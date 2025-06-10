Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

100+ Question of the Day with Answers: National and International GK Quiz for Students

Question of the Day with Answers: Get here more than a hundred most interesting questions of the day for school students which can help enhance general knowledge and can be used in school assemblies and other school level competitions.

Gurmeet Kaur
ByGurmeet Kaur
Jul 15, 2025, 19:30 IST
Question of the Day with Answers for School Assembly
Question of the Day with Answers for School Assembly

Question of the Day: A well-planned morning assembly sets a positive tone for the entire school day, and one of its most impactful components is the “Question of the Day.” This engaging segment not only stimulates young minds but also promotes curiosity, critical thinking, and awareness of the world. 

In this article, we have provided a list of 100+ "Question of the Day" ideas with answers, specially designed for primary, middle, and senior school students. These questions cover diverse topics such as science, history, geography, and current affairs, making them perfect for daily school assemblies and classroom discussions.

Related: School Assembly News Headlines for July 16, 2025

Question of the Day: Top 100 GK Questions for School Assembly

School Assembly Quiz for July 2025

1. Which grandmaster won the rapid chess title in Zagreb in July 2025?

Answer: D Gukesh

2. Which day is celebrated as World Population Day every year?

Answer: July 11

3. Which is the smallest planet in our solar system?

Answer: Mercury

4. Who is the current Vice President of India in 2025?

Answer: Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar

5. Which country will host the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Answer: USA, Canada, and Mexico (jointly)

6. Who is the current Chairman of ISRO?

Answer: Dr. V. Narayanan

7. Who won the men’s singles title at Wimbledon 2025?

Answer: Jannik Sinner

8. Which country assumed the Presidency of the UN Security Council in July 2025?

Answer: Pakistan

9. Which school won the NASA‑NSS Space Settlement Design Contest 2025?

Answer: S.R.N. Mehta CBSE School, Kalaburagi

10.What is the name of the new all-in-one railway app launched by Indian Railways in July 2025?

Answer: RailOne

School Assembly Quiz for June 2025

1. Which city will host the 2028 Summer Olympics?
Answer: Los Angeles, USA

2. What is the name of the first Indian space mission to study the Sun?
Answer: Aditya-L1

3. Who is the current President of India in 2025?
Answer: Droupadi Murmu

4. Which Indian state is known as the ‘Spice Garden of India’?
Answer: Kerala

5. World Environment Day is celebrated on which date every year?
Answer: June 5

Also Check:

100+ Thought of the Day for School Assembly in English & Hindi

Word of the Day For Morning School Assembly with Meaning

National Quiz for Kids

1. Who was the first Prime Minister of India?

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

2. When is Hindi Diwas celebrated in India?

Answer: On 14th September every year

3. What is the national animal of India?

Answer: Bengal Tiger

4. Who is known as the "Missile Man of India"?

Answer: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

5. What is the largest state in India by area?

Answer: Rajasthan

6. Who wrote the Indian national anthem "Jana Gana Mana"?

Answer: Rabindranath Tagore

7. Who wrote the National Song of India "Vande Mataram"?

Answer: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay (Chatterjee)

8. What is the national fruit of India?

Answer: Mango

9. Who was the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal?

Answer: Karnam Malleswari

10. Who was the first President of India?

Answer: Dr. Rajendra Prasad

11. What is the capital of the state of Maharashtra?

Answer: Mumbai

12. Which Indian state is known as the "Land of Five Rivers"?

Answer: Punjab

13. What is the official language of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu?

Answer: Tamil

14. Who is the founder of the Maratha Empire?

Answer: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

15. Who was the first Indian to win a Nobel Prize?

Answer: Rabindranath Tagore (in Literature, 1913)

16. What is the currency of India?

Answer: Indian Rupee (INR)

17. What is the largest dam in India?

Answer: Bhakra Nangal Dam

18. In which year did India gain independence from British rule?

Answer: 1947

19. Who is known as the "Father of the Nation" in India?

Answer: Mahatma Gandhi

20. Which river is known as the longest river in India?

Answer: Ganga

21. Who was the architect of the Indian Constitution?

Answer: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

22. Which Indian state is known for the dance form Bharatnatyam?

Answer: Tamil Nadu

23. Who was the first Indian astronaut to travel to space?

Answer: Rakesh Sharma

24. What is the capital of the state of West Bengal?

Answer: Kolkata

25. Which is the oldest mountain range in India?

Answer: Aravalli Range

26. Who was the first Indian woman to go to space?

Answer: Kalpana Chawla

27. Who was the first Governor-General of independent India?

Answer: Lord Mountbatten

28. Which city is called the silicon valley of India?

Answer: Bangalore

29. Which river is called the Ganga of the South?

Answer: The Kaveri River

30. How Many Official Languages Are There In India?

Answer: 22

Top Synonyms with Meaning for School Students

Top Antonyms with Meaning for School Students

Top Hindi to English Translation Sentences Students Must Know

International Quiz for Kids

1. What is the capital of France?

Answer: Paris

2. Who wrote the play "Romeo and Juliet"?

Answer: William Shakespeare

3. What is the largest active volcano in the world?

Answer: Mauna Loa (located in Hawaii)

4. What is the largest freshwater lake by volume?

Answer: Lake Baikal (located in Russia)

5. Which country invented the printing press?

Answer: China

6. What is the smallest country in the world by area?

Answer: Vatican City

7. Who was the first President of the United States?

Answer: George Washington

8. How many continents are there in the world?

Answer: Seven

9. Who wrote the famous book "1984"?

Answer: George Orwell

10. What is the capital of Japan?

Answer: Tokyo

11. Who is known as the 'Bard of Avon'?

Answer: William Shakespeare

12. What is the longest river in the world?

Answer: The Nile River

13. Who painted the Mona Lisa?

Answer: Leonardo da Vinci

14. What is the tallest mountain in the world?

Answer: Mount Everest.

