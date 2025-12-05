Meghalaya Board: MBOSE Primary to Class 10th Syllabus to Adopt NCERT Curriculum from 2026-27

MBOSE Class 10th Syllabus: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Meghalaya edition textbooks from classes Primary to 10th will be used for all subjects under the Secondary School Curriculum. The decision aims to align the state government’s education framework with the National Curriculum Framework.

MBOSE Booklist for Classes I-X for the Academic Year 2026 Official Notice

According to the notice, MBOSE-affiliated schools must shift to the NCERT-based syllabus for Class 10 and discontinue the older textbooks prescribed earlier by the board.

The notice encloses the list of books to be adopted by the board and affiliated schools, adding, “the following textbooks shall be followed in all Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and Secondary Schools under the Meghalaya Board of School Education for Classes I to X, effective from the academic session 2026 until further orders.”