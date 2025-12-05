UP Board Exam 2026: Schools to Update Details of Teachers for Exam Duties by December 15 at upmsp.edu.in

Key Points
The Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, has released an official notification informing about the appointment of various officials in the exam centres and schools for the upcoming UP Board Annual Exams 2026.
According to the notification issued, the schedule for the UP high school and intermediate exam for 2026 has been announced. For the appointment of centre administrators, external centre administrators, practical examiners and class inspectors for evaluation, all principals are required to ensure that the details of all teachers working in their schools are uploaded on the website.
To enter the details, school authorities are required to visit the official website and login with the user ID and password. The link is available on the official website - upmsp.edu.in.
Link to Upload Details - Click Here
Official Notification - Click Here
The notification issued further states that the details of teachers should be checked carefully and thoroughly, specifically the teacher's name, designation, date of birth, appointment date, mobile number, subject taught and whether they teach class 10 or class 12 students.
If any teacher teaches multiple subjects, it must be ensured that all subjects are mentioned. If the teacher's details are incorrect, they will not be appointed for examination duties. Teachers should also not be associated with more than one school in any way. The last date for schools to provide the necessary details on the website is December 15, 2025. School authorities are advised to complete the process within the given deadline.
