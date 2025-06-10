Question of the Day: A well-planned morning assembly sets a positive tone for the entire school day, and one of its most impactful components is the “Question of the Day.” This engaging segment not only stimulates young minds but also promotes curiosity, critical thinking, and awareness of the world.
In this article, we have provided a list of 100+ "Question of the Day" ideas with answers, specially designed for primary, middle, and senior school students. These questions cover diverse topics such as science, history, geography, and current affairs, making them perfect for daily school assemblies and classroom discussions.
Question of the Day: Top 100 GK Questions for School Assembly
School Assembly Quiz for July 2025
1. Which grandmaster won the rapid chess title in Zagreb in July 2025?
Answer: D Gukesh
2. Which day is celebrated as World Population Day every year?
Answer: July 11
3. Which is the smallest planet in our solar system?
Answer: Mercury
4. Who is the current Vice President of India in 2025?
Answer: Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar
5. Which country will host the FIFA World Cup 2026?
Answer: USA, Canada, and Mexico (jointly)
6. Who is the current Chairman of ISRO?
Answer: Dr. V. Narayanan
7. Who won the men’s singles title at Wimbledon 2025?
Answer: Jannik Sinner
8. Which country assumed the Presidency of the UN Security Council in July 2025?
Answer: Pakistan
9. Which school won the NASA‑NSS Space Settlement Design Contest 2025?
Answer: S.R.N. Mehta CBSE School, Kalaburagi
10.What is the name of the new all-in-one railway app launched by Indian Railways in July 2025?
Answer: RailOne
School Assembly Quiz for June 2025
1. Which city will host the 2028 Summer Olympics?
Answer: Los Angeles, USA
2. What is the name of the first Indian space mission to study the Sun?
Answer: Aditya-L1
3. Who is the current President of India in 2025?
Answer: Droupadi Murmu
4. Which Indian state is known as the ‘Spice Garden of India’?
Answer: Kerala
5. World Environment Day is celebrated on which date every year?
Answer: June 5
1. Who was the first Prime Minister of India?
Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru
2. When is Hindi Diwas celebrated in India?
Answer: On 14th September every year
3. What is the national animal of India?
Answer: Bengal Tiger
4. Who is known as the "Missile Man of India"?
Answer: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
5. What is the largest state in India by area?
Answer: Rajasthan
6. Who wrote the Indian national anthem "Jana Gana Mana"?
Answer: Rabindranath Tagore
7. Who wrote the National Song of India "Vande Mataram"?
Answer: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay (Chatterjee)
8. What is the national fruit of India?
Answer: Mango
9. Who was the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal?
Answer: Karnam Malleswari
10. Who was the first President of India?
Answer: Dr. Rajendra Prasad
11. What is the capital of the state of Maharashtra?
Answer: Mumbai
12. Which Indian state is known as the "Land of Five Rivers"?
Answer: Punjab
13. What is the official language of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu?
Answer: Tamil
14. Who is the founder of the Maratha Empire?
Answer: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
15. Who was the first Indian to win a Nobel Prize?
Answer: Rabindranath Tagore (in Literature, 1913)
16. What is the currency of India?
Answer: Indian Rupee (INR)
17. What is the largest dam in India?
Answer: Bhakra Nangal Dam
18. In which year did India gain independence from British rule?
Answer: 1947
19. Who is known as the "Father of the Nation" in India?
Answer: Mahatma Gandhi
20. Which river is known as the longest river in India?
Answer: Ganga
21. Who was the architect of the Indian Constitution?
Answer: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
22. Which Indian state is known for the dance form Bharatnatyam?
Answer: Tamil Nadu
23. Who was the first Indian astronaut to travel to space?
Answer: Rakesh Sharma
24. What is the capital of the state of West Bengal?
Answer: Kolkata
25. Which is the oldest mountain range in India?
Answer: Aravalli Range
26. Who was the first Indian woman to go to space?
Answer: Kalpana Chawla
27. Who was the first Governor-General of independent India?
Answer: Lord Mountbatten
28. Which city is called the silicon valley of India?
Answer: Bangalore
29. Which river is called the Ganga of the South?
Answer: The Kaveri River
30. How Many Official Languages Are There In India?
Answer: 22
International Quiz for Kids
1. What is the capital of France?
Answer: Paris
2. Who wrote the play "Romeo and Juliet"?
Answer: William Shakespeare
3. What is the largest active volcano in the world?
Answer: Mauna Loa (located in Hawaii)
4. What is the largest freshwater lake by volume?
Answer: Lake Baikal (located in Russia)
5. Which country invented the printing press?
Answer: China
6. What is the smallest country in the world by area?
Answer: Vatican City
7. Who was the first President of the United States?
Answer: George Washington
8. How many continents are there in the world?
Answer: Seven
9. Who wrote the famous book "1984"?
Answer: George Orwell
10. What is the capital of Japan?
Answer: Tokyo
11. Who is known as the 'Bard of Avon'?
Answer: William Shakespeare
12. What is the longest river in the world?
Answer: The Nile River
13. Who painted the Mona Lisa?
Answer: Leonardo da Vinci
14. What is the tallest mountain in the world?
Answer: Mount Everest.
