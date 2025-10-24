Who is Known as the Father of Ancient Medicine

When we think of medicine today, hospitals, doctors, treatments, we often forget how long it has been studied and practiced. There is one name that stands above the rest for being the early pioneer of rational medicine: Hippocrates. He lived in ancient Greece (around 460–370 BCE) and is widely regarded as the Father of Medicine because he helped turn medicine from superstition into a disciplined science.
Why is Hippocrates Called the Father of Medicine?
Hippocrates is called the Father of Medicine because he introduced key ideas that still matter today. He argued that diseases had natural causes, not just punishment by gods, and used observation, logical thinking, and patient records to understand illness. He also helped create ethical standards for doctors, such as the famous Hippocratic Oath, which guides how physicians should care for patients.
Life and Contributions of Hippocrates
Hippocrates was born on the Greek island of Kos and practiced medicine during the Classical period of Greece. While much of his life is remembered through legends, the fact is his name became linked with a large collection of medical writings known as the “Hippocratic Corpus.” His main contributions include:
-
Encouraging doctors to carefully observe patients, record symptoms, and note outcomes.
-
Promoting balanced diet, exercise, and living conditions as part of good health.
-
Separating medicine from religious or magical explanations and making it about the body, environment and reason.
Legacy of Hippocrates
Hippocrates’ influence extends far beyond his lifetime. His approach laid the groundwork for modern clinical medicine, where doctors observe, diagnose, and treat based on evidence and ethics. The Hippocratic Oath remains a symbol of the professional and moral duties of a physician. Because of all this, Hippocrates is widely honoured as the Father of Medicine.
