School Holiday on 22 December 2025 (Monday): Schools Closed in THESE States, Check Details Here

By Anisha Mishra
Dec 21, 2025, 18:18 IST

Extreme cold/fog and severe air pollution are causing widespread school disruptions across North India on December 22, 2025. Delhi/NCR's "Severe" air quality (GRAP IV) forces online classes for Nursery-Class 5 and a hybrid model for older students. Due to intense cold and fog, Uttar Pradesh (e.g., Bareilly, Kanpur) has localized closures for students up to Class 8/12. Bihar, however, is mostly shifting school timings to the warmest hours (11:00 AM–3:30 PM in Patna). These health-driven decisions rely on automated response plans, and parents should check official updates.

As the winter chill sets in across North India, the morning routine for millions of students has shifted drastically. It’s no longer just about packing bags and catching the bus; instead, parents are waking up to check AQI monitors and school WhatsApp groups for the latest government circulars. From the hazardous smog in Delhi to the bone-chilling fog in Bihar and UP, the education system is currently in a state of constant adaptation to protect student health. Here is a breakdown of how different regions are handling the current weather and pollution crisis.

Delhi and NCR: Schools Adopt Hybrid Learning Under GRAP IV Due to 'Severe' AQI

In the National Capital Region, the battle isn't just with the cold, but with the air itself. With the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting "severe" levels, authorities have triggered GRAP IV—the most stringent level of anti-pollution measures.

  • Online & Hybrid Learning: For the youngest learners (Nursery to Class 5), physical classrooms have been traded for laptop screens as schools shift entirely online. Students in middle and secondary school (Classes 6–9 and 11) are mostly operating on a hybrid model, balancing home and school to reduce exposure.

  • The "Breathe Smart" Initiative: Looking beyond temporary closures, the Delhi Education Department has begun a massive rollout of 10,000 air purifiers. The goal is to ensure that even when schools are open, the air inside remains safe for children, starting with the highest-pollution zones.

Uttar Pradesh: Localized School Disruptions Due to Winter Conditions

In Uttar Pradesh, the challenge is visibility. Dense fog has made morning commutes dangerous, leading District Magistrates to take localized action based on IMD alerts.

  • District Closures: In cities like Bareilly and Kanpur, schools have been shut down for everyone from Nursery up to Class 8 (and even Class 12 in some areas) due to the extreme cold wave.

  • Regional Impact: Similar emergency orders have been issued in Rampur, Shahjahanpur, and Gonda. These aren't blanket state orders but tactical decisions made city-by-city to ensure that no child has to stand at a bus stop in sub-10-degree weather or zero-visibility conditions.

Bihar: Changes to School Operations and Timings

Bihar has taken a slightly different approach. Instead of shutting doors entirely, many districts are shifting the school day to coincide with the warmest part of the afternoon.

  • Patna & Madhubani: In these districts, the morning bell no longer rings at 7:00 or 8:00 AM. New orders dictate that academic activities can only happen between 11:00 AM and 3:30 PM. This ensures children aren't traveling during the coldest hours of the day.

  • Targeted Closures: Some areas, like Buxar, have opted for full closures for Classes 1 to 8 through late December, prioritizing safety over the standard calendar.

Why these decisions are being taken

These decisions are never easy for administrations. Every day a school is closed is a day of lost social interaction and structured learning. However, the logic remains simple: children’s lungs and immune systems are far more vulnerable to "Severe Plus" pollution and extreme temperature drops than adults.

Under the current guidelines, if the AQI hits a certain threshold or the temperature dips below safety levels, the response is now automated through the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and IMD coordination.

Quick Tips for Parents and Students

As these rules change almost daily, here is how you can stay prepared:

  1. Trust Official Channels Only: Don't rely on forwarded screenshots. Check the official Twitter/X handles of your District Magistrate (DM) or your school's official portal.

  2. Limit Early Morning Exposure: Even if your school is open, keep children indoors until the sun is up and the fog/smog has started to lift slightly.

  3. Prepare for Hybrid: Ensure your digital tools are ready. The "hybrid" model is likely to stay as a backup throughout the peak winter months of December and January.

Winter Vacation in Delhi Schools 2025-26

Students can enjoy school winter breaks in Delhi from December 23, 2025 to January 1, 2026. The dates are announced by the local authorities and may likely to be changed as per the weather conditions and related advisories. Students and parents are suggested to get winter break updates from the responsible authorities. 

Students are requested to keep on checking the article for latest updates in school holidays tomorrow and other days. Also, check with your local school authorities to confirm the announcements. 

Also check: School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of State-Wise Holidays and Special Days

