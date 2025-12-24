REET Exam Date 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the REET Mains Exam Date 2025. The exam is scheduled to be held from 17th to 21st January 2026, at various exam centres in multiple shift timings. The complete exam details, like exam centre, timings, venue and more will be released along with the admit card. Aspirants are advised to reach their allotted centres before the reporting time to ensure they complete the frisking and verification process smoothly.

REET Mains Exam Date 2026

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board conducts REET Mains Exam annually to recruit eligible candidates for Primary School Teacher and Upper Primary School Teacher posts. This year too, this state-level exam is being conducted from 17 to 21 January to recruit 5636 vacancies. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in written exam followed by document verification and medical exam.