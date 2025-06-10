Question of the Day: A well-planned morning assembly sets a positive tone for the entire school day, and one of its most impactful components is the “Question of the Day.” This engaging segment not only stimulates young minds but also promotes curiosity, critical thinking, and awareness of the world. In this article, we have provided a list of 100+ "Question of the Day" ideas with answers, specially designed for primary, middle, and senior school students. These questions cover diverse topics such as science, history, geography, and current affairs, making them perfect for daily school assemblies and classroom discussions. Related: School Assembly News Headlines for July 16, 2025 Question of the Day: Top 100 GK Questions for School Assembly School Assembly Quiz for July 2025 1. Which grandmaster won the rapid chess title in Zagreb in July 2025?

Answer: D Gukesh 2. Which day is celebrated as World Population Day every year? Answer: July 11 3. Which is the smallest planet in our solar system? Answer: Mercury 4. Who is the current Vice President of India in 2025? Answer: Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar 5. Which country will host the FIFA World Cup 2026? Answer: USA, Canada, and Mexico (jointly) 6. Who is the current Chairman of ISRO? Answer: Dr. V. Narayanan 7. Who won the men’s singles title at Wimbledon 2025? Answer: Jannik Sinner 8. Which country assumed the Presidency of the UN Security Council in July 2025? Answer: Pakistan 9. Which school won the NASA‑NSS Space Settlement Design Contest 2025? Answer: S.R.N. Mehta CBSE School, Kalaburagi 10.What is the name of the new all-in-one railway app launched by Indian Railways in July 2025? Answer: RailOne School Assembly Quiz for June 2025

1. Which city will host the 2028 Summer Olympics?

Answer: Los Angeles, USA 2. What is the name of the first Indian space mission to study the Sun?

Answer: Aditya-L1 3. Who is the current President of India in 2025?

Answer: Droupadi Murmu 4. Which Indian state is known as the ‘Spice Garden of India’?

Answer: Kerala 5. World Environment Day is celebrated on which date every year?

Answer: June 5 Also Check: 100+ Thought of the Day for School Assembly in English & Hindi Word of the Day For Morning School Assembly with Meaning National Quiz for Kids 1. Who was the first Prime Minister of India? Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru 2. When is Hindi Diwas celebrated in India? Answer: On 14th September every year 3. What is the national animal of India? Answer: Bengal Tiger 4. Who is known as the "Missile Man of India"? Answer: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

5. What is the largest state in India by area? Answer: Rajasthan 6. Who wrote the Indian national anthem "Jana Gana Mana"? Answer: Rabindranath Tagore 7. Who wrote the National Song of India "Vande Mataram"? Answer: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay (Chatterjee) 8. What is the national fruit of India? Answer: Mango 9. Who was the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal? Answer: Karnam Malleswari 10. Who was the first President of India? Answer: Dr. Rajendra Prasad 11. What is the capital of the state of Maharashtra? Answer: Mumbai 12. Which Indian state is known as the "Land of Five Rivers"? Answer: Punjab 13. What is the official language of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu? Answer: Tamil 14. Who is the founder of the Maratha Empire? Answer: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj 15. Who was the first Indian to win a Nobel Prize?

Answer: Rabindranath Tagore (in Literature, 1913) 16. What is the currency of India? Answer: Indian Rupee (INR) 17. What is the largest dam in India? Answer: Bhakra Nangal Dam 18. In which year did India gain independence from British rule? Answer: 1947 19. Who is known as the "Father of the Nation" in India? Answer: Mahatma Gandhi 20. Which river is known as the longest river in India? Answer: Ganga 21. Who was the architect of the Indian Constitution? Answer: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar 22. Which Indian state is known for the dance form Bharatnatyam? Answer: Tamil Nadu 23. Who was the first Indian astronaut to travel to space? Answer: Rakesh Sharma 24. What is the capital of the state of West Bengal? Answer: Kolkata 25. Which is the oldest mountain range in India? Answer: Aravalli Range 26. Who was the first Indian woman to go to space?

