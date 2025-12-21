School Assembly Headlines Today (22 Dec): President Murmu approves Viksit Bharat Bill, US visa scrutiny tightens, and BCCI unveils T20 World Cup squad and Other News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This morning's news segment is dedicated to keeping you informed about what’s happening in India and around the world, across key areas. Reading these headlines is vital because it helps you connect your classroom learning to real-world issues—understanding national progress, global events, and future job trends. By staying updated, you sharpen your thinking skills and grow into responsible, knowledgeable citizens. Now, let’s begin with the top news that shapes our world today.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
New Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules 2025 to Boost Domestic Hydrocarbon Production: Union Minister Hardeep Puri
-
“Shunya Se Shatak” Programme Held in Indore to Mark Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Centenary
-
President Murmu Assents to Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Bill, 2025
-
Electric Mobility Emerging as Key Driver of Jobs and Entrepreneurship: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
-
Two-Day PESA Festival to Begin Tuesday in Visakhapatnam
-
ISRO to launch communication satellite BlueBird Block-2 on Wednesday
-
No Security Breach Attempt by Protesters at Bangladesh High Commission: MEA
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
Bangladesh: Indian Visa Application Centre suspends operations in Chattogram
-
Amnesty Flags Detention of Journalist Sohrab Barkat by Pakistani Authorities
-
South Korea, Russia Hold Closed-Door Talks in Moscow on North Korea, Regional Security
-
-
US Tightens Visa Scrutiny, Causing Interview Delays
-
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Calls for Nationwide Protests After Toshakhana 2 Conviction
-
Australia’s PM Albanese Orders Intelligence Review After Sydney Beach Shooting
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
Pakistan beat India to clinch U19 Asia Cup title
-
East Bengal FC Clinch SAFF Women’s Club Title with 3–0 Win in Final
-
BCCI Announces 15-Member Squad for T20 World Cup 2026
-
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Win Bronze at BWF World Tour Finals 2025
-
Five-Match Women’s T20 Series Between India and Sri Lanka Begins Today
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
Sensex, Nifty Trade Over 0.5% Lower in Forenoon Session
-
India’s WPI Inflation remains negative at 0.32% in november
-
SAIL Reports 27% Growth in Monthly Sales
-
Most Asian Markets Close Lower, Giving Up Early Gains
-
Sensex and Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak
-
Sensex Falls 436 Points, Nifty Slips 121; Mid and Small Caps Outperform
-
Sensex Falls 610 Points, Nifty Down 226 Points
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Canada Student Visa Explained: Application, documents, process, post-study — all you need to know
-
Meghalaya govt introduces new curriculum, makes Khasi & Garo compulsory in early classes
-
SC cracks down on dental colleges in Rajasthan; fines Rs 10 crore each for violations
-
Maharashtra government to scrutinise school names citing international, global, & CBSE
Thought of the Day
Thought: "The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones." — Confucius
Meaning: This quote highlights the power of patience and steady progress. When we look at a huge goal—like topping a class, mastering a sport, or completing a massive project—it can feel as overwhelming as trying to move a mountain. We might feel like giving up before we even begin because the task seems too big.
However, this thought reminds us that greatness is built through small, daily actions. Each "small stone" represents a single day of practice, one chapter read, or one act of discipline. If you keep moving those small stones every single day without stopping, the "mountain" of your goal will eventually be moved. It is a reminder that consistency is more important than speed.
As board examinations draw nearer, efficient and focused preparation is essential for success. To support your study efforts, we have compiled a list of crucial educational resources, including updated syllabi and sample papers for CBSE Class 10 and 12 and more. We strongly encourage all students to utilise these materials diligently to structure their revision, practice effectively, and maximise their academic performance. Please refer to the links provided below.
