CSIR AMPRI Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For Scientist and Other Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

CSIR AMPRI Recruitment 2025: CSIR- Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute (AMPRI) has invited online applications for Scientist / Senior Scientist posts on its official website. Candidates having scientific achievements with requisite experience and a high degree of motivation and desire to take up Research/S&T Management as a career have a golden chance to apply for these posts. As per the official notice, the last date to submit the application form for CSIR AMPRI Recruitment 2025 is December 10, 2025.

In this article candidates will get the complete details about the application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

CSIR AMPRI Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

The organisation has uploaded a detailed notification including the online application schedule on its official website. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-

Last date of application: December 10, 2025