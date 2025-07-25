Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

CSIR NET 2025: Admit Card Out, Exam Date Revised, Cut Off, Syllabus, Exam Pattern

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
28 Jul 2025
Shiwani Kumari

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET) is an eligibility test that is conducted by the NTA two times in a year. The CSIR NET exam determines the eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship in five subejcts. They include Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science, and Physical Science. This year, the CSIR NET June exam is scheduled for 28th July 2025. The admit card for the same has been released. 

null

CSIR NET 2025 Exam Latest Updates

The CSIR NET admit card 2025 has been released online on 24th July 2025. The exam is scheduled for a single day on 28th July 2025. 

The CSIR NET City Intimation slip 2025 was released online on 20th July 2025. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the city slip online. 

NTA has revised the CSIR NET 2025 June exam date. The exam will be held on a single day, i.e. on 28th July 2025 for all the subjects. Complete details regarding the exam city will be released through CSIR NET exam city slip on its website. 

csir-net-exam-date-revised

NTA has released the CSIR NET 2025 June notification on its website on 3rd June 2025 at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The CSIR NET apply online process has also started and will continue up to 23rd June 2025. The candidates can, however, pay the application fee up to 24th June 2025. The CSIR NET 2025 June session exam will be conducted on 26, 27 and 28 July 2025. Read this post to learn about the important details regarding the CSIR NET exam such as dates, the application process, eligibility criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and result preparation criteria.  

The CSIR NET exam will have a total of five papers - Mathematical Science, Life Science, Chemical Science, Earth Science, and Physical Science. The exam will be held in online mode, i.e. Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Those who will be able to achieve the required cut off marks will then be issued the CSIR UGC NET which will be the eligibility certificate to apply for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS) in Indian universities and colleges. Get the latest updates and details on the CSIR NET exam on this page.

CSIR NET June 2025 Exam Highlights 

The  Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) is conducted by the National Testing Agency two times in a year. It is conducted once in June and another time in June. This is one of the most important teaching exams that is held for lectureship and research fellowship opportunities in Indian colleges and universities. Check the major highlights of the CSIR NET exam in the following table. 

CSIR UGC NET 2025- Exam Summary

Exam Name

CSIR UGC NET June 2025

Full-Form

CSIR NET (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test)

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Type 

National level competitive exam

Exam Frequency

Twice a year (December & June)

Application Mode

Online

CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Exam Date

28 February to 02 March 2025

Mode of Exam

Online - CBT (Computer Based Test)

Language/Medium of Exam

English and Hindi

Official Website

csirnet.nta.ac.in

nta.ac.in/

CSIR NET 2025 Admit Card 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR NET Admit Card on 28th July 2025. Check the steps to download the CSIR NET admit card below: 

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR NET which is csirnet.nta.ac.in/-

Step 2: Select the ‘CSIR NET Admit Card Download’ link that appears on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your login credentials like Application No. and Date of Birth/Password.

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the the CSIR NET June Admit card 2025 will be available.

Step 5: Click on the download link and take its printouts to appear for the exam. 

CSIR NET 2025 Exam Date

The CSIR NET 2025 June notification was released on 3rd June 2025. The candidates had to apply online for CSIR NET from 3rd June to 23rd June 2025.  Those who fill out the CSIR NET application form are now eligible to appear for the exam scheduled for 28th July 2025. The admit card for the same has also been released online. 

CSIR NET 2025 Important Dates
Events Dates
CSIR NET Notification 2025 3rd June 2025
CSIR NET 2025 Application Form Start Date 3rd June 2025
Last date for CSIR NET 2025 Application Form Submission 23rd June 2025
Last date for CSIR NET Application Fee Payment 24th June 2025
Form Correction Date 25th to 26th June 2025
CSIR NET City Intimation Slip Release Date July 2025
CSIR NET 2025 Admit Card Release Date 28th July 2025
CSIR NET Exam Date 2025 28th July 2025
CSIR NET Provisional Answer Key Release Date  To be updated
CSIR NET 2025 Final Answer Key Release Date To be updated
CSIR NET Result Date 2025 To be updated

What is CSIR NET Exam?

The CSIR NET full form is the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test. It is a national-level exam that is conducted for those who are willing to make a career as a Junior Research fellowship in government PSUs and the assistant professor/Lectureship (LS) in government universities. The exam is held two times a year, in June and June. Students having a Science and Technology background and are interested in pursuing their career in the same background can apply for this exam.

CSIR NET exam has subjects that fall under the faculty of Science and technology only. This exam is very different from the UGC NET exam. Only five (05) subjects fall under the CSIR NET exam that have been listed below: 

  • Chemical Sciences
  • Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences
  • Life Sciences
  • Mathematical Sciences
  • Physical Sciences

Also Check other teaching exams

CTET Exam KVS Exam

CSIR NET 2025 Notification PDF

The CSIR NET 2025 Notification has been released for the June session by the National Testing Agency on its website. The notification has details about the apply online date, exam date, eligibility, syllabus, etc. Candidates can download the CSIR NET notification PDF by visiting the CSIR UGC NET website which is csirnet.nta.ac.in or the direct link that which is shared below here. 

CSIR UGC NET 2025 Notification June cycle

 Download PDF 

CSIR NET June 2025 Application Form

The CSIR UGC NET application form has been activated on 9th June 2025 yet. The candidates could apply for the exam by visiting the official website during the given time period, i.e. from 9th to 30th June 2025. The application form for CSIR UGC NET exam could be filled in two parts, Registration and Completion of the application form. The candidates can also make corrections in the online form according to the dates prescribed by the officials. 

CSIR NET 2025 Application Fee

The applicants who fill the CSIR UGC NET application form have to pay the CSIR NET application fee. The fee has been increased by Rs. 50 this year for each category of candidates. The fee can be paid through online mode via debit card/credit card/internet banking. The category-wise application fee is as follows. There has been no changes in the fee this year. Check the revised CSIR NET application fee below. 

Category of the candidate

CSIR NET Application Fee

General

Rs. 1150

EWSOBC – Non-creamy layer

Rs. 600

SC/ST/Third Gender

Rs. 325

PwD

NIL

CSIR NET 2025 Exam Pattern

The CSIR NET is an online exam that consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exam is held for a duration of 3 Hours with 3 parts in each paper. The exam also consists of negative marking where the ngative marking differs for different subjects. Check the table below to know more about the CSIR NET exam pattern

Particulars

CSIR UGC NET Exam Pattern

Exam mode

Online (Computer Based Test)

Exam duration

180 minutes (3 hours)

Number of sections/parts

3 in each paper

No. of questions 

Total Questions- 610

To be attempted- 310

Type of questions

MCQs; 4 options with only 1 correct option

Total marks

200 for each paper

Negative marking

Yes

Language of paper

English and Hindi

CSIR NET Exam Pattern Subject Wise 

The CSIR NET exam is for a total of 200 marks. There are three sections in each paper, Part A, B and C. The marking scheme varies for each of the papers. Candidates can check the subject-wise CSIR NET exam pattern in the following table. 

CSIR UGC NET Subject-wise Scheme

Subjects

No. of Questions

To be attempted

Marking Scheme

Negative Marking

Chemical Sciences

120

Part A- 20

Part B- 40

Part C- 60

75

Part A- 15

Part B- 35

Part C- 25

200

Part A- 2 

Part B- 2

Part C- 4

Part A- 0.5

Part B- 0.5

Part C- 1

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

150

Part A- 20

Part B- 50

Part C- 80

75

Part A- 15

Part B- 35

Part C- 25

200

Part A- 2

Part B- 2

Part C- 4

Part A- 0.5

Part B- 0.5

Part C- 1.32

Life Sciences

145

Part A- 20

Part B- 50

Part C- 75

45

Part A- 15

Part B- 35

Part C- 25

200

Part A- 2

Part B- 2

Part C- 4

Part A- 0.5

Part B- 0.5

Part C- 1

Mathematical Sciences

120

Part A- 20

Part B- 40

Part C- 60

60

Part A- 15

Part B- 25

Part C- 20

200

Part A- 2 

Part B- 3

Part C- 4.75

Part A- 0.5

Part B- 0.75

Part C- 0

Physical Sciences

75

Part A- 20

Part B- 25

Part C- 30

55

Part A- 15

Part B- 20

Part C- 20

200

Part A- 2 

Part B- 3.5

Part C- 5

Part A- 0.5

Part B- 0.875

Part C- 1.25

CSIR NET Cut-Off 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CSIR NET subject-wise Cut-off after it has declared the CSIR NET result. Candidates will be able to download the subject-wise CSIR NET Cut-Off by visiting the official website. Candidates will be able to check the subject-wise and category-wise cut-off marks once it is released. In the meantime, you can check the CSIR NET June 2021 cut off for Junior Research Fellowship and Lectureship/Assistant Professor below in the table. 