15. What is the largest ocean on Earth?

Answer: The Pacific Ocean.

16. What is the currency of Japan?

Answer: The Japanese Yen.

17. What is the smallest continent by land area?

Answer: Australia

18. Who was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize?

Answer: Marie Curie

19. What is the largest living organism on Earth?

Answer: The honey fungus (Armillaria ostoyae)

20. What is the largest desert in the world?

Answer: The Sahara Desert

21. What is the capital of Germany?

Answer: Berlin

22. What mountain range separates Europe and Asia?

Answer: The Ural Mountains

23. Who is the author of the Harry Potter series?

Answer: J.K. Rowling

24. What is the longest river in the United States?

Answer: The Missouri River

25. Who painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel?

Answer: Michelangelo

26. What is the largest continent by land area?

Answer: Asia

27. What is the national flower of Japan?

Answer: Cherry Blossom (Sakura)

28. What is the capital of Canada?

Answer: Ottawa

29. Who is known as the "Iron Man of India"?

Answer: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

30. What is the longest wall in the world?

Answer: The Great Wall of China

31. Which planet is known as the Red Planet?

Answer: Mars.

32. Who was the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean?

Answer: Amelia Earhart.

33. Who wrote the famous novel "To Kill a Mockingbird"?

Answer: Harper Lee

34. What is the largest country in the world by land area?

Answer: Russia

35. Which continent is home to the Amazon Rainforest?

Answer: South America

36. What is the highest mountain in the world?

Answer: Mount Everest

37. Which country is known as the "Land of the Rising Sun"?

Answer: Japan

38. What is the longest river in the world?

Answer: Nile River

39. What is the capital of Australia?

Answer: Canberra

40. Which country is known as the “Land of the Midnight Sun”?

Answer: Norway

Space Quiz for Kids

1. What is the explosion of a massive star called?

Answer: Supernova

2. Which planet is known as the "Red Planet"?

Answer: Mars

3. Who was the first human to travel into space?

Answer: Yuri Gagarin

4. What was the first successful mission to land humans on the Moon?

Answer: Apollo 11 

5. What is the name of the galaxy that contains our Solar System?

Answer: Milky Way

GK Questions on Everyday Science

1. Which is the largest planet in our solar system?

Answer: Jupiter

2. Who invented the light bulb?

Answer: Thomas Edison

3. What is the process by which plants make their food using sunlight?

Answer: Photosynthesis

4. What is the chemical symbol for sodium?

Answer: Na

5. What is the boiling point of water in degrees Celsius?

Answer: 100 degrees Celsius.

6. What is the primary gas found in the Earth's atmosphere?

Answer: Nitrogen

7. What is the largest bone in the human body?

Answer: The femur (thigh bone).

8. Who developed the theory of relativity?

Answer: Albert Einstein

9. What is the freezing point of water in degrees Celsius?

Answer: 0 degrees Celsius

10. What is the gestation period for an elephant?

Answer: Approximately 22 months

11. Who discovered penicillin, the first antibiotic?

Answer: Alexander Fleming

12. What is the largest mammal in the world?

Answer: The blue whale

13. What year did the first man land on the moon?

Answer: 1969

14. What is the powerhouse of the cell?

Answer: The mitochondrion

15. What is the chemical symbol for water?

Answer: H2O

16. Who was the first person to land on the moon?

Answer:  Neil Armstrong

17. What is the formula for calculating the area of a circle?

Answer: πr²

18. What element does "O" represent on the periodic table?

Answer: Oxygen

19. What is the name of the longest bone in the human body?

Answer: Femur

20. What is the hardest natural substance on Earth?

Answer: Diamond

21. What is the process called when water changes from a liquid to a gas?

Answer: Evaporation.

22. How many bones are there in the adult human body?

Answer:  206 bones

23. What is the chemical symbol for gold?

Answer: Au

24. What is the scientific name for humans?

Answer: Homo sapiens

25. What is the speed of light in a vacuum?

Answer: Approximately 3 x 108 meters per second

26. Which planet is known as the “Red Planet”?

Answer: Mars

27. What is the smallest prime number?

Answer: 2

28. Who discovered penicillin?

Answer: Alexander Fleming

29. Which planet is known as the “Blue Planet”?

Answer: Earth

30. What is the capital of South Korea?

Answer: Seoul

These questions are designed to be informative and engaging, covering a range of subjects to stimulate students' curiosity and learning. Keep visiting this page for a daily dose of intriguing questions to use for your school assembly.

 

Gurmeet Kaur
Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content. She is a Science graduate and has a PG diploma in Computer Applications. At jagranjosh.com, she creates content on Science and Mathematics for school students. She creates explainer and analytical articles aimed at providing academic guidance to students. She can be reached at gurmeet.kaur@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News