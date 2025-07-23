Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) conducts the Haryana TET exam to determine the eligibility of candidates for Primary Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT). BSEH has released the HTET admit card 2025 on its official website on 22nd July 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam for level 1, 2 and 3 can download the admit card here. The exam shall be held on 30th and 31st July 2025. Get the latest updates on the Haryana TET exam admit card, including admit card release date, download link, etc. on this page.
HTET Admit Card 2025 Out
BSEH will conduct the HTET exam 2025 on 30th and 31st July 2025. The candidates who have filled the HTET application form can now download the HTET admit card online from the Haryana TET website, which is bseh.org.in. To download HTET 2025 admit card, the candidates need their registration number and password.
BSEH will conduct the HTET exam for Level 1 (PRT Teacher), Level 2 (TGT Teacher Class VI to VIII), and Level 3 (PGT Teacher). The HTET 2025 exam for Level 1 (PRT Teacher), Level 2 (TGT Teacher Class VI to VIII), and Level 3 (PGT Teacher) and Level 3 Exam will be held at various exam centres throughout the Haryana state. The direct link to download HTET admit card has been given below here.
HTET Admit Card 2025 for Level 1, 2 and 3 Exam: Highlights
The following table gives you the major highlights of the HTET admit card 2025.
|HTET Admit Card 2025- Highlights
|Organization Name
|Board of School Education, Haryana
|Exam Name
|Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET)
|HTET Admit Card 2025
|7 to 10 days before the exam date
|HTET Exam Date 2025
|30th and 31st July 2025
|Mode of Exam
|Offline
|Medium of Exam
|Bilingual (English & Hindi)
|Official Website
|bseh.org.in
HTET Admit Card 2025 Download Link Active
The HTET Admit Card 2025 for Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) has been released on the official website bseh.org.in on 22nd July 2025. The admit card link for level 1, 2 and 3 is given below here.
HTET Admit Card 2025 Release Date
The BSEH shall release the HTET admit card 2025 a days before the exam date. Candidates who have applied successfully for the exam can download the hall ticket online by visiting the BSEH website. The following table informs you about the HTET admit card release date for Level 1, 2 and 3.
|
HTET Admit Card Particulars
|
Dates
|
HTET 2025 Online Application Start Date
|
4th November 2024
|
Admit Card Release
|
5 to 10 days before exam date
|
HTET Exam Date 2025-25
|
26 and 27 July 2025
HTET Exam Timing
HTET 2025 exam is going to be held on 30th and 31st July 2025. HTET exam for Levels 1, 2, and 3. Level 3 (PGT) will be held on 30th July while that for Level 2 (TGT) and Level 1 (PRT) will be conducted on 31st July. The exam timings for HTET is given below in the table.
|Level
|Exam Date
|Exam Timing
|Category III (PGT)
|30th July 2025
|3 pm to 5:30 pm
|Category II (TGT)
|31st July 2025
|10 am to 12:30 pm
|Category I (PRT)
|31st July 2025
|3 pm to 5:30 pm
Also Check other teaching exams
How to Download Haryana TET Admit Card 2025?
The candidates need to visit the HTET website and enter their login details to download their admit cards for Haryana TET 2025. The steps to download the admit card is given below:
- Visit the official website of the Board of School Education, Haryana at bseh.org.in, click on “Download Admit Card for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2025”.
- A login page will appear on the screen where you need to enter your login details.
- Fill in the registration number and password as per the admission certificate.
- Click on “Search” and your HTET Admit Card with all details appears on the screen.
- Download your HTET 2025 Admit Card and take its print out to appear for the exam.
Details Mentioned on HTET Admit Card
The HTET admit card contains the following details. The candidates are advised to check if all the details mentioned on it are correct.
|
Candidate’s name
|
Candidate’s photograph
|
Exam date
|
Exam time
|
Candidate’s signature Roll number
|
Date of birth
|
Exam centre name and address
|
Roll number
|
Registration number
HTET Exam Pattern 2025
The Haryana TET exam is conducted in offline or pen and paper mode. The exam is held separately for all three levels - Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3. The total marks allotted for each level or paper is two and a half hours or 150 minutes. Below we have mentioned the Haryana TET exam pattern for level 1, 2, and 3.
HTET Exam Pattern 2024 for Level 1
|
HTET subjects
|
Number of questions
|
Total marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|General Studies - (Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Haryana G.K. and Awareness)
|
30 (10+10+10)
|
30
|
Languages - Hindi and English
|
30 (15+15)
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
HTET Exam Pattern 2024: Level 2
The HTET Level 3 is for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT). The HTET Level 2 paper pattern 2024 is shared below:
|
HTET subjects
|
Number of questions
|
Total marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|General Studies - (Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Haryana G.K. and Awareness)
|
30 (10+10+10)
|
30
|
Languages - Hindi and English
|
30 (15+15)
|
30
|
Subject Specific
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
HTET Paper Pattern 2024: Level 3
|
HTET subjects
|
Number of questions
|
Total marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|General Studies - (Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Haryana G.K. and Awareness)
|
30 (10+10+10)
|
30
|
Languages - Hindi and English
|
30 (15+15)
|
30
|
Subject Specific
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
You may also apply for other Government Jobs