CSIR NET June 2021 Cut-Off 

Subject

Junior Research Fellowship (NET)

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PWD (%)

Chemical Science

52.750

46.250

45.500

36.250

27.250

25.000

Earth Science

60.860

54.790

53.060

46.400

42.810

26.400

Life Science*

98.7860248

96.0688715

96.2291169

90.5329255

84.8720013

64.7657382

Mathematical Science

49.250

44.875

42.750

34.375

27.000

25.000

Physical Science

38.813

33.000

33.000

25.000

25.000

25.000

 

Subject

Lectureship/Assistant professor (NET)

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PWD (%)

Chemical Science

47.475

41.625

40.950

32.625

25.000

25.000

Earth Science

54.774

49.311

47.754

41.760

38.529

25.000

Life Science*

97.0117533

93.8765769

93.8765769

86.3854452

79.8293351

63.6902270

Mathematical Science

44.325

40.388

38.475

30.938

25.000

25.000

Physical Science

34.932

33.000

33.000

25.000

25.000

25.000

CSIR NET Certificate 2025

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will issue the CSIR NET Certificate 2025 for the CSIR NET exam for the June  2025 session to the candidates who will qualify the CSIR NET exam. Only those applicants who pass the exam and become eligible for JRF and lectureship are given CSIR NET Certificate.

 

CSIR NET 2025 Shift Timing 

The CSIR NET exam shall be held in two shifts. As per the previous year CSIR NET exam schedule, the exam timing for 1st and 2nd shift is given in the following table.  

CSIR NET 2025 Exam Day Events

CSIR NET First Shift Timings

CSIR NET Second Shift Timings

Timing of exam

9:00 AM-12:00 PM

3:00 PM-6:00 PM

Duration of exam

3 hours without break

3 hours without break

Entry into the exam centre

7:00-8:00 AM

1:00-2:00 PM

Entry into the exam hall/room

8:15-8:30 AM

2:15-2:30 PM

Checking of admit cards by the invigilator

8:30-8:45 AM

2:30-2:45 PM

Sitting on the seat in the exam hall

8:45 AM

2:45 PM

Instructions by the invigilators

8:45-8:55 AM

2:45-2:55 PM

Test commences

9:00 AM

3:00 PM

Test concludes

12:00 PM

6:00 PM

CSIR NET 2025 Result

The CSIR UGC NET Result 2025 will be published on the CSIR NET official website. The CSIR NET result will be released along with the final answer key and cut off marks. The candidates who will secure the cut off marks will be awarded the CSIR UGC NET certificate.

CSIR NET Answer Key 2025

The NTA will release the CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 after it has successfully conducted the CSIR NET 2025 exam. The steps to check the official CSIR NET answer key is given below. 

Step 1: Visit the CSIR NET official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CSIR NET answer key link which appears on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as application number, Password/date of birth and security pin and click on the submit button.

Step 4: Once you have entered the credentials, the CSIR NET answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download and save the answer key for further use. 

Also Check other government jobs below

SSC Exams Bank Exams
Defence Exams Law Exams

Trending Exams: CTET | UPTET | UPSC IAS | RRB NTPC

Trending

FAQs

  • Who can apply for CSIR NET 2023 Exam?
    +
    The candidates who fulfill the CSIR NET eligibility criteria such s age limit, educational qualification, etc can apply for the CSIR NET 2023 exam. According to CSIR JRF, Eligibility Criteria, the age limit is 28 years and candidates must have an MSc/BE/Integrated BS-MS/BS four-year degree/B. Pharma/BTech/MBBS with a minimum of 55%.

Other Exams

HTET

UP TGT PGT

UGC NET

TS TET

HP TET

AP TET

UTET

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News