REET Mains Syllabus 2025: Download Level 2 Subject Wise Syllabus PDF

REET Mains Level 2 Syllabus: Preparing for REET Mains exam requires a deeper and more focused approach compared to Prelims. As the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the REET Mains Notification 2025 on its official website, candidates must now begin their preparation in full swing. Through this state-level examination, RSSB aims to fill a total of 7759 vacancies for Primary/ Secondary Teachers Level-I (Class 1-V) and Level-II (Class VI-VIII) posts in Rajasthan government schools.
As per the official data, 9,68,502 candidates registered for Level 2, out of which 3,93,124 qualified, while 47,097 candidates cleared for both levels 1 and 2. Shortlisted aspirants are now eligible to appear for the Mains examination. Therefore, having a thorough understanding of the Rajasthan REET Mains Syllabus and Exam Pattern is essential. In this article, you can check the detailed REET Mains Syllabus 2025, along with the PDF download link, exam pattern, and more.
REET Mains Syllabus Level 2
REET syllabus is prescribed by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board in the official recruitment notification. It is divided into two parts: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Aspirants gearing up for the upcoming Mains exam, scheduled for January 17 to 21, must check the latest syllabus and exam pattern to being their preparation on the right note.
|
REET Mains Level 2 Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2025- Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER)
|
Exam Name
|
Level 2/ Upper Primary Teacher (Classes 6-8)
|
Vacancy
|
2123
|
REET Mains Level 2 Exam Date 2025
|
17th to 21st January 2026
|
Total Questions
|
150
|
Total Marks
|
300
|
Total Time
|
2 hours 30 minutes
|
Marking Scheme
|
Correct Answer: 2 marks awarded
Incorrect Answer: 1/3 of the marks subtracted
|
Official website
|
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
REET Mains Level 2 Exam Pattern
The REET Mains Level 2 Exam Pattern helps candidates plan their preparation strategy with better clarity and time management. The exam is conducted in offline mode and consists of 150 multiple-choice questions, worth 300 marks. Aspirants will get 150 minutes to attempt the exam.
|
Subjects
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Rajasthan Geography, History & Culture
|
40
|
80
|
150 minutes
|
General Knowledge of Rajasthan
|
25
|
50
|
Educational Psychology & Policies
|
25
|
50
|
Hindi
English
Sanskrit
Sindhi
Punjabi
Social Studies
Mathematics & Science
|
60
|
120
|
Total
|
150
|
300
What is REET Level 2 Selection Process 2025?
The REET Level 2 Selection Process 2025 consists of two main stages — Written exam and Document Verification (DV). Candidates who clear both stages will proceed forward in the recruitment process.
REET Mains Level 2 Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise
REET Mains Syllabus for Level 2 comprises topics on which questions will be asked from each section of the exam. The officials release the Rajasthan REET syllabus for each subject. Here, you can check the latest syllabus for REET Mains exam 2025.
|
Subjects
|
Sub-Topics
|
Maths
|
Ratio & Proportion, Profit & Loss, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Speed
Graphs and Charts
Symmetry and Patterns- Understanding of symmetry, most symmetrical figures, reflection, rotation, and multiple lines of symmetry
Application and scope of symmetrical patterns (natural, artistic, geometrical like lines, angles, circles, polygons, etc.)
Transformation of solid shapes- Folding and unfolding of 3D shapes like cube, cuboid, cone, cylinder, sphere, and visualisation of different views
Statistics- Representation and interpretation of data (tabulation, bar graph, pie chart, etc.), use of mean, median, mode
Numbers and Fractions: Types of numbers (natural, whole, integers, rational, real), and rules for number operations
Factors and Multiples, HCF and LCM
Algebra- Algebraic expressions, identities, simplification of algebraic expressions, BODMAS rule, linear equations, and factorisation
Geometry- Plane and solid geometry, lines and angles
Mensuration- Area and volume of various 2D and 3D shapes, practical applications of mensuration
Data Handling- Tabulation of data, pictographs, bar graphs (simple and grouped), pie charts, central tendencies – mean, median, mode
Probability- Basic concept and real-life applications
|
Science
|
Environmental science- atmosphere, wind, water cycle, ozone layer, light pollution, human vision defects
Sound
Solar system – sun, stars, solar family – planets, satellites, meteors, constellations, galaxy
Food- major nutrients, deficiency diseases
Force and motion, laws of motion
Fundamental Rights and Duties, Rule of Law, Fundamental Duties and the impact of resistance movements
Logical reasoning, rules of calculus, sustainability, and environmental science concepts
Pollution and protection, global warming, eco-sustainability
Matter and its states, concept of molecule, physical quantities, structure of matter
Properties, classification, and separation of substances
Scientific processes and classification, observation, and inference
Force, motion, and energy, Newton’s laws
Sound and light, reflection, refraction, lens, mirror
Magnetism and its uses
Electricity- current, resistance, circuit
Environmental Science- pollution, conservation, ecosystem, recycling
Health and diseases- major nutrients in food and deficiency diseases
Force and Motion- laws and types
Concept of energy and its transformation
Scientific principles and inventions
Role of humans in the environment and importance of natural resources
Scientists and their contributions to science
Atomic structure
Common diseases due to nutrient deficiency and preventive measures
Work and energy, laws of motion
Important science laws and their implications
Scientific outlook and logical reasoning
Discovery, invention, scientific method, and experimentation
Light- reflection, refraction, laws of light
|
SST
|
World: Types of agriculture and major industrial countries.
Indian Constitution: Process and features of constitutional development, Preamble, Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles of State Policy, and Fundamental Duties.
Formation and Functions of Government: Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary.
Local Governance: Rural and Urban; 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments.
Indian Democratic Process and Women’s Representation
Federal Structure of India: Centre-state relations.
Indian Economic System: Sectors of the economic system, Indian economic system in the post-liberalization era, Privatization, Personalization,
Globalization, World Trade Organization, Planning, and food security
Climate and Weather: Modern concepts of climate, Different conditions of rainfall, Self-help groups
Consumer Rights: Consumer and their rights
Development of Indian Economy: National development, National income, Human development
Agriculture and Irrigation in Rajasthan: Agricultural Crop Board, Public distribution system
Ancient Indian Civilization and Culture: Indus Valley Civilization, Vedic Culture, Jainism and Buddhism, Mauryan and Gupta periods.
Mauryan Economy: Political and administrative systems of the Mauryan economy. Arthashastra by Kautilya and inscriptions.
Delhi Sultanate and Mughal Economy: Expansion of the Delhi Sultanate, the Mughal economy, and its relation with princely states, and administrative
systems of the Sultanate and Mughal periods. Prithviraj Chauhan.
Indian National Movement
Geography: Movements, volcanoes, and earthquakes.
World Map: Continents, structure, oceans, and map reading.
Industrial Revolution: Renaissance, Reformation, and water-steam division.
Major Forest Resources of the World: Forest regions and forest-based human life.
Agriculture-based Industries of Rajasthan
|
Hindi
|
मुहावरे और लोकोक्तियाँ
शब्द शक्ति
शब्दों के प्रकार – उत्पत्ति के आधार पर, निर्माण के आधार पर, अर्थ के आधार पर (पर्यायवाची, विलोम, समानार्थक, एकार्थक, वाक्यांश के लिए एक शब्द, समूहवाची शब्द आदि)
वाक्य रचना, वचन, उपसर्ग और प्रत्यय के प्रकार एवं उदाहरण
शब्द शुद्धि और वाक्य शुद्धि के प्रकार एवं उदाहरण
वाक्य विचार – वाक्य के अंग, प्रकार, रूपांतरण आदि
विलोम शब्द – प्रकार एवं प्रयोग
अपठित गद्यांश पर आधारित प्रश्न एवं उससे संबंधित व्याकरण
अपठित पद्यांश पर आधारित प्रश्न एवं उससे संबंधित व्याकरण
व्युत्पन्न शब्दावली (संधि, समास, उपसर्ग, प्रत्यय आदि से निर्मित शब्द)
हिंदी वर्णमाला का ज्ञान
शब्द विचार (संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, विशेषण, क्रिया एवं अव्यय)
रूपांतरित शब्द – लिंग, वचन, काल, कारक, पद तथा शब्दों का रूप परिवर्तन
|
English
|
Phrasal verbs
One word substitution
Clauses Analysis
Subject verb Agreement
An acquaintance with literary terms
Modal Auxiliaries
Prepositions
Unseen passage-Prose
Unseen passage-Poetry
Basic knowledge of English sounds and their Phonetic symbols
Parts of speech
Tenses
Voice
Narration
Transformation
Conditional Sentences
