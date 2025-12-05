UPSSSC PET Result 2026 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Meghalaya Board: MBOSE Primary to Class 10th Syllabus to Adopt NCERT Curriculum from 2026-27

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 5, 2025, 21:58 IST

MBOSE has adopted NCERT Meghalaya edition textbooks for all Classes from primary to 10th subjects, aligning the Secondary School Curriculum with the National Curriculum Framework.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
MBOSE has adopted NCERT Meghalaya edition textbooks.
MBOSE has adopted NCERT Meghalaya edition textbooks.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • MBOSE has adopted NCERT Meghalaya edition textbooks.
  • This aligns the Secondary School Curriculum with the National Curriculum Framework.
  • The adoption is for all classed primary to 10th subjects.

MBOSE Class 10th Syllabus: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Meghalaya edition textbooks from classes Primary to 10th will be used for all subjects under the Secondary School Curriculum. The decision aims to align the state government’s education framework with the National Curriculum Framework.

MBOSE Booklist for Classes I-X for the Academic Year 2026 Official Notice

According to the notice, MBOSE-affiliated schools must shift to the NCERT-based syllabus for Class 10 and discontinue the older textbooks prescribed earlier by the board. 

The notice encloses the list of books to be adopted by the board and affiliated schools, adding, “the following textbooks shall be followed in all Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and Secondary Schools under the Meghalaya Board of School Education for Classes I to X, effective from the academic session 2026 until further orders.” 

The board has asked schools to make necessary changes so students receive the revised textbooks before the start of the next academic session.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News