CBSE to conduct Orientation Programme on CBSE Hub and Spoke School Model

The Central Board of Secondary Education will be conducting an orientation programme to promote collaborative learning and effective resource sharing among affiliated schools. The programme - Hub and Spoke School Model is being undertaken to enhance awareness, strengthen coordination and support seamless implementation of the model for improved student wellbeing.

CBSE will be conducting the orientation programme on December 26, 2025, from 10 am to 2 pm at the Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan Vidyashram, Jaipur. Those participating in the programme must report to the venue by 9:30 am to complete the pre-programme formalities.

CBSE Orientation Programme: Objectives