Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Kolkata Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Download PDF & Date at prb.wb.gov.in

By Mohd Salman
Dec 21, 2025, 16:38 IST

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Kolkata Police Answer Key 2025
Kolkata Police Answer Key 2025

Kolkata Police Answer Key 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has conducted the Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable Exam 2025 on December 21, 2025. Now, after the successful conclusion of the exam, WPRBP will release the Kolkata Police Constable Provisional Answer Key 2025.
As per the latest trends and previous recruitment cycles, WBRPB is expected to release the official answer key within 5 to 7 days on its official websites, prb.wb.gov.in and wbpolice.gov.in. Kolkata Police Answer Key 2025 is an important document and allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks and assess their chances of qualifying for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Also Check, 

Kolkata Police Constable Question Paper 2025

Kolkata Police Answer Key 2025: Overview

The Kolkata Police Exam 2025 was held from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM today across multiplecentres in West Bengal. Check the table below for Kolkata Police Answer Key 2025 Overview

Event

Details

Exam Date

December 21, 2025

Organization

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)

Post Name

Constable and Lady Constable

Total Vacancies

3,969

Answer Key Status

Expected Soon (Last week of December) 2025)

Objection Window

7 Days from the date of release

Official Website

prb.wb.gov.in and wbpolice.gov.in.

KP Constable Answer Key Release Date

For the WBP Constable exam conducted on November 30, the answer key was released just five days later. Candidates can expect the Kolkata Police Constable 2025 Answer Key to be available by December 26 or 27, 2025. After the provisional key gets released, candidates will have approximately one week to review it and submit any objections if they have any regarding the correct responses provided by board

How to Download the Kolkata Police Constable Answer Key 2025?

Candidates will be able to download the official answer key PDF by visiting the official website. They can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, prb.wb.gov.in or wbpolice.gov.in.
  • On the homepage click on the "Recruitment" tab
  • Now check for the link which mentioned "Recruitment to the post of Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2024".
  • Find the notification for "Answer Key of Preliminary Written Test" and click on "Get Details".
  • The answer key PDF for all question booklet series will open.
  • Calculate your estimated marks and save them for future reference.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News