REET Mains Syllabus 2025: Download Level 2 Subject Wise Syllabus PDF

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 26, 2025, 18:21 IST

REET Mains Level 2 Syllabus is released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. Check out the REET Mains Syllabus for all subjects: Educational Psychology & Policies, Rajasthan Geography, History & Culture, Hindi, English, Science, SST, etc here.

REET Mains Level 2 Syllabus: Preparing for REET Mains exam requires a deeper and more focused approach compared to Prelims. As the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the REET Mains Notification 2025 on its official website, candidates must now begin their preparation in full swing. Through this state-level examination, RSSB aims to fill a total of 7759 vacancies for Primary/ Secondary Teachers Level-I (Class 1-V) and Level-II (Class VI-VIII) posts in Rajasthan government schools.

As per the official data, 9,68,502 candidates registered for Level 2, out of which 3,93,124 qualified, while 47,097 candidates cleared for both levels 1 and 2. Shortlisted aspirants are now eligible to appear for the Mains examination. Therefore, having a thorough understanding of the Rajasthan REET Mains Syllabus and Exam Pattern is essential. In this article, you can check the detailed REET Mains Syllabus 2025, along with the PDF download link, exam pattern, and more.

REET Mains Syllabus Level 2

REET syllabus is prescribed by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board in the official recruitment notification. It is divided into two parts: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Aspirants gearing up for the upcoming Mains exam, scheduled for January 17 to 21, must check the latest syllabus and exam pattern to being their preparation on the right note.

REET Mains Level 2 Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2025- Overview

Conducting Body

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER)

Exam Name

Level 2/ Upper Primary Teacher (Classes 6-8)

Vacancy

2123

REET Mains Level 2 Exam Date 2025

17th to 21st January 2026

Total Questions

150

Total Marks

300

Total Time

2 hours 30 minutes

Marking Scheme

Correct Answer: 2 marks awarded

Incorrect Answer: 1/3 of the marks subtracted

Official website

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

REET Mains Level 2 Exam Pattern

The REET Mains Level 2 Exam Pattern helps candidates plan their preparation strategy with better clarity and time management. The exam is conducted in offline mode and consists of 150 multiple-choice questions, worth 300 marks. Aspirants will get 150 minutes to attempt the exam.

Subjects

Total Questions

Total Marks

Duration

Rajasthan Geography, History & Culture

40

80

150 minutes

 

General Knowledge of Rajasthan

25

50

Educational Psychology & Policies

25

50

Hindi

English

Sanskrit

Sindhi

Punjabi

Social Studies

Mathematics & Science

60

120

Total

150

300

What is REET Level 2 Selection Process 2025?

The REET Level 2 Selection Process 2025 consists of two main stages — Written exam and Document Verification (DV). Candidates who clear both stages will proceed forward in the recruitment process.

REET Mains Level 2 Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise

REET Mains Syllabus for Level 2 comprises topics on which questions will be asked from each section of the exam. The officials release the Rajasthan REET syllabus for each subject. Here, you can check the latest syllabus for REET Mains exam 2025.

Subjects

Sub-Topics

Maths

Ratio & Proportion, Profit & Loss, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Speed

Graphs and Charts

Symmetry and Patterns- Understanding of symmetry, most symmetrical figures, reflection, rotation, and multiple lines of symmetry

Application and scope of symmetrical patterns (natural, artistic, geometrical like lines, angles, circles, polygons, etc.)

Transformation of solid shapes- Folding and unfolding of 3D shapes like cube, cuboid, cone, cylinder, sphere, and visualisation of different views

Statistics- Representation and interpretation of data (tabulation, bar graph, pie chart, etc.), use of mean, median, mode

Numbers and Fractions: Types of numbers (natural, whole, integers, rational, real), and rules for number operations

Factors and Multiples, HCF and LCM

Algebra- Algebraic expressions, identities, simplification of algebraic expressions, BODMAS rule, linear equations, and factorisation

Geometry- Plane and solid geometry, lines and angles

Mensuration- Area and volume of various 2D and 3D shapes, practical applications of mensuration

Data Handling- Tabulation of data, pictographs, bar graphs (simple and grouped), pie charts, central tendencies – mean, median, mode

Probability- Basic concept and real-life applications

Science

Environmental science- atmosphere, wind, water cycle, ozone layer, light pollution, human vision defects

Sound

Solar system – sun, stars, solar family – planets, satellites, meteors, constellations, galaxy

