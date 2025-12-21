School Assembly Headlines Today (22 Dec): President Murmu approves Viksit Bharat Bill, US visa scrutiny tightens, and BCCI unveils T20 World Cup squad and Other News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This morning's news segment is dedicated to keeping you informed about what’s happening in India and around the world, across key areas. Reading these headlines is vital because it helps you connect your classroom learning to real-world issues—understanding national progress, global events, and future job trends. By staying updated, you sharpen your thinking skills and grow into responsible, knowledgeable citizens. Now, let’s begin with the top news that shapes our world today. Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly National News Headlines for School Assembly New Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules 2025 to Boost Domestic Hydrocarbon Production: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

“Shunya Se Shatak” Programme Held in Indore to Mark Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Centenary

President Murmu Assents to Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Bill, 2025

Electric Mobility Emerging as Key Driver of Jobs and Entrepreneurship: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Two-Day PESA Festival to Begin Tuesday in Visakhapatnam

ISRO to launch communication satellite BlueBird Block-2 on Wednesday

No Security Breach Attempt by Protesters at Bangladesh High Commission: MEA

International News Headlines for School Assembly Bangladesh: Indian Visa Application Centre suspends operations in Chattogram

Amnesty Flags Detention of Journalist Sohrab Barkat by Pakistani Authorities

South Korea, Russia Hold Closed-Door Talks in Moscow on North Korea, Regional Security

US Tightens Visa Scrutiny, Causing Interview Delays

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Calls for Nationwide Protests After Toshakhana 2 Conviction

Australia’s PM Albanese Orders Intelligence Review After Sydney Beach Shooting Sports News Headlines for School Assembly Pakistan beat India to clinch U19 Asia Cup title

East Bengal FC Clinch SAFF Women’s Club Title with 3–0 Win in Final

BCCI Announces 15-Member Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Win Bronze at BWF World Tour Finals 2025

Five-Match Women’s T20 Series Between India and Sri Lanka Begins Today

India’s WPI Inflation remains negative at 0.32% in november

SAIL Reports 27% Growth in Monthly Sales

Most Asian Markets Close Lower, Giving Up Early Gains

Sensex and Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak

Sensex Falls 436 Points, Nifty Slips 121; Mid and Small Caps Outperform

Sensex Falls 610 Points, Nifty Down 226 Points Education News Headlines for School Assembly Canada Student Visa Explained: Application, documents, process, post-study — all you need to know

Meghalaya govt introduces new curriculum, makes Khasi & Garo compulsory in early classes

SC cracks down on dental colleges in Rajasthan; fines Rs 10 crore each for violations

Maharashtra government to scrutinise school names citing international, global, & CBSE