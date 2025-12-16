VMOU RSCIT Answer Key 2025 OUT; Download RSCIT 14 December Answer Key PDF at rkcl.vmou.ac.in

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
By Sunil Sharma
Dec 16, 2025, 11:13 IST

VMOU RSCIT Answer Key 2025 OUT: Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL) has released the RSCIT answer keys on its official website- rkcl.vmou.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the RSCIT 14 December Answer Key.

VMOU RSCIT Answer Key 2025 OUT
VMOU RKCL RSCIT Answer Key 2025: Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL) has released the answer keys of the Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT) exam held on December 14, 2025. The RSCIT course is conducted by RKCL in collaboration with the Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU).  The VMOU conducted an offline exam on December 14, 2025, in various centres across Rajasthan. Now the tentative VMOU RSCIT Answer Key has been released online on the official website- rkcl.vmou.ac.in. All the students who participated in the exams can check and download their RSCIT Answer Keys using the direct link provided below. To download the RKCL RSCIT Answer Key 2025, the students need to click on the link given on the website. Also, the students can download their certificates from the NAD Digilocker portal.

VMOU RKCL RSCIT Answer Key Link

RKCL has released the RSCIT answer keys for the exam held on December 14, 2025. The students can check their RSCIT 2025 Answer Keys on the official exam portal- rkcl.vmou.ac.in. 

VMOU RSCIT 2025 Answer Key Link

Click here

How to Check VMOU RSCIT Answer Key 2025.

Candidates can check their Answer Keys online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the VMOU RKCL RSCIT Answer Key 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- vmou.ac.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and check ‘Student Corner’

Step 3: Click on ‘RSCIT Answer Key’ segment given there.

Step 4: Select your course in the given list.

Step 5: Enter your register number and click on check Answer Keys

Step 6: The Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the Answer Keys and download the PDF for future reference.  

Important Points of VMOU RKCL RSCIT Course

The RSCIT course is conducted by RKCL in collaboration with the Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) to provide the best computer knowledge at a minimal cost.

VMOU RKCL RSCIT Course: Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University

Name of Exam

Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT)

Date of Exam

December 14, 2025

Mode of Exam

Offline

Total Marks

75

Qualifying Marks

28

Answer Key Released Status

Released

Answer Key Released Date

December 15, 2025

Official Website

rkcl.vmou.ac.in

Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
