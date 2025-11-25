Jammu and Kashmir School Winter Vacation Schedule Out, Check Reopening Dates Here

JK School Winter Vacation Schedule: Jammu ans Kashmir state government has announced winter vacations for schools in the Kashmir region and the winter zone of the Jammu region.

According to the official notification issued, pre-primary classes will close for the winter break from November 26, while classes for students from Classes 1 to 8 will close on December 1. Classes will close from December 11 for students in classes 9 to 12.

Classes will resume for students of higher classes from February 22, 2026, while classes will reopen for students from March 1, 2026

Pre-primary (Balvatika): November 26, 2025, to February 28, 2026

Classes 1 to 8: December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026

Classes 9 to 12: December 11, 2025, to February 22, 2026

According to the notification issued, all teaching faculty are required to remain available for academic activities during the vacation period. Teachers are required to report back on February 20, 2026, to prepare for the reopening of schools.