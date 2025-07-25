CSIR NET 2025: Admit Card Out, Exam Date Revised, Cut Off, Syllabus, Exam Pattern

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET) is an eligibility test that is conducted by the NTA two times in a year. The CSIR NET exam determines the eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship in five subejcts. They include Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science, and Physical Science. This year, the CSIR NET June exam is scheduled for 28th July 2025. The admit card for the same has been released.
CSIR NET 2025 Exam Latest Updates
The CSIR NET admit card 2025 has been released online on 24th July 2025. The exam is scheduled for a single day on 28th July 2025.
The CSIR NET City Intimation slip 2025 was released online on 20th July 2025. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the city slip online.
NTA has revised the CSIR NET 2025 June exam date. The exam will be held on a single day, i.e. on 28th July 2025 for all the subjects. Complete details regarding the exam city will be released through CSIR NET exam city slip on its website.
NTA has released the CSIR NET 2025 June notification on its website on 3rd June 2025 at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The CSIR NET apply online process has also started and will continue up to 23rd June 2025. The candidates can, however, pay the application fee up to 24th June 2025. The CSIR NET 2025 June session exam will be conducted on 26, 27 and 28 July 2025. Read this post to learn about the important details regarding the CSIR NET exam such as dates, the application process, eligibility criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and result preparation criteria.
The CSIR NET exam will have a total of five papers - Mathematical Science, Life Science, Chemical Science, Earth Science, and Physical Science. The exam will be held in online mode, i.e. Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Those who will be able to achieve the required cut off marks will then be issued the CSIR UGC NET which will be the eligibility certificate to apply for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS) in Indian universities and colleges. Get the latest updates and details on the CSIR NET exam on this page.
CSIR NET June 2025 Exam Highlights
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) is conducted by the National Testing Agency two times in a year. It is conducted once in June and another time in June. This is one of the most important teaching exams that is held for lectureship and research fellowship opportunities in Indian colleges and universities. Check the major highlights of the CSIR NET exam in the following table.
|
CSIR UGC NET 2025- Exam Summary
|
Exam Name
|
CSIR UGC NET June 2025
|
Full-Form
|
CSIR NET (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test)
|
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Exam Type
|
National level competitive exam
|
Exam Frequency
|
Twice a year (December & June)
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Exam Date
|
28 February to 02 March 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online - CBT (Computer Based Test)
|
Language/Medium of Exam
|
English and Hindi
|
Official Website
|
csirnet.nta.ac.in
nta.ac.in/
CSIR NET 2025 Admit Card
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR NET Admit Card on 28th July 2025. Check the steps to download the CSIR NET admit card below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR NET which is csirnet.nta.ac.in/-
Step 2: Select the ‘CSIR NET Admit Card Download’ link that appears on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your login credentials like Application No. and Date of Birth/Password.
Step 4: Click on the submit button and the the CSIR NET June Admit card 2025 will be available.
Step 5: Click on the download link and take its printouts to appear for the exam.
CSIR NET 2025 Exam Date
The CSIR NET 2025 June notification was released on 3rd June 2025. The candidates had to apply online for CSIR NET from 3rd June to 23rd June 2025. Those who fill out the CSIR NET application form are now eligible to appear for the exam scheduled for 28th July 2025. The admit card for the same has also been released online.
|CSIR NET 2025 Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|CSIR NET Notification 2025
|3rd June 2025
|CSIR NET 2025 Application Form Start Date
|3rd June 2025
|Last date for CSIR NET 2025 Application Form Submission
|23rd June 2025
|Last date for CSIR NET Application Fee Payment
|24th June 2025
|Form Correction Date
|25th to 26th June 2025
|CSIR NET City Intimation Slip Release Date
|July 2025
|CSIR NET 2025 Admit Card Release Date
|28th July 2025
|CSIR NET Exam Date 2025
|28th July 2025
|CSIR NET Provisional Answer Key Release Date
|To be updated
|CSIR NET 2025 Final Answer Key Release Date
|To be updated
|CSIR NET Result Date 2025
|To be updated
What is CSIR NET Exam?
