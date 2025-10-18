Top 10 Sustainable Economies in the World 2025: Check India’s Rank in Hinrich–IMD Sustainable Trade Index

The Sustainable Trade Index (STI) 2025, jointly developed by the Hinrich Foundation and the IMD World Competitiveness Centre, assesses how nations integrate economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability into their trade and development policies. The 2025 edition marks a significant shift in global trade thinking — from short-term profit maximisation to a model emphasising long-term resilience, inclusiveness, and sustainability. Global Highlights The United Kingdom has secured the top position in the Sustainable Economies countries for the first time which surpasses the New Zealand, which had dominating the consecutive three years the top positions.

South Korea and Hong Kong have made remarkable advances, signalling Asia’s growing commitment to sustainability-oriented economic policies.

What is the Methodology of the Sustainable Trade Index 2025? The STI 2025 evaluates 30 major global economies based on three comprehensive pillars: Pillar Key Indicators Economic Pillar Trade diversity, foreign investment flows, and export sophistication. Societal Pillar Education quality, labour rights, gender and income equality. Environmental Pillar Carbon emission levels, renewable energy adoption, and ecological protection. Each economy is assigned a composite score out of 100, reflecting its overall performance in integrating sustainability into global trade and competitiveness frameworks. Top 10 Sustainable Economies in 2025 Rank Countries (Economy) STI Score Economic Pillar Societal Pillar Environmental Pillar 1 United Kingdom 100 86.45 89.42 100 2 New Zealand 97.01 77.26 92.72 98.95 3 Australia 93.26 80.26 100 79.97 4 Singapore 90.01 99.51 86.63 66.56 5 South Korea 87.22 95.84 84.47 65.93 6 Hong Kong, SAR 83.79 100 65.49 72.78 7 Japan 83.48 67.81 78.54 91.21 8 Canada 80.45 74.4 96.75 59.38 9 United States 79.54 94.07 67.71 66.64 10 Taiwan 77.9 75.23 80.55 68.84

Source: Hinrich Foundation–IMD World Competitiveness Centre, Sustainable Trade Index 2025 Country-Wise Analysis 1. United Kingdom – Global Leader in Sustainable Trade This year in 2025, United Kingdom has emerged as the most Sustainable Trading Nation, which has achieved a perfect environmental Score of 100. Its succes toward achieving the top position due to robust carbon neutrality target, progressive green finance mechanism and their strong focuses toward fair trade practises. 2. New Zealand – Model of Environmental Responsibility Before 2025, New Zealand was consecutive three years at the top position of Sustainable Economies countries. Despite losing the top position, New Zealand has maintaind its environmental score of 98.95, which is reflecting its long-standing commitment to conservation, ethical exports, and renewable resource management.

3. Australia – Balancing Economy and Ecology With the 93.26 score in Sustainable Trade Index 2025, Australia is at third position, which demonstrate a balance approach by integrating trade diversification with clean energy innovations and sustainable practices in the national economy. 4. Singapore – Economic Efficiency with a Green Vision Singapore which is able to maintains a leading economic pillar score of 99.51 which make him as the Asia’s most open trading hub. Singapore generally make investments in digital trade, logistics modernisation, with green infrastructure that make the strengthen its sustainability credentials. 5. South Korea – Asia’s Rising Sustainability Star South Korea that has shown the remarkable progress, by being the one of the most important Economic Pillar at global level by achieving 95.84 score with the driven by heavy investments in renewable technology, semiconductor sustainability, and education reforms that promote inclusive growth.

What is the India’s Performance in the Sustainable Trade Index 2025? This year in 2025, India ranks 23rd out of 30 countries with a total score of 33.2, which reflects its gradual and steady growth with improvement in sustainable development. Source: Hinrich Foundation and IMD STI report 2025 Pillar Score Rank Trend Economic 60.0 18th ↓ Two spots Societal 23.4 27th ↑ One spot Environmental 37.4 28th — Stable India continues to perform strongly in the economic pillar, driven by expanding renewable energy capacity, manufacturing localisation, and the rise of digital trade ecosystems.

However, the report identifies social equity and environmental governance as key areas requiring policy acceleration to achieve a balanced, sustainable growth model.

Global Trends and Insights The Sustainable Trade Index 2025 underscores a clear shift in global trade toward sustainability-centric competitiveness.

Nations investing in green technologies, education reforms, and inclusive economic models have performed consistently better.

The move from resilience to unilateralism signifies a broader reorientation of trade priorities toward self-sufficiency and long-term environmental responsibility. Conclusion The Sustainable Trade Index 2025 reflects a new era in global economic governance — one that values sustainability, inclusiveness, and resilience as core indicators of prosperity.

While the United Kingdom leads as a global sustainability benchmark, nations like India are steadily progressing toward integrating green growth and responsible trade into their development frameworks.