RRB NTPC Undergraduate City Intimation Slip 2025 LIVE: Download RRB 12th Level Exam City Slip and Admit Card PDF at rrbcdg.gov.in - Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
RRB NTPC Undergraduate City Intimation Slip 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will be releasing the NTPC Undergraduate exam city intimation slip today i.e. Jul 28 on its official website. Candidates can download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025 exam city intimation slip, once the link will be activated region-wise on the official website. The direct link to download the city slip will be provided in this article.

Jul 28, 2025, 12:02 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

  • RRB NTPC Undergraduate City Intimation Slip 2025: Know where and how to download the city slip when released.
  • RRB NTPC Undergraduate City Intimation Slip 2025: Know what credentials needed to download the city slip once released,
  • RRB NTPC UG Exam City Intimation Slip Live: Where to download rrb ntpc exam city intimation admit card, when

RRB NTPC Undergraduate City Intimation Slip 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is all set to release the NTPC Undergraduate exam city intimation slip today i.e. Jul 28. Candidates will be able to download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025 exam city intimation slip, which displays the city where their test centre is situated. The link to download the RRB NTPC UG city slip will be activated region-wise on the official website. Along with the RRB NTPC exam city slip, the RRB will also issue the free travel authority pass to the concerned category wise candidates like SC/ST/Minority etc. Candidates can download their city slip after using their login credentials including user ID, password and captcha code to the link on the official website.

It is noted that the RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 exam will be conducted from August 7 to September 8, 2025 across the country.

NTPC UG Exam City Slip 2025 Download

The direct link to download the city slip will be provided in this article. You can download the same after using your login credentials-

RRB NTPC UG Exam City Slip 2025 Download Link

RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025: Overview 

The RRB NTPC UG Exam will be conducted between August 7 and September 8, 2025 across the country. The city slip will be released before 10 days and the admit card will be released within 4 days of the commencement of the exam. Check the key highlights of the RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025 recruitment drive-

Key Details

Information

Exam Name

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Level Exam 2025

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Exam Dates

August 7 to September 8, 2025

Admit Card Release Date

4 days before the exam (Expected from August 3, 2025)

City Intimation Slip Date

July 29, 2025 (10 days before the exam)

Official Website

Regional RRB websites (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in)

Login Credentials

Registration Number & Date of Birth

Exam Duration

90 minutes (100 questions)

Selection Stages

CBT-1

CBT-2 

Typing Test 

Document Verification

Medical Exam

How to download the RRB NTPC UG Exam City Slip?

The steps to download RRB NTPC Undergraduate city intimation slip are given below.

  • Official Website-Visit the official website of RRBs
  • Track the Concerned Link-Click the ‘RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam City Slip’ link
  • Give Login Credentials-Enter the required credentials
  • Check City Slip-RRB NTPC city slip appears on the screen
  • Download-Download and save city slip for future reference.
  • Jul 28, 2025, 11:40 IST

    RRB NTPC UG Exam City Intimation Slip Live: How to download rrb ntpc undergraduate exam date 2025 city intima

    Once released, candidates will be able to download the rrb ntpc undergraduate exam date 2025 city intimation slip after using their login credentials to the link at the regional official website of RRBs.

  • Jul 28, 2025, 11:26 IST

    RRB NTPC UG Exam City Intimation Slip Live: Where to download rrb ntpc exam city intimation admit card, when

    Once released, candidates who have registered successfully for RRB NTPC Undergraduate exam can download rrb ntpc exam city intimation admit card after using their login credentials to the regional link of the official website. 


  • Jul 28, 2025, 10:53 IST

    RRB NTPC UG Exam City Intimation Slip Live: Know the documents valid for Identity Proof at exam venue?

    Candidates appearing in the exam for Undergraduate posts, should note that they will have to produce their hall ticket with other valid documents for their Identity Proof. Below are the list of documents to be displayed-

    • Voter Card
    • Aadhaar Card
    • Printout of E-Aadhaar
    • Driving License
    • PAN Card
    • E-PAN Card printout
    • Passport
    • Identity Card issued by the employer in case the candidate is government employee.
  • Jul 28, 2025, 10:03 IST

    RRB NTPC UG Exam City Intimation Slip Live: What credentials needed to download?

    Once released, candidates will be download their city slip after using their login credentials including-

    • Application Number and 
    • Date of Birth
    • Captcha 

  • Jul 28, 2025, 09:49 IST

    RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam City Intimation Slip Live: How to download Undergraduate Exam City Intimation Sli

    Once released, you can download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam City Intimation Slip  after using our login credentials to the link available on the region-wise official website.

