List of Top 9 US Cities with Best Public Transportation in 2025

US cities with best public transport: It might seem hard to get around a city without a car, but for millions of people in the US, reliable public transportation makes it possible every day. In 2025, New York continues to lead in public transportation. San Francisco is lauded for its innovative and eco-friendly advancements. Meanwhile, Boston, Seattle, Washington D.C., and Chicago offer dependable networks tailored for daily commuters. These American cities are the best examples of how to travel quickly and easily. They have everything from old subways to new light rail, which makes it easy for people who live there and people who visit to see what life is like in the city.

Which US City has the Best Transport in 2025?

New York City consistently ranks as having the best public transportation in the US in 2025 as per the public opinion on different forums. Its sprawling subway system, comprehensive bus network, and commuter rail services provide unparalleled coverage and ridership, making it the most extensive and frequently used public transit system in the nation. San Francisco, Boston, and Washington D.C. are other cities that stand out for having very efficient and well-integrated systems that make driving less necessary.