SSC Delhi Police Constable Slot Booking 2025 Starts: Book Your Exam City & Slot Now at ssc.gov.in

By Manish Kumar
Dec 5, 2025, 16:24 IST

Delhi Police Constable Slot Booking 2025 window has been opened by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025 on its official website. Candidates can choose their preferred exam city and date as per their desire after using their login credentials to the link at the official website. Check details here. 

SSC Delhi Police Constable Slot Booking 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the self-slot selection window for the Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025 on its official website. Under the facility, candidates appearing in the written exam for Constable posts have the opportunity to choose their preferred exam city and date as per their desire. Candidates can avail the facility after using their login credentials at the official website -ssc.gov.in. You can avail the facility to select your slot through a simple online process given below-

SSC Delhi Police Constable Slot Booking 2025 Overview

Check below the details of the SSC Delhi Police Constable Slot Booking 2025 facility and detailed overview-

Institution  Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
Post Name Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025 
Constable Slot Booking  status  Out
Official Website  ssc.gov.in

Steps For SSC Delhi Police Constable Slot Booking 2025 Process?

In a bid to select the preferred exam slot, candidates will have to visit the official website. You can choose the preferred city location after clicking the self-slot selection tab on the home page. You can follow the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of the Authority delhipolice.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the concerned form displaying as- SSC Delhi Police Constable Online Self Slot Booking 2025 on the home page.
  • Step 3: Now Complete the form displaying as SSC Delhi Police Constable Online Self Slot Booking Application Form 2025 on the home page.
  • Step 4: Once submitted, print the SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Slot Selection Application Form 2025 and save the same for future reference.

