Key Points Butterfly populations in the US declined 22% between 2000 and 2020.

Butterflies and moths belong to the biological order Lepidoptera.

Butterflies undergo complete metamorphosis: egg, larva, pupa, adult.

Butterflies are one of the most beautiful insects in the world. But these pretty winged bugs are more than just pretty to look at; they are important parts of our ecosystems. What is the scientific name for a butterfly, though? While most people refer to them by their common name, scientists use a system of classification for butterflies to properly categorise them alongside their relatives, the moths. A recent report reveals that butterfly populations in the contiguous US have declined by a significant 22% between 2000 and 2020. This alarming statistic underscores the importance of understanding and protecting every species, which starts with knowing their place in the scientific world. What is the Scientific Name of a Butterfly? The appropriate scientific name of butterflies that encompasses all species of both butterflies and moths is the biological order Lepidoptera. This name comes from the Greek words lepis (scale) and pteron (wing), literally meaning scale wing, which is a perfect descriptor for these insects whose wings are covered in tiny, coloured scales. When referring specifically to the true butterflies, they belong to the superfamily Papilionoidea within this order.

Monarch Butterfly in a gar Family of Butterfly The classification of butterflies follows a hierarchical structure. Within the order Lepidoptera, butterflies are grouped into the superfamily Papilionoidea. This superfamily is further divided into several major families of butterfly groups. These main families are: Hesperiidae (Skippers)

Lycaenidae (Blues, Coppers, and Hairstreaks)

Nymphalidae (Brush-footed Butterflies)

Papilionidae (Swallowtails)

Pieridae (Whites and Yellows)

Riodinidae (Metalmarks) Must Read - List of 9 Most Beautiful Butterflies in the World: Ranked Different Types of Butterflies and Their Scientific Names It is thought that there are between 18,000 and 20,000 different kinds of butterflies in the world. The scientific name for each species is made up of two parts: its genus and its species (binomial nomenclature). These are the scientific names for some common types of butterflies:

Common Name Scientific Names of Butterflies Family Monarch Butterfly Danaus plexippus Nymphalidae Common Mormon Papilio polytes Papilionidae Painted Lady Vanessa cardui Nymphalidae Red Admiral Vanessa atalanta Nymphalidae Common Bluebottle Graphium sarpedon Papilionidae Check Out - What is the Scientific Name of a Bee? What are the 4 Stages of Butterfly? There are four stages of life for butterflies, and they go through a process called complete metamorphosis. This change is a natural wonder and is one of the most important parts of the Order Lepidoptera. 1. Egg The life cycle begins when a female butterfly lays a small egg, which is usually oval or cylindrical, on a certain "host plant" that the larva can eat when it hatches. 2. Larva (Caterpillar)