REET Mains Syllabus 2025: Download Level 2 Subject Wise Syllabus PDF

REET Mains Level 2 Syllabus: Preparing for REET Mains exam requires a deeper and more focused approach compared to Prelims. As the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the REET Mains Notification 2025 on its official website, candidates must now begin their preparation in full swing. Through this state-level examination, RSSB aims to fill a total of 7759 vacancies for Primary/ Secondary Teachers Level-I (Class 1-V) and Level-II (Class VI-VIII) posts in Rajasthan government schools.

As per the official data, 9,68,502 candidates registered for Level 2, out of which 3,93,124 qualified, while 47,097 candidates cleared for both levels 1 and 2. Shortlisted aspirants are now eligible to appear for the Mains examination. Therefore, having a thorough understanding of the Rajasthan REET Mains Syllabus and Exam Pattern is essential. In this article, you can check the detailed REET Mains Syllabus 2025, along with the PDF download link, exam pattern, and more.