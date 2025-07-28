List of Top 9 US Cities with Best Public Transportation in 2025

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
In 2025, US cities with best public transport continue to innovate, with major metropolitan areas like New York and Washington D.C. leading the charge in enhancing urban mobility. Recent reports highlight a sustained focus on expanding reach and improving rider experience, making daily commutes and city exploration more convenient than ever for residents and visitors alike.

Jul 28, 2025, 05:31 EDT
US cities with best public transport: It might seem hard to get around a city without a car, but for millions of people in the US, reliable public transportation makes it possible every day. In 2025, New York continues to lead in public transportation. San Francisco is lauded for its innovative and eco-friendly advancements. Meanwhile, Boston, Seattle, Washington D.C., and Chicago offer dependable networks tailored for daily commuters. These American cities are the best examples of how to travel quickly and easily. They have everything from old subways to new light rail, which makes it easy for people who live there and people who visit to see what life is like in the city. 

Which US City has the Best Transport in 2025?

New York City consistently ranks as having the best public transportation in the US in 2025 as per the public opinion on different forums. Its sprawling subway system, comprehensive bus network, and commuter rail services provide unparalleled coverage and ridership, making it the most extensive and frequently used public transit system in the nation. San Francisco, Boston, and Washington D.C. are other cities that stand out for having very efficient and well-integrated systems that make driving less necessary.

List of US Cities with Best Public Transport

Here are the top nine US cities that surpassed the rest when it comes to offering best public transit services in 2025: 

Rank

US City, State

Key Public Transport Modes

1

New York City, NY

Subway (MTA), Buses, Commuter Rail (LIRR, Metro-North), Ferries, PATH Train, Trams, Cable Car

2

San Francisco, CA

BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit), Muni (Buses, Streetcars, Cable Cars), Caltrain, Ferries

3

Boston, MA

MBTA (Subway, Commuter Rail, Buses, Ferries, Trolleybuses)

4

Washington D.C.

Metrorail (Subway), Metrobus, DC Circulator, Commuter Rail (MARC, VRE)

5

Chicago, IL

CTA (El Train, Buses), Metra (Commuter Rail)

6

Philadelphia, PA

SEPTA (Subway, Elevated Trains, Buses, Trolleybuses, Commuter Rail, Trams)

7

Jersey City, NJ

PATH Train, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, NJ Transit Buses & Commuter Rail

8

Seattle, WA

Link Light Rail, King County Metro Buses, Seattle Streetcar, Ferries

9

Portland, OR

TriMet (MAX Light Rail, Buses, WES Commuter Rail), Portland Streetcar

New York is still the best city for public transportation in 2025, but San Francisco gets praise for its new ideas and environmentally friendly upgrades. Boston, Seattle, D.C., and Chicago also have reliable networks that are made for people who commute every day. These nine cities set the standard for public transportation that is easy to use, quick, and cheap across the country.

FAQs

  • Which American city has the busiest public transit system?
    +
    The subway, bus, and commuter rail services in New York City have the most riders every year, making it the busiest public transit system in the US.
  • Which US city has the largest public transport system?
    +
    The subway and commuter rail networks in New York City are so big that they make the city's public transportation system the biggest in the US in terms of both network length and number of stations.
  • Does any US city have free public transit?
    +
    Yes, some cities and towns in the US have public transportation that doesn't cost anything, either for the whole system or for certain lines. Kansas City, Missouri, for its streetcar, and Alexandria, Virginia, and Chapel Hill, North Carolina, for their bus services are two examples.

