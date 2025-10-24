WBJEE 2025: JELET Answer Key Released at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check How to Raise Objections Here

WBJEE JELET 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations for Lateral Entry (JELET) 2025 Model answer key today, October 24, 2025. Candidates will need to download the answer key using their required credentials and raise any noticeable objections online. The official website to check the model answer key online at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet. Candidates can use the answer key to estimate their exam before the result is announced.

WBJEE JELET 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to WBJEE JELET 2025: