RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Download Link Provided Here

RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has activated the Rajasthan RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 link on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between December 7 and December 20, 2025
The Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid ID proof. Candidates not carrying the RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card will not be allowed to enter the examination centre.
RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025: Overview
The RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 has been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets by providing their registration number and password. Check the table below for the RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025.
Event
|
Particular
|
Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission
|
Name of Exam
|
RPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2024
|
Number of Vacancies
|
574
|
Exam Date
|
December 7-20, 2025
|
Official Website
|
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025: Direct Download Link
Candidates can download the RPSC Research Admit Card 2025 from the official website of RPSC. The admit card contains details such as the candidate's name, category, photo, and signature, as well as examination centre details. Click on the direct link below to download the RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025.
|
RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025
How to Download the RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025?
The RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded after clicking on the direct link provided above or by following the simple steps below to download it from official website
- Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, under the important links section, click on RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card.
- A new page will open up now; click on login credentials such as Registration Number, Password, and Captcha Code.
- Verify the details such as name, roll number, exam date, and center details
- Download the PDF and print a copy for future reference.
Details Mentioned of RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025
Before downloading the RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 candidates must ensure that the details are mentioned on the admit card. If any discrepancy is found, the candidate must contact the RPSC Helpline numbers. Check the list below for all the details mentioned in the RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025.
- Candidate’s Name & Photograph
- Registration/Roll Number
- Exam Date, Time & Shift
- Exam Center Name & Address
- Reporting Time (1.5 hours before exam)
- Important Exam Day Instructions
