christmas-themed names add a unique and charming layer to the American landscape. Whether they celebrate the holiday year-round or simply carry a historical name, these places reflect cultural traditions, settlement history, and community identity.

