CSIR AMPRI Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For Scientist and Other Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

CSIR AMPRI Recruitment 2025: CSIR- Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute (AMPRI) has invited online applications for Scientist / Senior Scientist posts on its official website. Candidates having scientific achievements with requisite experience and a high degree of motivation and desire to take up Research/S&T Management as a career have a golden chance to apply for these posts. As per the official notice, the last date to submit the application form for CSIR AMPRI Recruitment 2025 is December 10, 2025.
CSIR AMPRI Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
The organisation has uploaded a detailed notification including the online application schedule on its official website. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-
Last date of application: December 10, 2025
CSIR AMPRI Recruitment 2025 Vacancies
A total of 20 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of Scientist / Senior Scientist poss. Discipline-wise vacancy are tabulated below-
Scientist -17
Senior Scientist 03
CSIR AMPRI Posts Notification PDF
Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for these vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:
What is the CSIR AMPRI Posts Eligibility?
The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details. Candidates should possess the required educational qualification and other eligibility parameters to apply for these posts.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.
Steps to Apply for the CSIR AMPRI 2025
Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://rectt.ampri.res.in/.
Step 2: Click on the link CSIR AMPRI recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
