Christmas School Holidays 2025: Schools Closed in THESE States from Christmas to New Year 2026

Christmas 2025 Holidays: With Christmas 2025 approaching, students and parents across India are eagerly looking for updates on Christmas school holidays and winter vacation schedules. As per the latest information, schools in many states will observe a Christmas–New Year break from late December 2025 to early January 2026, though the exact dates vary depending on state government orders and school management decisions. Important: Christmas Day (December 25, 2025) remains a key holiday across most states, but some regions have issued special instructions regarding school operations.

For Christmas 2025, schools in India are generally expected to close for a winter or Christmas vacation between December 20 and December 23, with reopening scheduled in early January 2026.

However: Government schools may follow restricted or single-day holidays

Minority and missionary schools often get extended Christmas vacations

Private schools may decide holidays independently Also Check Winter Vacation 2025-2026 Dates: State-Wise Holidays Schedule Uttar Pradesh Schools: Christmas Holiday CANCELLED on December 25 Big Update from Uttar Pradesh Putting an end to ongoing speculation regarding Christmas holidays, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a clear directive stating that schools will remain open on December 25, 2025. The decision has been taken to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, coinciding with the conclusion of his birth centenary year. As per the order issued by the Basic Education Department, schools across the state will organise special commemorative programmes, and student participation will be mandatory.

Key Highlights: No Christmas holiday on December 25

Applicable to primary and upper primary schools

Student attendance mandatory

Special programmes to be organised on the occasion of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary and centenary year conclusion Delhi Schools Christmas Holiday 2025 December 25, 2025 (Thursday): Christmas Holiday

December 24, 2025 (Wednesday): Restricted Holiday (Christmas Eve) Schools in Delhi will remain closed on Christmas Day, while Christmas Eve will be observed as a restricted holiday depending on school discretion. Punjab Winter Vacation 2025-26 Schools in Punjab have announced a long winter break covering Christmas and New Year. Holiday Schedule: Winter Vacation Begins: December 22, 2025

Schools Reopen: January 10, 2026 This break applies to government and most private schools across the state.

Haryana Schools Christmas Holiday December 25, 2025: One-day Christmas holiday Haryana schools will observe Christmas Day as a single-day holiday, with regular classes resuming thereafter. However, the winter break is ecpected to be scheduled from January 1 to January 15, 2026. Rajasthan Winter Holidays 2025 The Rajasthan government has confirmed winter holidays for all schools. Rajasthan School Holiday Dates: Schools Closed From: December 25, 2025

Schools Reopen On: January 5, 2026 This applies to both government and private schools across the state. Telangana Christmas Vacation 2025 (Missionary Schools Confirmed) Confirmed Dates for Missionary Schools: December 23, 2025 to December 27, 2025 In addition: Christian minority schools are likely to get an extended break

Tentative dates: December 21 to December 28, 2025

Official circular is expected soon

Other Schools: Government Schools: Likely holiday only on December 25

Private Non-Minority Schools: Christmas Day holiday Andhra Pradesh Christmas Holidays 2025 (Expected) Schools across Andhra Pradesh are expected to announce Christmas holidays shortly. Expected Pattern: Christian Minority Schools: December 21 to December 28, 2025 (tentative)

Government Schools: Holiday on December 25 only

Private Schools: As per school management decision Kerala Christmas & New Year Vacation 2025-26 (CONFIRMED) The Kerala General Education Department has officially announced an extended Christmas–New Year break. Kerala School Holiday Schedule: Schools Closed From: December 24, 2025

Schools Reopen On: January 5, 2026 This extended vacation covers both Christmas and New Year celebrations. Goa Schools Christmas Holiday 2025

Goa School Schedule: December 24, 2025: Special Christmas Assembly & Events

December 25, 2025: Christmas Holiday Schools in Goa will observe Christmas with special assemblies followed by a holiday on December 25. Christmas School Holidays 2025: Key Points to Remember As Christmas 2025 approaches, school holiday schedules differ widely across states due to varying government orders and school management decisions. While some regions have announced extended winter vacations, others will observe only limited or single-day holidays. Christmas holidays vary by state and school type

UP schools will remain open on December 25

Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan offer extended winter breaks

Minority schools may get longer Christmas vacations

Parents and students should check official school notices