Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) conducts the Haryana TET exam to determine the eligibility of candidates for Primary Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT). BSEH has released the HTET admit card 2025 on its official website on 22nd July 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam for level 1, 2 and 3 can download the admit card here. The exam shall be held on 30th and 31st July 2025. Get the latest updates on the Haryana TET exam admit card, including admit card release date, download link, etc. on this page. 

htet admit card 2025 download link is active now

HTET Admit Card 2025 Out

BSEH will conduct the HTET exam 2025 on 30th and 31st July 2025. The candidates who have filled the HTET application form can now download the HTET admit card online from the Haryana TET website, which is bseh.org.in. To download HTET 2025 admit card, the candidates need their registration number and password. 

BSEH will conduct the HTET exam for Level 1 (PRT Teacher), Level 2 (TGT Teacher Class VI to VIII), and Level 3 (PGT Teacher). The HTET 2025 exam for Level 1 (PRT Teacher), Level 2 (TGT Teacher Class VI to VIII), and Level 3 (PGT Teacher) and Level 3 Exam will be held at various exam centres throughout the Haryana state. The direct link to download HTET admit card has been given below here.  

HTET Admit Card 2025 for Level 1, 2 and 3 Exam: Highlights

The following table gives you the major highlights of the HTET admit card 2025. 

HTET Admit Card 2025- Highlights
Organization Name Board of School Education, Haryana
Exam Name Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET)
HTET Admit Card 2025 7 to 10 days before the exam date
HTET Exam Date 2025 30th and 31st July 2025
Mode of Exam Offline
Medium of Exam Bilingual (English & Hindi)
Official Website  bseh.org.in

HTET Admit Card 2025 Download Link Active 

The HTET Admit Card 2025 for Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) has been released on the official website bseh.org.in on 22nd July 2025. The admit card link for level 1, 2 and 3 is given below here. 

HTET Admit Card 2025 Download Link Click Here

HTET Admit Card 2025 Release Date

The BSEH shall release the HTET admit card 2025 a days before the exam date. Candidates who have applied successfully for the exam can download the hall ticket online by visiting the BSEH website. The following table informs you about the HTET admit card release date for Level 1, 2 and 3. 

HTET Admit Card Particulars

Dates

HTET 2025 Online Application Start Date

4th November 2024

Admit Card Release

 5 to 10 days before exam date

HTET Exam Date 2025-25

26 and 27 July 2025 

HTET Exam Timing

HTET 2025 exam is going to be held on 30th and 31st July 2025. HTET exam for Levels 1, 2, and 3. Level 3 (PGT) will be held on 30th July while that for Level 2 (TGT) and Level 1 (PRT) will be conducted on 31st July. The exam timings for HTET is given below in the table. 

Level  Exam Date Exam Timing
Category III (PGT) 30th July 2025 3 pm to 5:30 pm
Category II (TGT) 31st July 2025 10 am to 12:30 pm
Category I (PRT) 31st July 2025 3 pm to 5:30 pm

How to Download Haryana TET Admit Card 2025?

The candidates need to visit the HTET website and enter their login details to download their admit cards for Haryana TET 2025. The steps to download the admit card is given below: 

  • Visit the official website of the Board of School Education, Haryana at bseh.org.in, click on “Download Admit Card for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2025”.
  • A login page will appear on the screen where you need to enter your login details.
  • Fill in the registration number and password as per the admission certificate.
  • Click on “Search” and your HTET Admit Card with all details appears on the screen.
  • Download your HTET 2025 Admit Card and take its print out to appear for the exam. 

Details Mentioned on HTET Admit Card

The HTET admit card contains the following details. The candidates are advised to check if all the details mentioned on it are correct. 

Candidate’s name

Candidate’s photograph

Exam date

Exam time

Candidate’s signature Roll number

Date of birth

Exam centre name and address

Roll number

Registration number

HTET Exam Pattern 2025

The Haryana TET exam is conducted in offline or pen and paper mode. The exam is held separately for all three levels - Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3. The total marks allotted for each level or paper is two and a half hours or 150 minutes. Below we have mentioned the Haryana TET exam pattern for level 1, 2, and 3. 

HTET Exam Pattern 2024 for Level 1

HTET subjects

Number of questions

Total marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30
General Studies - (Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Haryana G.K. and Awareness)

30 (10+10+10)

30

Languages - Hindi and English

30 (15+15)

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150
 

 

HTET Exam Pattern 2024: Level 2

The HTET Level 3 is for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT). The HTET Level 2 paper pattern 2024 is shared below:

HTET subjects

Number of questions

Total marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30
General Studies - (Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Haryana G.K. and Awareness)

30 (10+10+10)

30

Languages - Hindi and English

30 (15+15)

30

Subject Specific

60

60

Total

150

150

HTET Paper Pattern 2024: Level 3

HTET subjects

Number of questions

Total marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30
General Studies - (Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Haryana G.K. and Awareness)

30 (10+10+10)

30

Languages - Hindi and English

30 (15+15)

30

Subject Specific

60

60

Total

150

150

