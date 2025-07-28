RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

[Released] CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025: Check Today's Exam Review, Student's Reaction & Difficulty Level

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the CSIR NET June exam analysis 2025 for June sesison on 28th July 2025, i.e. TODAY. Candidates who have filled the application form can check the detailed CSIR NET exam analysis 2025 from here. The CSIR NET exam analysis enables one to know the exam difficulty level, questions asked and more. 

[Released] CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025: Check Today's Exam Review, Student's Reaction & Difficulty Level

CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025 

The CSIR NET exam analysis 2025 has been shared here for the exam scheduled for 28th July 2025. The CSIR NET June exam is being held on a single day in two shifts. The first shift has been successfully completed from 9 AM to 12 Noon. Candidates can check the CSIR NET shift 1 exam analysis from here. 

teaching exam that is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor in subjects related to the field of Science and Technology. Unlike UGC NET exam, the CSINET exam consists of five subjects that include, Life Science, Earth Science, Physical Science, Chemical Science, and Mathematics.

CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025, July 28: Exam Timings 

The following table shows the CSIR NET June exam timings for the first and second shifts. 

CSIR NET Exam Day Events

CSIR NET June 2025 First Shift Timings

CSIR NET June 2025 Second Shift Timings

Timing of exam

9:00 AM-12:00 PM (Life Science & Earth Science)

3:00 PM-6:00 PM (Chemical Sciences, Mathematics & Physical Sciences)

Duration of exam

3 hours without a break

3 hours without a break

Entry into the exam centre

7:00-8:00 AM

1:00-2:00 PM

Entry into the exam hall/room

8:15-8:30 AM

2:15-2:30 PM

Checking of admit cards by the invigilator

8:30-8:45 AM

2:30-2:45 PM

Test commences

9:00 AM

3:00 PM

Test concludes

12:00 PM

6:00 PM

 

CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025, July 28: Shift 1 Paper Review 

The first shift of CSIR NET 2025 exam has been completed on 28th July 2025. As per the feedback received from the students, the Life Science exam is Moderate in overall difficulty level.

Topics Asked in CSIR NET Life Sciences Exam, July 28 

The Topics that were asked in CSIR NET Life Science paper on 28th July 2025, shift 1 are as follows:
  • 10 to 12 questions are from Plant Physiology
  • No questions from Cell Signaling & molecular biology
  • Developmental Biology & techniques 10 to 12 Q
  • Part C was very difficult as compared to the exam conducted earlier

CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2024, December Session: Exam Timing 

The CSIR NET December exam was held on three days, i.e. 28th February, 1st and 2nd March 202 in online mode in two shifts. Check the following table to know the CSIR NET exam timing. 

CSIR NET 2024 Shift 1 Exam Analysis – February 28

The CSIR NET December exam was concluded on 28th February 2025. As per the students feedback, the overall paper was moderate in difficulty level. 

Section Difficulty Level Description
Overall Exam Moderate No major surprises, students found the exam manageable.
Technical Issues None No reported glitches during the exam.
Mathematics Paper Moderate Part A was easier than last year, while Part B remained consistent.
Earth Science Paper Moderate Overall, the difficulty level was similar to previous years.

Mathematics Topics Covered

Topic Remarks
Uniform Convergence Standard level, as expected.
Complex Integration Questions were straightforward.
Linear Algebra Similar to previous years.
Analytic Function Concept-based questions were asked.
Complex Analysis Slightly tougher compared to other topics.

CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2024, 25 July Review

The candidates can check out the detailed CSIR NET exam analysis for 25 July 2025 on this page. The CSIR NET exam analysis for 25 July will give you an insight into the exam's difficulty level. 

CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2023 Subject Wise Review: Previous Year

The CSIE NET exam was held for each of the subjects on separate days. We have updated the difficulty level for each of the CSIR NET subjects below.

Date

Difficulty Level

CSIR NET Exam Subejct

26 December 

Easy to Moderate

CSIR NET Life Science Exam (Shift 1)

CSIR NET Life Science Exam (Shift 2)

27 December 

 Easy to Moderate

CSIR NET Chemical Science 

Moderate

CSIR NET Physical Science 

Moderate

CSIR NET Earth Science 

28 December 

Moderate

CSIR NET Mathematical Science 

Previous Year CSIR NET Exam Analysis & Review

The CSIR NET exam for June session was held on 6, 7 and 8 June 2025.  Candidates can check the previous year's CSIR NET exam analysis for each subject below. The previous year's CSIE NE June exam analysis will help candidates know the difficulty level of the exam and how to prepare for it.

CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2023 (June Session)

Candidates can check the CSIR NET exam review for Physical Science, Life Science, Earth Science, Mathematical Science and Chemical Science below.

CSIR NET Exam Analysis for Physical Science

Part Name

Total MCQs

Total MCQs to be Attempted

Difficulty Level

Part A

20

16

Easy to Moderate

Part B

25

22

Moderate to Difficult

Part C

30

27

Easy

Total

75

75

Moderate

CSIR NET Chemical Science Exam Review 

Part Name

Total MCQs

Total MCQs to be Attempted

Difficulty Level

Part A

20

15

Easy to Moderate

Part B

40

35

Moderate

Part C

60

25

Easy

Total

120

75

Moderate

CSIR NET Paper Review for Life Science

Candidates can check the CSIR NET Life Science Section-wise Analysis in the table below.

Part Name

Total MCQs

Total MCQs to be Attempted

Difficulty Level

Part A

20

15

Easy 

Part B

50

35

Easy to Moderate

Part C

75

25

Moderate to Difficult

Total

145

75

Moderate

CSIR NET Life Science Topic-Wise Weightage (Shift 1) for Part A

The Part A of the CSIR NET Life Science Paper consists of questions based on the candidate's General Aptitude. Part A for the CSIR NET Life Science exam had questions based on the following topics: 

Topics

Weightage

Blood relation

1-2

Order & Ranking

2

DI (Bar Graph)

1-2

Profit & Loss

2

Speed Distance

3

Ratio & Proportion

2

Geometry

2

Algebra

1-2

Probability

1

CSIR NET Life Science Topic-Wise Weightage (Shift 1) for Part B and C

The following table has the topic-wise weightage from CSIR NET Life Science Exam from shift 1, Sections B and C. Part B and C of the Life Science exam include units such as:

Topics/Units

Weightage

Cell-cell movement of small molecules plants

1-2

Nephron

1

Digestion of protein

2-3

Succession

2

Migrating birds

3

Mammals of evergreen forest

1

Net primary productivity of ocean, estuary, forests

2

Adaptation of sunshade plants

3

Cell-cell movement of small molecules plants

2

Organelles and functions 

2-3

primary productivity of Ocean, Estuary, Forests

2-3

Ecology

3-4

Inheritance Biology

3-4

System Physiology-Animals

Cell and Molecular Biology

4-5 

System Physiology-Plants

5

Light microscope

3-4



Trending

FAQs

  • Who can apply for CSIR NET 2023 Exam?
    +
    The candidates who fulfill the CSIR NET eligibility criteria such s age limit, educational qualification, etc can apply for the CSIR NET 2023 exam. According to CSIR JRF, Eligibility Criteria, the age limit is 28 years and candidates must have an MSc/BE/Integrated BS-MS/BS four-year degree/B. Pharma/BTech/MBBS with a minimum of 55%.

Other Exams

HTET

UP TGT PGT

UGC NET

TS TET

HP TET

AP TET

UTET

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News