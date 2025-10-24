Who is Known as the Father of Ancient Medicine

When we think of medicine today, hospitals, doctors, treatments, we often forget how long it has been studied and practiced. There is one name that stands above the rest for being the early pioneer of rational medicine: Hippocrates. He lived in ancient Greece (around 460–370 BCE) and is widely regarded as the Father of Medicine because he helped turn medicine from superstition into a disciplined science.

Why is Hippocrates Called the Father of Medicine?

Hippocrates is called the Father of Medicine because he introduced key ideas that still matter today. He argued that diseases had natural causes, not just punishment by gods, and used observation, logical thinking, and patient records to understand illness. He also helped create ethical standards for doctors, such as the famous Hippocratic Oath, which guides how physicians should care for patients.