List of Top 9 US Cities with Best Public Transportation in 2025

US cities with best public transport: It might seem hard to get around a city without a car, but for millions of people in the US, reliable public transportation makes it possible every day. In 2025, New York continues to lead in public transportation. San Francisco is lauded for its innovative and eco-friendly advancements. Meanwhile, Boston, Seattle, Washington D.C., and Chicago offer dependable networks tailored for daily commuters. These American cities are the best examples of how to travel quickly and easily. They have everything from old subways to new light rail, which makes it easy for people who live there and people who visit to see what life is like in the city.
Which US City has the Best Transport in 2025?
New York City consistently ranks as having the best public transportation in the US in 2025 as per the public opinion on different forums. Its sprawling subway system, comprehensive bus network, and commuter rail services provide unparalleled coverage and ridership, making it the most extensive and frequently used public transit system in the nation. San Francisco, Boston, and Washington D.C. are other cities that stand out for having very efficient and well-integrated systems that make driving less necessary.
Check Out: 2025 US Public School Rankings: Massachusetts Sets the Standard – See Where Your State Ranks for Top Education
List of US Cities with Best Public Transport
Here are the top nine US cities that surpassed the rest when it comes to offering best public transit services in 2025:
|
Rank
|
US City, State
|
Key Public Transport Modes
|
1
|
New York City, NY
|
Subway (MTA), Buses, Commuter Rail (LIRR, Metro-North), Ferries, PATH Train, Trams, Cable Car
|
2
|
San Francisco, CA
|
BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit), Muni (Buses, Streetcars, Cable Cars), Caltrain, Ferries
|
3
|
Boston, MA
|
MBTA (Subway, Commuter Rail, Buses, Ferries, Trolleybuses)
|
4
|
Washington D.C.
|
Metrorail (Subway), Metrobus, DC Circulator, Commuter Rail (MARC, VRE)
|
5
|
Chicago, IL
|
CTA (El Train, Buses), Metra (Commuter Rail)
|
6
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
SEPTA (Subway, Elevated Trains, Buses, Trolleybuses, Commuter Rail, Trams)
|
7
|
Jersey City, NJ
|
PATH Train, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, NJ Transit Buses & Commuter Rail
|
8
|
Seattle, WA
|
Link Light Rail, King County Metro Buses, Seattle Streetcar, Ferries
|
9
|
Portland, OR
|
TriMet (MAX Light Rail, Buses, WES Commuter Rail), Portland Streetcar
NYC, Boston, and DC are the only places with more train riders than bus riders, these are the real transit metropolises in the US pic.twitter.com/S4yV53x9kh— Naqiy Mcmullen (@NaqiyNY) August 15, 2024
New York is still the best city for public transportation in 2025, but San Francisco gets praise for its new ideas and environmentally friendly upgrades. Boston, Seattle, D.C., and Chicago also have reliable networks that are made for people who commute every day. These nine cities set the standard for public transportation that is easy to use, quick, and cheap across the country.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation