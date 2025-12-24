List of U.S. Towns With Christmas- Themed Names

Christmas Towns: For many Americans, Christmas is more than just a holiday; it is a season filled with warmth, joy, music, decorations, and a spirit of giving. While most people experience this festive feeling for only a few weeks each year, some communities in the United States carry the Christmas spirit in their very names. These towns and cities, named after Christmas or winter traditions, attract attention for their unique identities and festive charm.

Many of these towns celebrate their holiday connection through decorations, themed events, and seasonal attractions. Others carry a quieter historical story behind their names, often linked to early settlers, religious traditions, or local geography.

Together, they reflect how deeply Christmas and winter imagery are woven into American culture.