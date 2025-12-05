UP Board Exam 2026: Model Paper for Class 10th and 12th Released at upmsp.edu.in; Download Here

Key Points
- UP Board Exam 2026 model papers released today, December 5 at official website at upmsp.edu.in.
- The offline exams are scheduled from February 18 to March 12, 2026, across the state.
- The exams will be held in two shifts, i.e., from 8.30 am to 11.45 am and 2 pm to 5.15 pm.
UP Board Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Uttar Pradesh Board exam 2026 model papers today, December 5, 2025. Students can download the sample paper PDFs on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. The exams will be conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026 across the state in offline mode. The exam will be held in two shifts, morning shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.
UPMSP Board Exam 2026 Key Details
Check the following table carrying the important details of UPMSP 10th, 12th Board Exam 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|Uttar Pradesh Board exam 2026 model papers
|Exam name
|UPMSP 10th, 12th Board Exam
|Board name
|Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|upmsp.edu.in
|State
|Uttar Pradesh
|Classes
|
10
12
|Exam dates
|February 18 - March 12, 2026
|Exam shifts
|
Morning shift: 8.30 AM - 11.45 PM
Afternoon shift: 2 PM - 5.15 PM
|Exam mode
|Offline, pen-and-paper
The UP Board recently revised the exam time table 2026 for Class 10 Madhyamik and Class 12 intermediate. According to the updated datesheet, the UP Board 12th Sanskrit exam will be held on March 12, 2026 in the second shift, whereas the class 10 Hindi and Elementary Hindi exams will now be held on February 18, 2025 in the first shift, and the Class 12 Hindi and General Hindi papers will be held on the same date in the second shift.
UP Board Exam 2026 Question Paper Format
Students must adhere to the following format while attempting the UP Board Exam 2026 sample papers online:
- All questions in the UP Board exam 2026 are compulsory.
- Marks for each question are displayed next to it.
- Students get 15 minutes to read the question paper.
- Class 12 Mathematics:
- Total of nine compulsory questions.
- Exam duration is 3 hours and 15 minutes.
- Class 10 Exam 2026:
- Exam duration is 3 hours and 15 minutes.
- Part A (20 Marks): 20 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), 1 mark each, answered on an OMR sheet using a blue or black ballpoint pen.
- Note: Erasers or whiteners are prohibited on the OMR sheet.
- Part B (50 Marks): Descriptive questions.
- The paper has two sections: Section A (20 MCQs) and Section B (5 descriptive questions worth 50 marks).
- Question 1 is very short-answer, Question 2 is short-answer, and Questions 3, 4, and 5 are long-answer. The required sections to complete are clearly written at the beginning of each question.
DIRECT LINK - UPMSP Board Exam 2026 Model Papers
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation