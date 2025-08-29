5 Mind-Blowingly Rare Orange Snakes that You’ve (Probably) Never Heard of

Orange snakes are easy to spot in the wild because of their bright colors. Did you know that some of them are among the rarest reptiles on Earth? These animals are both beautiful and mysterious. For example, India's rare coral red kukri snake (only a few have been seen) and South America's poisonous orange-banded coral snake. Scientific reports say that corn snakes, ring-necked snakes, and other snakes have bright orange patterns on their bodies that help them hide or warn others. The coral red kukri (Oligodon kheriensis) was found again in 2020 in Bangladesh and India after being lost for decades. This shows how rare and hidden these snakes still are. Let’s hop on and read more about the five rarest orange snakes on the Earth that are work of natural marvel. Which are the 5 Rarest Orange-Coloured Snakes in the World?

Here are five of the rarest orange-coloured snakes found worldwide, ranging from harmless kukri snakes to venomous coral species. Some, like the Saint Lucia racer, are critically endangered, while others are still common but still amazing. Their IUCN Red List status helps figure out what risks they face in order to help protect these one-of-a-kind reptiles from going extinct. Name of Orange Snake Scientific Name Location(s) Venomous? Coral red kukri snake Oligodon kheriensis India, Bangladesh No Orange-banded coral snake Micrurus hemprichii South America Yes Orange-collared keelback Rhabdophis himalayanus Himalayan region Mild / rear-fanged Golden tree snake Chrysopelea ornata South & Southeast Asia Mild Saint Lucia racer Erythrolamprus ornatus Saint Lucia, Caribbean No

1. Coral Red Kukri Snake This non-venomous species has a vivid orange-red body and is one of the rarest snakes in South Asia. First described in India in 1936, it was thought to be nearly extinct until a live specimen was recorded in Bangladesh in 2020. According to Mongabay India, habitat loss is a major threat to its survival. IUCN Status: Data Deficient. 2. Orange-banded Coral Snake This striking snake with bright orange bands is native to the forests of South America. It belongs to the venomous coral snake family, which is known for potent neurotoxic venom. Encyclopedia of Life notes that the orange-banded coral snake usually lives in dense forest undergrowth and avoids human contact. IUCN Status: Least Concern. 3. Orange-collared Keelback Found in the Himalayan foothills of India, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar, the orange collar behind its head makes this snake easy to identify. Although rear-fanged, it is considered only mildly venomous. IUCN Red List records this snake as Least Concern, but its population remains understudied.