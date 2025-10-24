TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
WBJEE 2025: JELET Answer Key Released at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check How to Raise Objections Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 24, 2025, 14:12 IST

WBJEE JELET 2025: The WBJEEB released the WBJEE JELET 2025 Model Answer Key. Candidates can download it from wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet and raise objections. It can be used to estimate their exam scores.

Key Points

  • It helps to estimate the exam scores.

WBJEE JELET 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations for Lateral Entry (JELET) 2025 Model answer key today, October 24, 2025. Candidates will need to download the answer key using their required credentials and raise any noticeable objections online. The official website to check the model answer key online at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet. Candidates can use the answer key to estimate their exam before the result is announced.

WBJEE JELET 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to WBJEE JELET 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

WBJEE JELET 2025 Model Answer Key release 

Exam name 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations for Lateral Entry (JELET)

Board name 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet

State 

West Bengal 

Stream 

Engineering

Technology

Pharmacy (except Architecture)

Model answer key release date 

October 24, 2025

Exam mode 

OMR based pen-and-paper test 

Credentials 

Application Number

Password

Exam date 

October 18, 2025

Exam type 

Objective type 

Total questions 

100

WBJEE JELET 2025 Important Dates

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates of WBJEE JELET 2025:

Event

Date(s)

Model answer key release date

October 4, 2025

Last date to raise objections

TBA

Final answer key release date

TBA

How to Download the WBJEE JELET 2025 Answer Key?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the model answer key of JELET 2025 online.

  1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet
  2. Scroll down under ‘Candidates Activity Board’, click on ‘Model Answer Key – View & Challenge for JELET 2025’
  3. Enter your Application Number and Password
  4. Solve the case sensitive captcha code and submit
  5. WBJEE JELET 2025 answer key will appear
  6. Check and download to calculate your scores

DIRECT LINK - WBJEE JELET 2025 Answer Key 

How to Raise Objections in WBJEE JELET 2025 Answer Key?

Candidates will need to follow the aforementioned steps to log in and check the answer key. Candidates will then need to choose the questions and submit some supporting proof. For every objection raised, they must pay INR 500 online via net banking, credit card or debit card. An expert committee will be formed to assess and release the revised final answer key online.