Food- major nutrients, deficiency diseases

Force and motion, laws of motion

Fundamental Rights and Duties, Rule of Law, Fundamental Duties and the impact of resistance movements

Logical reasoning, rules of calculus, sustainability, and environmental science concepts

Pollution and protection, global warming, eco-sustainability

Matter and its states, concept of molecule, physical quantities, structure of matter

Properties, classification, and separation of substances

Scientific processes and classification, observation, and inference

Force, motion, and energy, Newton’s laws

Sound and light, reflection, refraction, lens, mirror

Magnetism and its uses

Electricity- current, resistance, circuit

Environmental Science- pollution, conservation, ecosystem, recycling

Health and diseases- major nutrients in food and deficiency diseases

Force and Motion- laws and types

Concept of energy and its transformation

Scientific principles and inventions

Role of humans in the environment and importance of natural resources

Scientists and their contributions to science

Atomic structure

Common diseases due to nutrient deficiency and preventive measures

Work and energy, laws of motion

Important science laws and their implications

Scientific outlook and logical reasoning

Discovery, invention, scientific method, and experimentation

Light- reflection, refraction, laws of light

SST

World: Types of agriculture and major industrial countries.

Indian Constitution: Process and features of constitutional development, Preamble, Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles of State Policy, and Fundamental Duties.

Formation and Functions of Government: Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary.

Local Governance: Rural and Urban; 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments.

Indian Democratic Process and Women’s Representation

Federal Structure of India: Centre-state relations.

Indian Economic System: Sectors of the economic system, Indian economic system in the post-liberalization era, Privatization, Personalization,

Globalization, World Trade Organization, Planning, and food security

Climate and Weather: Modern concepts of climate, Different conditions of rainfall, Self-help groups

Consumer Rights: Consumer and their rights

Development of Indian Economy: National development, National income, Human development

Agriculture and Irrigation in Rajasthan: Agricultural Crop Board, Public distribution system

Ancient Indian Civilization and Culture: Indus Valley Civilization, Vedic Culture, Jainism and Buddhism, Mauryan and Gupta periods.

Mauryan Economy: Political and administrative systems of the Mauryan economy. Arthashastra by Kautilya and inscriptions.

Delhi Sultanate and Mughal Economy: Expansion of the Delhi Sultanate, the Mughal economy, and its relation with princely states, and administrative

systems of the Sultanate and Mughal periods. Prithviraj Chauhan.

Indian National Movement

Geography: Movements, volcanoes, and earthquakes.

World Map: Continents, structure, oceans, and map reading.

Industrial Revolution: Renaissance, Reformation, and water-steam division.

Major Forest Resources of the World: Forest regions and forest-based human life.

Agriculture-based Industries of Rajasthan

Hindi

मुहावरे और लोकोक्तियाँ

शब्द शक्ति

शब्दों के प्रकार – उत्पत्ति के आधार पर, निर्माण के आधार पर, अर्थ के आधार पर (पर्यायवाची, विलोम, समानार्थक, एकार्थक, वाक्यांश के लिए एक शब्द, समूहवाची शब्द आदि)

वाक्य रचना, वचन, उपसर्ग और प्रत्यय के प्रकार एवं उदाहरण

शब्द शुद्धि और वाक्य शुद्धि के प्रकार एवं उदाहरण

वाक्य विचार – वाक्य के अंग, प्रकार, रूपांतरण आदि

विलोम शब्द – प्रकार एवं प्रयोग

अपठित गद्यांश पर आधारित प्रश्न एवं उससे संबंधित व्याकरण

अपठित पद्यांश पर आधारित प्रश्न एवं उससे संबंधित व्याकरण

व्युत्पन्न शब्दावली (संधि, समास, उपसर्ग, प्रत्यय आदि से निर्मित शब्द)

हिंदी वर्णमाला का ज्ञान

शब्द विचार (संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, विशेषण, क्रिया एवं अव्यय)

रूपांतरित शब्द – लिंग, वचन, काल, कारक, पद तथा शब्दों का रूप परिवर्तन

English

Synonyms and Antonyms

Idioms and phrases

Phrasal verbs

One word substitution

Clauses Analysis

Subject verb Agreement

An acquaintance with literary terms

Modal Auxiliaries

Prepositions

Unseen passage-Prose

Unseen passage-Poetry

Basic knowledge of English sounds and their Phonetic symbols

Parts of speech

Tenses

Voice

Narration

Transformation

Conditional Sentences

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.