The CSIR NET full form is the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test. It is a national-level exam that is conducted for those who are willing to make a career as a Junior Research fellowship in government PSUs and the assistant professor/Lectureship (LS) in government universities. The exam is held two times a year, in June and June. Students having a Science and Technology background and are interested in pursuing their career in the same background can apply for this exam.
CSIR NET exam has subjects that fall under the faculty of Science and technology only. This exam is very different from the UGC NET exam. Only five (05) subjects fall under the CSIR NET exam that have been listed below:
- Chemical Sciences
- Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences
- Life Sciences
- Mathematical Sciences
- Physical Sciences
CSIR NET 2025 Notification PDF
The CSIR NET 2025 Notification has been released for the June session by the National Testing Agency on its website. The notification has details about the apply online date, exam date, eligibility, syllabus, etc. Candidates can download the CSIR NET notification PDF by visiting the CSIR UGC NET website which is csirnet.nta.ac.in or the direct link that which is shared below here.
CSIR NET June 2025 Application Form
The CSIR UGC NET application form has been activated on 9th June 2025 yet. The candidates could apply for the exam by visiting the official website during the given time period, i.e. from 9th to 30th June 2025. The application form for CSIR UGC NET exam could be filled in two parts, Registration and Completion of the application form. The candidates can also make corrections in the online form according to the dates prescribed by the officials.
CSIR NET 2025 Application Fee
The applicants who fill the CSIR UGC NET application form have to pay the CSIR NET application fee. The fee has been increased by Rs. 50 this year for each category of candidates. The fee can be paid through online mode via debit card/credit card/internet banking. The category-wise application fee is as follows. There has been no changes in the fee this year. Check the revised CSIR NET application fee below.
|
Category of the candidate
|
CSIR NET Application Fee
|
General
|
Rs. 1150
|
EWSOBC – Non-creamy layer
|
Rs. 600
|
SC/ST/Third Gender
|
Rs. 325
|
PwD
|
NIL
CSIR NET 2025 Exam Pattern
The CSIR NET is an online exam that consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exam is held for a duration of 3 Hours with 3 parts in each paper. The exam also consists of negative marking where the ngative marking differs for different subjects. Check the table below to know more about the CSIR NET exam pattern.
|
Particulars
|
CSIR UGC NET Exam Pattern
|
Exam mode
|
Online (Computer Based Test)
|
Exam duration
|
180 minutes (3 hours)
|
Number of sections/parts
|
3 in each paper
|
No. of questions
|
Total Questions- 610
To be attempted- 310
|
Type of questions
|
MCQs; 4 options with only 1 correct option
|
Total marks
|
200 for each paper
|
Negative marking
|
Yes
|
Language of paper
|
English and Hindi
CSIR NET Exam Pattern Subject Wise
The CSIR NET exam is for a total of 200 marks. There are three sections in each paper, Part A, B and C. The marking scheme varies for each of the papers. Candidates can check the subject-wise CSIR NET exam pattern in the following table.
|
CSIR UGC NET Subject-wise Scheme
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
To be attempted
|
Marking Scheme
|
Negative Marking
|
Chemical Sciences
|
120
Part A- 20
Part B- 40
Part C- 60
|
75
Part A- 15
Part B- 35
Part C- 25
|
200
Part A- 2
Part B- 2
Part C- 4
|
Part A- 0.5
Part B- 0.5
Part C- 1
|
Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences
|
150
Part A- 20
Part B- 50
Part C- 80
|
75
Part A- 15
Part B- 35
Part C- 25
|
200
Part A- 2
Part B- 2
Part C- 4
|
Part A- 0.5
Part B- 0.5
Part C- 1.32
|
Life Sciences
|
145
Part A- 20
Part B- 50
Part C- 75
|
45
Part A- 15
Part B- 35
Part C- 25
|
200
Part A- 2
Part B- 2
Part C- 4
|
Part A- 0.5
Part B- 0.5
Part C- 1
|
Mathematical Sciences
|
120
Part A- 20
Part B- 40
Part C- 60
|
60
Part A- 15
Part B- 25
Part C- 20
|
200
Part A- 2
Part B- 3
Part C- 4.75
|
Part A- 0.5
Part B- 0.75
Part C- 0
|
Physical Sciences
|
75
Part A- 20
Part B- 25
Part C- 30
|
55
Part A- 15
Part B- 20
Part C- 20
|
200
Part A- 2
Part B- 3.5
Part C- 5
|
Part A- 0.5
Part B- 0.875
Part C- 1.25
CSIR NET Cut-Off 2025
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CSIR NET subject-wise Cut-off after it has declared the CSIR NET result. Candidates will be able to download the subject-wise CSIR NET Cut-Off by visiting the official website. Candidates will be able to check the subject-wise and category-wise cut-off marks once it is released. In the meantime, you can check the CSIR NET June 2021 cut off for Junior Research Fellowship and Lectureship/Assistant Professor below in the table.
