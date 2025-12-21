Kolkata Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Download PDF & Date at prb.wb.gov.in

Kolkata Police Answer Key 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has conducted the Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable Exam 2025 on December 21, 2025. Now, after the successful conclusion of the exam, WPRBP will release the Kolkata Police Constable Provisional Answer Key 2025.
As per the latest trends and previous recruitment cycles, WBRPB is expected to release the official answer key within 5 to 7 days on its official websites, prb.wb.gov.in and wbpolice.gov.in. Kolkata Police Answer Key 2025 is an important document and allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks and assess their chances of qualifying for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Kolkata Police Answer Key 2025: Overview
The Kolkata Police Exam 2025 was held from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM today across multiplecentres in West Bengal. Check the table below for Kolkata Police Answer Key 2025 Overview
|
Event
|
Details
|
Exam Date
|
December 21, 2025
|
Organization
|
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)
|
Post Name
|
Constable and Lady Constable
|
Total Vacancies
|
3,969
|
Answer Key Status
|
Expected Soon (Last week of December) 2025)
|
Objection Window
|
7 Days from the date of release
|
Official Website
|
prb.wb.gov.in and wbpolice.gov.in.
KP Constable Answer Key Release Date
For the WBP Constable exam conducted on November 30, the answer key was released just five days later. Candidates can expect the Kolkata Police Constable 2025 Answer Key to be available by December 26 or 27, 2025. After the provisional key gets released, candidates will have approximately one week to review it and submit any objections if they have any regarding the correct responses provided by board
How to Download the Kolkata Police Constable Answer Key 2025?
Candidates will be able to download the official answer key PDF by visiting the official website. They can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, prb.wb.gov.in or wbpolice.gov.in.
- On the homepage click on the "Recruitment" tab
- Now check for the link which mentioned "Recruitment to the post of Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2024".
- Find the notification for "Answer Key of Preliminary Written Test" and click on "Get Details".
- The answer key PDF for all question booklet series will open.
- Calculate your estimated marks and save them for future reference.
