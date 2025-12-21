Key Points
- CBSE to conduct Orientation Programme on CBSE Hub and Spoke School Model
- Orientation to be held on December 26, 2025
- Atleast two participants are mandatory from representative schools
The Central Board of Secondary Education will be conducting an orientation programme to promote collaborative learning and effective resource sharing among affiliated schools. The programme - Hub and Spoke School Model is being undertaken to enhance awareness, strengthen coordination and support seamless implementation of the model for improved student wellbeing.
CBSE will be conducting the orientation programme on December 26, 2025, from 10 am to 2 pm at the Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan Vidyashram, Jaipur. Those participating in the programme must report to the venue by 9:30 am to complete the pre-programme formalities.
CBSE Orientation Programme - Click Here
Registration Link - Click Here
CBSE Orientation Programme: Objectives
- Facilitate understanding of the Hub and Spoke School Model framework and guidelines.
- Promote collaborative learning and resource-sharing among Hub and Spoke schools.
- Strengthen institutional coordination and best practice dissemination.
- Enhance capacity building for effective implementation of the model.
- Foster networking among Hub and Spoke school principals and coordinators.
According to the notification issued by the board, the CBSE Hub and Spoke Schools are directed to depute atleast two representatives for participation in the programme. Other CBSE schools are also encouraged to participate by registering for the programme. The participation will be on a first come first serve basis and confirmation emails will be sent to participants in advance.
