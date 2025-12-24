REET Exam Date 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the REET Mains Exam Date 2025. The exam is scheduled to be held from 17th to 21st January 2026, at various exam centres in multiple shift timings. The complete exam details, like exam centre, timings, venue and more will be released along with the admit card. Aspirants are advised to reach their allotted centres before the reporting time to ensure they complete the frisking and verification process smoothly.
REET Mains Exam Date 2026
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board conducts REET Mains Exam annually to recruit eligible candidates for Primary School Teacher and Upper Primary School Teacher posts. This year too, this state-level exam is being conducted from 17 to 21 January to recruit 5636 vacancies. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in written exam followed by document verification and medical exam.
|
Rajasthan 3rd Grade Teacher Exam Date 2026 Overview
|
Name of the Board
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission
|
Name of the posts
|
Third Grade Teacher
|
Examination Date
|
17 January to 21 January 2026
|
Exam mode
|
Offline
|
Job Location
|
Rajasthan
|
RPSC Grade 3 Official Website
|
rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Also, check:
REET Mains Exam Schedule 2026
As per the schedule, the REET 2026 exam is scheduled to be held from 17 January to 21 January 2026 in two shifts. Aspirants can download their admit cards to know the shift timings. This exam is being conducted to fill 5636 vacancies for Primary/ Secondary Teachers Level-I (Class 1-V) and Level-II (Class VI-VIII) posts in Rajasthan government schools.
|
Subject/ Posts
|
Date
|
Shift Timings
|
PRT, Math-Science, Social Studies, Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Urdu, Punjabi, and Sindhi
|
17 January to 21 January 2026
|
Documents to Carry on REET Exam Date
To enter the examination hall, candidates must carry the following documents on their exam day:
-
Print out of admit card
-
ID Proof (Voter ID, Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Passport etc.)
-
Two passport-sized photographs
REET Admit Card 2026 Release Date
The authorities will release REET admit card around 10 days prior to the exam date. You can download the hall ticket using your registration number and password. It is an important document that you must carry on the exam day to enter the examination hall.
Steps to Download Rajasthan Grade 3 Admit Card
-
Go to RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
-
On the homepage, click on admit card download link.
-
Enter your registration number and password.
-
Your admit card will appear on screen.
-
Save it and take a printout for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation