[Released] CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025: Check Today's Exam Review, Student's Reaction & Difficulty Level

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the CSIR NET June exam analysis 2025 for June sesison on 28th July 2025, i.e. TODAY. Candidates who have filled the application form can check the detailed CSIR NET exam analysis 2025 from here. The CSIR NET exam analysis enables one to know the exam difficulty level, questions asked and more.
CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025
The CSIR NET exam analysis 2025 has been shared here for the exam scheduled for 28th July 2025. The CSIR NET June exam is being held on a single day in two shifts. The first shift has been successfully completed from 9 AM to 12 Noon. Candidates can check the CSIR NET shift 1 exam analysis from here.
teaching exam that is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor in subjects related to the field of Science and Technology. Unlike UGC NET exam, the CSINET exam consists of five subjects that include, Life Science, Earth Science, Physical Science, Chemical Science, and Mathematics.
CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025, July 28: Exam Timings
The following table shows the CSIR NET June exam timings for the first and second shifts.
|
CSIR NET Exam Day Events
|
CSIR NET June 2025 First Shift Timings
|
CSIR NET June 2025 Second Shift Timings
|
Timing of exam
|
9:00 AM-12:00 PM (Life Science & Earth Science)
|
3:00 PM-6:00 PM (Chemical Sciences, Mathematics & Physical Sciences)
|
Duration of exam
|
3 hours without a break
|
3 hours without a break
|
Entry into the exam centre
|
7:00-8:00 AM
|
1:00-2:00 PM
|
Entry into the exam hall/room
|
8:15-8:30 AM
|
2:15-2:30 PM
|
Checking of admit cards by the invigilator
|
8:30-8:45 AM
|
2:30-2:45 PM
|
Test commences
|
9:00 AM
|
3:00 PM
|
Test concludes
|
12:00 PM
|
6:00 PM
CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025, July 28: Shift 1 Paper Review
The first shift of CSIR NET 2025 exam has been completed on 28th July 2025. As per the feedback received from the students, the Life Science exam is Moderate in overall difficulty level.
Topics Asked in CSIR NET Life Sciences Exam, July 28
The Topics that were asked in CSIR NET Life Science paper on 28th July 2025, shift 1 are as follows:
- 10 to 12 questions are from Plant Physiology
- No questions from Cell Signaling & molecular biology
- Developmental Biology & techniques 10 to 12 Q
- Part C was very difficult as compared to the exam conducted earlier
CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2024, December Session: Exam Timing
The CSIR NET December exam was held on three days, i.e. 28th February, 1st and 2nd March 202 in online mode in two shifts. Check the following table to know the CSIR NET exam timing.
CSIR NET 2024 Shift 1 Exam Analysis – February 28
The CSIR NET December exam was concluded on 28th February 2025. As per the students feedback, the overall paper was moderate in difficulty level.
|Section
|Difficulty Level
|Description
|Overall Exam
|Moderate
|No major surprises, students found the exam manageable.
|Technical Issues
|None
|No reported glitches during the exam.
|Mathematics Paper
|Moderate
|Part A was easier than last year, while Part B remained consistent.
|Earth Science Paper
|Moderate
|Overall, the difficulty level was similar to previous years.
Mathematics Topics Covered
|Topic
|Remarks
|Uniform Convergence
|Standard level, as expected.
|Complex Integration
|Questions were straightforward.
|Linear Algebra
|Similar to previous years.
|Analytic Function
|Concept-based questions were asked.
|Complex Analysis
|Slightly tougher compared to other topics.
CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2024, 25 July Review
The candidates can check out the detailed CSIR NET exam analysis for 25 July 2025 on this page. The CSIR NET exam analysis for 25 July will give you an insight into the exam's difficulty level.
CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2023 Subject Wise Review: Previous Year
The CSIE NET exam was held for each of the subjects on separate days. We have updated the difficulty level for each of the CSIR NET subjects below.
|
Date
|
Difficulty Level
|
CSIR NET Exam Subejct
|
26 December
|
Easy to Moderate
|
CSIR NET Life Science Exam (Shift 1)
|
CSIR NET Life Science Exam (Shift 2)
|
27 December
|Easy to Moderate
|
CSIR NET Chemical Science
|
Moderate
|
CSIR NET Physical Science
|
Moderate
|
CSIR NET Earth Science
|
28 December
|
Moderate
|
CSIR NET Mathematical Science
Previous Year CSIR NET Exam Analysis & Review
The CSIR NET exam for June session was held on 6, 7 and 8 June 2025. Candidates can check the previous year's CSIR NET exam analysis for each subject below. The previous year's CSIE NE June exam analysis will help candidates know the difficulty level of the exam and how to prepare for it.
CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2023 (June Session)
Candidates can check the CSIR NET exam review for Physical Science, Life Science, Earth Science, Mathematical Science and Chemical Science below.
CSIR NET Exam Analysis for Physical Science
|
Part Name
|
Total MCQs
|
Total MCQs to be Attempted
|
Difficulty Level
|
Part A
|
20
|
16
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Part B
|
25
|
22
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Part C
|
30
|
27
|
Easy
|
Total
|
75
|
75
|
Moderate
CSIR NET Chemical Science Exam Review
|
Part Name
|
Total MCQs
|
Total MCQs to be Attempted
|
Difficulty Level
|
Part A
|
20
|
15
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Part B
|
40
|
35
|
Moderate
|
Part C
|
60
|
25
|
Easy
|
Total
|
120
|
75
|
Moderate
CSIR NET Paper Review for Life Science
Candidates can check the CSIR NET Life Science Section-wise Analysis in the table below.
|
Part Name
|
Total MCQs
|
Total MCQs to be Attempted
|
Difficulty Level
|
Part A
|
20
|
15
|
Easy
|
Part B
|
50
|
35
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Part C
|
75
|
25
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Total
|
145
|
75
|
Moderate
CSIR NET Life Science Topic-Wise Weightage (Shift 1) for Part A
The Part A of the CSIR NET Life Science Paper consists of questions based on the candidate's General Aptitude. Part A for the CSIR NET Life Science exam had questions based on the following topics:
|
Topics
|
Weightage
|
Blood relation
|
1-2
|
Order & Ranking
|
2
|
DI (Bar Graph)
|
1-2
|
Profit & Loss
|
2
|
Speed Distance
|
3
|
Ratio & Proportion
|
2
|
Geometry
|
2
|
Algebra
|
1-2
|
Probability
|
1
CSIR NET Life Science Topic-Wise Weightage (Shift 1) for Part B and C
The following table has the topic-wise weightage from CSIR NET Life Science Exam from shift 1, Sections B and C. Part B and C of the Life Science exam include units such as:
|
Topics/Units
|
Weightage
|
Cell-cell movement of small molecules plants
|
1-2
|
Nephron
|
1
|
Digestion of protein
|
2-3
|
Succession
|
2
|
Migrating birds
|
3
|
Mammals of evergreen forest
|
1
|
Net primary productivity of ocean, estuary, forests
|
2
|
Adaptation of sunshade plants
|
3
|
Cell-cell movement of small molecules plants
|
2
|
Organelles and functions
|
2-3
|
primary productivity of Ocean, Estuary, Forests
|
2-3
|
Ecology
|
3-4
|
Inheritance Biology
|
3-4
|
System Physiology-Animals
|
4
|
Cell and Molecular Biology
|
4-5
|
System Physiology-Plants
|
5
|
Light microscope
|
3-4