15. What is the largest ocean on Earth?
Answer: The Pacific Ocean.
16. What is the currency of Japan?
Answer: The Japanese Yen.
17. What is the smallest continent by land area?
Answer: Australia
18. Who was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize?
Answer: Marie Curie
19. What is the largest living organism on Earth?
Answer: The honey fungus (Armillaria ostoyae)
20. What is the largest desert in the world?
Answer: The Sahara Desert
21. What is the capital of Germany?
Answer: Berlin
22. What mountain range separates Europe and Asia?
Answer: The Ural Mountains
23. Who is the author of the Harry Potter series?
Answer: J.K. Rowling
24. What is the longest river in the United States?
Answer: The Missouri River
25. Who painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel?
Answer: Michelangelo
26. What is the largest continent by land area?
Answer: Asia
27. What is the national flower of Japan?
Answer: Cherry Blossom (Sakura)
28. What is the capital of Canada?
Answer: Ottawa
29. Who is known as the "Iron Man of India"?
Answer: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
30. What is the longest wall in the world?
Answer: The Great Wall of China
31. Which planet is known as the Red Planet?
Answer: Mars.
32. Who was the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean?
Answer: Amelia Earhart.
33. Who wrote the famous novel "To Kill a Mockingbird"?
Answer: Harper Lee
34. What is the largest country in the world by land area?
Answer: Russia
35. Which continent is home to the Amazon Rainforest?
Answer: South America
36. What is the highest mountain in the world?
Answer: Mount Everest
37. Which country is known as the "Land of the Rising Sun"?
Answer: Japan
38. What is the longest river in the world?
Answer: Nile River
39. What is the capital of Australia?
Answer: Canberra
40. Which country is known as the “Land of the Midnight Sun”?
Answer: Norway
Space Quiz for Kids
1. What is the explosion of a massive star called?
Answer: Supernova
2. Which planet is known as the "Red Planet"?
Answer: Mars
3. Who was the first human to travel into space?
Answer: Yuri Gagarin
4. What was the first successful mission to land humans on the Moon?
Answer: Apollo 11
5. What is the name of the galaxy that contains our Solar System?
Answer: Milky Way
GK Questions on Everyday Science
1. Which is the largest planet in our solar system?
Answer: Jupiter
2. Who invented the light bulb?
Answer: Thomas Edison
3. What is the process by which plants make their food using sunlight?
Answer: Photosynthesis
4. What is the chemical symbol for sodium?
Answer: Na
5. What is the boiling point of water in degrees Celsius?
Answer: 100 degrees Celsius.
6. What is the primary gas found in the Earth's atmosphere?
Answer: Nitrogen
7. What is the largest bone in the human body?
Answer: The femur (thigh bone).
8. Who developed the theory of relativity?
Answer: Albert Einstein
9. What is the freezing point of water in degrees Celsius?
Answer: 0 degrees Celsius
10. What is the gestation period for an elephant?
Answer: Approximately 22 months
11. Who discovered penicillin, the first antibiotic?
Answer: Alexander Fleming
12. What is the largest mammal in the world?
Answer: The blue whale
13. What year did the first man land on the moon?
Answer: 1969
14. What is the powerhouse of the cell?
Answer: The mitochondrion
15. What is the chemical symbol for water?
Answer: H2O
16. Who was the first person to land on the moon?
Answer: Neil Armstrong
17. What is the formula for calculating the area of a circle?
Answer: πr²
18. What element does "O" represent on the periodic table?
Answer: Oxygen
19. What is the name of the longest bone in the human body?
Answer: Femur
20. What is the hardest natural substance on Earth?
Answer: Diamond
21. What is the process called when water changes from a liquid to a gas?
Answer: Evaporation.
22. How many bones are there in the adult human body?
Answer: 206 bones
23. What is the chemical symbol for gold?
Answer: Au
24. What is the scientific name for humans?
Answer: Homo sapiens
25. What is the speed of light in a vacuum?
Answer: Approximately 3 x 108 meters per second
26. Which planet is known as the “Red Planet”?
Answer: Mars
27. What is the smallest prime number?
Answer: 2
28. Who discovered penicillin?
Answer: Alexander Fleming
29. Which planet is known as the “Blue Planet”?
Answer: Earth
30. What is the capital of South Korea?
Answer: Seoul
These questions are designed to be informative and engaging, covering a range of subjects to stimulate students' curiosity and learning. Keep visiting this page for a daily dose of intriguing questions to use for your school assembly.