Answer: Kalpana Chawla 27. Who was the first Governor-General of independent India? Answer: Lord Mountbatten 28. Which city is called the silicon valley of India? Answer: Bangalore 29. Which river is called the Ganga of the South? Answer: The Kaveri River 30. How Many Official Languages Are There In India? Answer: 22 Top Synonyms with Meaning for School Students Top Antonyms with Meaning for School Students Top Hindi to English Translation Sentences Students Must Know International Quiz for Kids 1. What is the capital of France? Answer: Paris 2. Who wrote the play "Romeo and Juliet"? Answer: William Shakespeare 3. What is the largest active volcano in the world? Answer: Mauna Loa (located in Hawaii) 4. What is the largest freshwater lake by volume? Answer: Lake Baikal (located in Russia) 5. Which country invented the printing press?

Answer: China 6. What is the smallest country in the world by area? Answer: Vatican City 7. Who was the first President of the United States? Answer: George Washington 8. How many continents are there in the world? Answer: Seven 9. Who wrote the famous book "1984"? Answer: George Orwell 10. What is the capital of Japan? Answer: Tokyo 11. Who is known as the 'Bard of Avon'? Answer: William Shakespeare 12. What is the longest river in the world? Answer: The Nile River 13. Who painted the Mona Lisa? Answer: Leonardo da Vinci 14. What is the tallest mountain in the world? Answer: Mount Everest. 15. What is the largest ocean on Earth? Answer: The Pacific Ocean. 16. What is the currency of Japan? Answer: The Japanese Yen. 17. What is the smallest continent by land area? Answer: Australia 18. Who was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize?

Answer: Marie Curie 19. What is the largest living organism on Earth? Answer: The honey fungus (Armillaria ostoyae) 20. What is the largest desert in the world? Answer: The Sahara Desert 21. What is the capital of Germany? Answer: Berlin 22. What mountain range separates Europe and Asia? Answer: The Ural Mountains 23. Who is the author of the Harry Potter series? Answer: J.K. Rowling 24. What is the longest river in the United States? Answer: The Missouri River 25. Who painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel? Answer: Michelangelo 26. What is the largest continent by land area? Answer: Asia 27. What is the national flower of Japan? Answer: Cherry Blossom (Sakura) 28. What is the capital of Canada? Answer: Ottawa 29. Who is known as the "Iron Man of India"? Answer: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 30. What is the longest wall in the world?

Answer: The Great Wall of China 31. Which planet is known as the Red Planet? Answer: Mars. 32. Who was the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean? Answer: Amelia Earhart. 33. Who wrote the famous novel "To Kill a Mockingbird"? Answer: Harper Lee 34. What is the largest country in the world by land area? Answer: Russia 35. Which continent is home to the Amazon Rainforest? Answer: South America 36. What is the highest mountain in the world? Answer: Mount Everest 37. Which country is known as the "Land of the Rising Sun"? Answer: Japan 38. What is the longest river in the world? Answer: Nile River 39. What is the capital of Australia? Answer: Canberra 40. Which country is known as the “Land of the Midnight Sun”? Answer: Norway Space Quiz for Kids 1. What is the explosion of a massive star called? Answer: Supernova

2. Which planet is known as the "Red Planet"? Answer: Mars 3. Who was the first human to travel into space? Answer: Yuri Gagarin 4. What was the first successful mission to land humans on the Moon? Answer: Apollo 11 5. What is the name of the galaxy that contains our Solar System? Answer: Milky Way GK Questions on Everyday Science 1. Which is the largest planet in our solar system? Answer: Jupiter 2. Who invented the light bulb? Answer: Thomas Edison 3. What is the process by which plants make their food using sunlight? Answer: Photosynthesis 4. What is the chemical symbol for sodium? Answer: Na 5. What is the boiling point of water in degrees Celsius? Answer: 100 degrees Celsius. 6. What is the primary gas found in the Earth's atmosphere? Answer: Nitrogen 7. What is the largest bone in the human body? Answer: The femur (thigh bone).

8. Who developed the theory of relativity? Answer: Albert Einstein 9. What is the freezing point of water in degrees Celsius? Answer: 0 degrees Celsius 10. What is the gestation period for an elephant? Answer: Approximately 22 months 11. Who discovered penicillin, the first antibiotic? Answer: Alexander Fleming 12. What is the largest mammal in the world? Answer: The blue whale 13. What year did the first man land on the moon? Answer: 1969 14. What is the powerhouse of the cell? Answer: The mitochondrion 15. What is the chemical symbol for water? Answer: H 2 O 16. Who was the first person to land on the moon? Answer: Neil Armstrong 17. What is the formula for calculating the area of a circle? Answer: πr² 18. What element does "O" represent on the periodic table? Answer: Oxygen 19. What is the name of the longest bone in the human body?