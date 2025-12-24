CAT Result 2025
REET Exam Date 2025 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 24, 2025, 13:58 IST

REET Mains Exam Date 2026 Out: RSSB has released the REET exam date on its official website. The state-level exam is scheduled for January 17 to 21. REET admit card is likely to be issued in the second week of January 2026. Check the complete REET exam schedule here.

REET Exam Date 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the REET Mains Exam Date 2025. The exam is scheduled to be held from 17th to 21st January 2026, at various exam centres in multiple shift timings. The complete exam details, like exam centre, timings, venue and more will be released along with the admit card. Aspirants are advised to reach their allotted centres before the reporting time to ensure they complete the frisking and verification process smoothly. 

REET Mains Exam Date 2026

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board conducts REET Mains Exam annually to recruit eligible candidates for Primary School Teacher and Upper Primary School Teacher posts. This year too, this state-level exam is being conducted from 17 to 21 January to recruit 5636 vacancies. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in written exam followed by document verification and medical exam.

Rajasthan 3rd Grade Teacher Exam Date 2026 Overview

Name of the Board

Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission

Name of the posts

Third Grade Teacher

Examination Date

17 January to 21 January 2026

Exam mode

Offline

Job Location

Rajasthan

RPSC Grade 3 Official Website

rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Also, check:

REET Mains Exam Schedule 2026

As per the schedule, the REET 2026 exam is scheduled to be held from 17 January to 21 January 2026 in two shifts. Aspirants can download their admit cards to know the shift timings. This exam is being conducted to fill 5636 vacancies for Primary/ Secondary Teachers Level-I (Class 1-V) and Level-II (Class VI-VIII) posts in Rajasthan government schools.

Subject/ Posts

Date

Shift Timings

PRT, Math-Science, Social Studies, Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Urdu, Punjabi, and Sindhi

17 January to 21 January 2026

  • Shift 1: 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM

  • Shift 2: 3:00 PM- 5:30 PM

Documents to Carry on REET Exam Date

To enter the examination hall, candidates must carry the following documents on their exam day:

  • Print out of admit card

  • ID Proof (Voter ID, Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Passport etc.)

  • Two passport-sized photographs

REET Admit Card 2026 Release Date

The authorities will release REET admit card around 10 days prior to the exam date. You can download the hall ticket using your registration number and password. It is an important document that you must carry on the exam day to enter the examination hall.

Steps to Download Rajasthan Grade 3 Admit Card

  • Go to RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on admit card download link.

  • Enter your registration number and password.

  • Your admit card will appear on screen.

  • Save it and take a printout for future reference.

