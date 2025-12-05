UP Board Exam 2026: Schools to Update Details of Teachers for Exam Duties by December 15 at upmsp.edu.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, has released an official notification informing about the appointment of various officials in the exam centres and schools for the upcoming UP Board Annual Exams 2026.

According to the notification issued, the schedule for the UP high school and intermediate exam for 2026 has been announced. For the appointment of centre administrators, external centre administrators, practical examiners and class inspectors for evaluation, all principals are required to ensure that the details of all teachers working in their schools are uploaded on the website.

To enter the details, school authorities are required to visit the official website and login with the user ID and password. The link is available on the official website - upmsp.edu.in.

Link to Upload Details - Click Here