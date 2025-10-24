WBJEE 2025: JELET Answer Key Released at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check How to Raise Objections Here

Key Points
- WBJEE JELET 2025 Model Answer Key has been released by WBJEEB.
- It helps to estimate the exam scores.
WBJEE JELET 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations for Lateral Entry (JELET) 2025 Model answer key today, October 24, 2025. Candidates will need to download the answer key using their required credentials and raise any noticeable objections online. The official website to check the model answer key online at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet. Candidates can use the answer key to estimate their exam before the result is announced.
WBJEE JELET 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to WBJEE JELET 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
WBJEE JELET 2025 Model Answer Key release
|
Exam name
|
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations for Lateral Entry (JELET)
|
Board name
|
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet
|
State
|
West Bengal
|
Stream
|
Engineering
Technology
Pharmacy (except Architecture)
|
Model answer key release date
|
October 24, 2025
|
Exam mode
|
OMR based pen-and-paper test
|
Credentials
|
Application Number
Password
|
Exam date
|
October 18, 2025
|
Exam type
|
Objective type
|
Total questions
|
100
WBJEE JELET 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates of WBJEE JELET 2025:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Model answer key release date
|
October 4, 2025
|
Last date to raise objections
|
TBA
|
Final answer key release date
|
TBA
How to Download the WBJEE JELET 2025 Answer Key?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the model answer key of JELET 2025 online.
- Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet
- Scroll down under ‘Candidates Activity Board’, click on ‘Model Answer Key – View & Challenge for JELET 2025’
- Enter your Application Number and Password
- Solve the case sensitive captcha code and submit
- WBJEE JELET 2025 answer key will appear
- Check and download to calculate your scores
DIRECT LINK - WBJEE JELET 2025 Answer Key
How to Raise Objections in WBJEE JELET 2025 Answer Key?
Candidates will need to follow the aforementioned steps to log in and check the answer key. Candidates will then need to choose the questions and submit some supporting proof. For every objection raised, they must pay INR 500 online via net banking, credit card or debit card. An expert committee will be formed to assess and release the revised final answer key online.
