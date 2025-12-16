VMOU RSCIT Answer Key 2025 OUT; Download RSCIT 14 December Answer Key PDF at rkcl.vmou.ac.in

VMOU RKCL RSCIT Answer Key 2025: Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL) has released the answer keys of the Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT) exam held on December 14, 2025. The RSCIT course is conducted by RKCL in collaboration with the Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU). The VMOU conducted an offline exam on December 14, 2025, in various centres across Rajasthan. Now the tentative VMOU RSCIT Answer Key has been released online on the official website- rkcl.vmou.ac.in. All the students who participated in the exams can check and download their RSCIT Answer Keys using the direct link provided below. To download the RKCL RSCIT Answer Key 2025, the students need to click on the link given on the website. Also, the students can download their certificates from the NAD Digilocker portal.

VMOU RKCL RSCIT Answer Key Link

RKCL has released the RSCIT answer keys for the exam held on December 14, 2025. The students can check their RSCIT 2025 Answer Keys on the official exam portal- rkcl.vmou.ac.in.

VMOU RSCIT 2025 Answer Key Link Click here

How to Check VMOU RSCIT Answer Key 2025.

Candidates can check their Answer Keys online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the VMOU RKCL RSCIT Answer Key 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website- vmou.ac.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and check ‘Student Corner’

Step 3: Click on ‘RSCIT Answer Key’ segment given there.

Step 4: Select your course in the given list.

Step 5: Enter your register number and click on check Answer Keys

Step 6: The Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the Answer Keys and download the PDF for future reference.