RRB NTPC Undergraduate City Intimation Slip 2025 LIVE: Download RRB 12th Level Exam City Slip and Admit Card PDF at rrbcdg.gov.in - Link Here

RRB NTPC Undergraduate City Intimation Slip 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is all set to release the NTPC Undergraduate exam city intimation slip today i.e. Jul 28. Candidates will be able to download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025 exam city intimation slip, which displays the city where their test centre is situated. The link to download the RRB NTPC UG city slip will be activated region-wise on the official website. Along with the RRB NTPC exam city slip, the RRB will also issue the free travel authority pass to the concerned category wise candidates like SC/ST/Minority etc. Candidates can download their city slip after using their login credentials including user ID, password and captcha code to the link on the official website.

It is noted that the RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 exam will be conducted from August 7 to September 8, 2025 across the country.

NTPC UG Exam City Slip 2025 Download

The direct link to download the city slip will be provided in this article. You can download the same after using your login credentials-

RRB NTPC UG Exam City Slip 2025 Download Link

RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025: Overview

The RRB NTPC UG Exam will be conducted between August 7 and September 8, 2025 across the country. The city slip will be released before 10 days and the admit card will be released within 4 days of the commencement of the exam. Check the key highlights of the RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025 recruitment drive-

Key Details Information Exam Name RRB NTPC Undergraduate Level Exam 2025 Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Dates August 7 to September 8, 2025 Admit Card Release Date 4 days before the exam (Expected from August 3, 2025) City Intimation Slip Date July 29, 2025 (10 days before the exam) Official Website Regional RRB websites (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in) Login Credentials Registration Number & Date of Birth Exam Duration 90 minutes (100 questions) Selection Stages CBT-1 CBT-2 Typing Test Document Verification Medical Exam

How to download the RRB NTPC UG Exam City Slip?

The steps to download RRB NTPC Undergraduate city intimation slip are given below.