Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

CBSE to Conduct Orientation Programme on CBSE Hub and Spoke School Model

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 21, 2025, 17:30 IST

CBSE is organising an orientation programme for CBSE Hub and Spoke Schools to strengthen the network of participating schools and facilitate seamless execution of the model for student well-being.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE to Conduct Orientation Programme on CBSE Hub and Spoke School Model
CBSE to Conduct Orientation Programme on CBSE Hub and Spoke School Model
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • CBSE to conduct Orientation Programme on CBSE Hub and Spoke School Model
  • Orientation to be held on December 26, 2025
  • Atleast two participants are mandatory from representative schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education will be conducting an orientation programme to promote collaborative learning and effective resource sharing among affiliated schools. The programme - Hub and Spoke School Model is being undertaken to enhance awareness, strengthen coordination and support seamless implementation of the model for improved student wellbeing. 

CBSE will be conducting the orientation programme on December 26, 2025, from 10 am to 2 pm at the Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan Vidyashram, Jaipur. Those participating in the programme must report to the venue by 9:30 am to complete the pre-programme formalities.

CBSE Orientation Programme - Click Here

Registration Link - Click Here

CBSE Orientation Programme: Objectives

  • Facilitate understanding of the Hub and Spoke School Model framework and guidelines. 
  • Promote collaborative learning and resource-sharing among Hub and Spoke schools. 
  • Strengthen institutional coordination and best practice dissemination.  
  • Enhance capacity building for effective implementation of the model.  
  • Foster networking among Hub and Spoke school principals and coordinators.

According to the notification issued by the board, the CBSE Hub and Spoke Schools are directed to depute atleast two representatives for participation in the programme. Other CBSE schools are also encouraged to participate by registering for the programme. The participation will be on a first come first serve basis and confirmation emails will be sent to participants in advance.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News