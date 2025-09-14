SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Out
List of 7 Most Beautiful Butterflies in the World (Ranked)

By Harshita Singh
Sep 14, 2025, 14:27 IST

The global ecosystem, particularly in tropical regions, is home to the most beautiful butterflies, which are often the most colorful insects on Earth. Many species, including the Blue Morpho butterfly, are facing threats due to climate change and habitat loss, a trend that scientists have observed in recent years.

The most beautiful butterflies in the world: People have been interested in butterflies for hundreds of years because of their bright colors and complicated wing patterns. But the most beautiful butterflies on Earth usually live in the most delicate ecosystems. The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) just put out a report that talks about how important these butterflies are for pollination and as signs of a healthy environment. It also says that their numbers are going down because of climate change and cutting down trees, which is bad news. This list will help you find some of the most beautiful butterflies out there, like the bright Zebra Longwing and the iridescent Blue Morpho. These animals are not only beautiful, but they also show how creative nature can be and remind us how important it is to protect all kinds of life. In other words, the most colorful butterflies are not only beautiful to look at, but they are also an important part of our natural heritage.

List of Most Beautiful Butterflies in the World

Here is a list of the most beautiful and colourful butterflies in the world you may not have seen yet: 

Rank

Name of Beautiful Butterfly

Habitat

Notable Features

1

Blue Morpho

Central & South America

Iridescent blue wings, large size

2

Glasswing

Central America

Transparent wings, visible veins

3

Monarch

North America

Iconic orange and black wings, migratory

4

Ulysses

Australia

Brilliant, electric blue upper wings

5

Eighty-Eight

Central & South America

"88" pattern on underwings

6

Emerald Swallowtail

Southeast Asia

Iridescent green and black wings

7

Owl Butterfly

Central & South America

Large "eyespots" resembling an owl's

1. Blue Morpho Butterfly

Blue Morpho Butterfly

The Blue Morpho is a natural wonder that many people think is the most beautiful butterfly. In the rainforests of Central and South America, its wings don't have color; instead, they have tiny scales that reflect light, making a beautiful, iridescent blue that shimmers with every flap. Their wings can be as wide as 8 inches.

2. Glasswing Butterfly

Glasswing Butterfly

The Glasswing butterfly has a very unique feature: its wings are see-through. The veins in its wings are easy to see, which makes it look delicate and ghostly. This camouflage helps it stay safe from predators. This lovely moth-like thing lives mostly in Central America's rainforests.

3. Monarch Butterfly

Monarch Butterfly

The Monarch butterfly is probably the most well-known butterfly in the world. It is known for its yearly migration across North America, which covers thousands of miles. Its bright orange and black pattern tells predators that it is poisonous, which it gets from eating milkweed plants as a caterpillar.

4. Ulysses Butterfly

Ulysses Butterfly

Native to Australia, the Ulysses butterfly is renowned for its brilliant electric-blue color. When in flight, its wings flash a brilliant blue, making it look like a sapphire darting through the air. The underside of its wings, however, is a dull black, providing excellent camouflage when it rests.

5. Eighty-Eight Butterfly

Eighty-Eight Butterfly

The Eighty-Eight butterfly, or Diaethria clymena, gets its name from the unique "88" or "89" patterns on the bottom of its hindwings. This eye-catching feature tells predators to stay away. This butterfly, which is one of the prettiest, lives in the tropical forests of Central and South America.

6. Emerald Swallowtail Butterfly

Emerald Swallowtail Butterfly

The Emerald Swallowtail is a beautiful sight and a treasure of Southeast Asia. It has black wings with wide, shiny bands of metallic green scales that look like fine jewelry. Butterfly lovers love it because it is big and colorful.

7. Owl Butterfly

Owl Butterfly

The Owl butterfly is more about smart camouflage than bright colors. Its big, round wings have big "eyespots" that look a lot like owl eyes. This is a good way to keep birds and other predators away. You can find this interesting butterfly all over Mexico, Central America, and South America.

Butterflies live in a colorful world full of different ways to stay alive. These seven species are the best examples of nature's art. They include the Monarch's long migration and the Blue Morpho's shiny wings. To keep the delicate balance of our planet's ecosystems, we need to protect their habitats. This is important for their survival.