CSIR NET June 2021 Cut-Off
|
Subject
|
Junior Research Fellowship (NET)
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PWD (%)
|
Chemical Science
|
52.750
|
46.250
|
45.500
|
36.250
|
27.250
|
25.000
|
Earth Science
|
60.860
|
54.790
|
53.060
|
46.400
|
42.810
|
26.400
|
Life Science*
|
98.7860248
|
96.0688715
|
96.2291169
|
90.5329255
|
84.8720013
|
64.7657382
|
Mathematical Science
|
49.250
|
44.875
|
42.750
|
34.375
|
27.000
|
25.000
|
Physical Science
|
38.813
|
33.000
|
33.000
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
Subject
|
Lectureship/Assistant professor (NET)
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PWD (%)
|
Chemical Science
|
47.475
|
41.625
|
40.950
|
32.625
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
Earth Science
|
54.774
|
49.311
|
47.754
|
41.760
|
38.529
|
25.000
|
Life Science*
|
97.0117533
|
93.8765769
|
93.8765769
|
86.3854452
|
79.8293351
|
63.6902270
|
Mathematical Science
|
44.325
|
40.388
|
38.475
|
30.938
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
Physical Science
|
34.932
|
33.000
|
33.000
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
25.000
CSIR NET Certificate 2025
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will issue the CSIR NET Certificate 2025 for the CSIR NET exam for the June 2025 session to the candidates who will qualify the CSIR NET exam. Only those applicants who pass the exam and become eligible for JRF and lectureship are given CSIR NET Certificate.
CSIR NET 2025 Shift Timing
The CSIR NET exam shall be held in two shifts. As per the previous year CSIR NET exam schedule, the exam timing for 1st and 2nd shift is given in the following table.
|
CSIR NET 2025 Exam Day Events
|
CSIR NET First Shift Timings
|
CSIR NET Second Shift Timings
|
Timing of exam
|
9:00 AM-12:00 PM
|
3:00 PM-6:00 PM
|
Duration of exam
|
3 hours without break
|
3 hours without break
|
Entry into the exam centre
|
7:00-8:00 AM
|
1:00-2:00 PM
|
Entry into the exam hall/room
|
8:15-8:30 AM
|
2:15-2:30 PM
|
Checking of admit cards by the invigilator
|
8:30-8:45 AM
|
2:30-2:45 PM
|
Sitting on the seat in the exam hall
|
8:45 AM
|
2:45 PM
|
Instructions by the invigilators
|
8:45-8:55 AM
|
2:45-2:55 PM
|
Test commences
|
9:00 AM
|
3:00 PM
|
Test concludes
|
12:00 PM
|
6:00 PM
CSIR NET 2025 Result
The CSIR UGC NET Result 2025 will be published on the CSIR NET official website. The CSIR NET result will be released along with the final answer key and cut off marks. The candidates who will secure the cut off marks will be awarded the CSIR UGC NET certificate.
CSIR NET Answer Key 2025
The NTA will release the CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 after it has successfully conducted the CSIR NET 2025 exam. The steps to check the official CSIR NET answer key is given below.
Step 1: Visit the CSIR NET official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the CSIR NET answer key link which appears on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as application number, Password/date of birth and security pin and click on the submit button.
Step 4: Once you have entered the credentials, the CSIR NET answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save the answer key for further use.
