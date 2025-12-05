School Assembly Headlines Today (6 December): India and Russia Sign Multiple Agreements, Kerala and Odisha Final Exam Dates Out and Other News in English

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading provides a comprehensive, global overview, keeping you informed and connected with the latest updates across national and international events, sports, business, science, and technology.
Staying updated with current events is essential for students. It expands your understanding beyond the classroom, highlighting national progress and challenges. This practice not only enhances general knowledge but also fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens your perspective on topics relevant to your future. With this in mind, let's turn our attention to today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
India, Russia Sign Multiple Agreements Across Key Sectors
Govt Suspends DGCA Duty Time Orders Amid IndiGo Disruptions
FIEO Welcomes RBI Repo Rate Cut
Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute to Captain Gurbachan Singh Salaria
Ajay Kumar Sood Highlights Importance of Industry-Academia Partnerships
Lok Sabha Discusses Health and National Security Cess Bill
India, Malaysia Conduct Joint Military Exercise in Rajasthan
Centre Releases ₹68,393 Crore Under MGNREGA
ED provisionally attaches ₹1,120 crore in assets of Reliance Anil Ambani Group in bank fraud case
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Saudi Arabia cuts January oil prices to Asia to five-year low
UK Universities halt admissions from Bangladesh, Pakistan over alleged visa misuse concerns
Asim Munir becomes Chief of Defence Forces in Pakistan
Sri Lanka Cyclone Ditwah: Disaster Toll Rises to 486; India Expands Operation Sagar Bandhu
PM Modi Gifts Russian-Language Gita to President Putin on Arrival in Delhi
Nepal Celebrates Udhauli and Yomari Punhi, Declares Public Holiday
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
FIH Junior World Cup: India to Face Belgium in Quarterfinals Today in Chennai
Football: East Bengal defeat Punjab FC in first semifinal of AIFF Super Cup
Arjun Erigaisi Wins Jerusalem Masters 2025, Defeats Viswanathan Anand in Final
South Africa Beat India by 4 Wickets, Series Level 1–1
South Africa win toss and elect to bowl against India
India Thrash Switzerland 5–0 to Enter FIH Junior World Cup Quarterfinals
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Sensex & Nifty Close Higher After RBI Rate Cut
Sensex & Nifty Rebound After Four-Day Losing Streak
Sensex, Nifty slip for fourth consecutive session
Land & property transactions are driving India’s economy in big way, says DoLR Secretary Manoj Joshi
Sensex, Nifty Slip After Hitting Record Highs; Broader Market Ends Mixed”
Sensex rises 126 points, Nifty up 33 points in early trade
GST reforms provide significant boost to India’s automobile sector
Meta Platforms announce addition of 5 new Indian languages for creators
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
No smartphones in class: Chile says kids must look up and see each other
IIM Kozhikode releases CAT 2025 answer key. What should MBA aspirants do next?
The lost library of Nalanda: When India's greatest wisdom turned to ashes
Gurugram to host Victoria University's Block-Model campus, the first in India
India records 65.7 lakh school dropouts in 5 years, Gujarat reports 341% surge
Thought of the Day
Success is not a destination, but a continuous journey of small, smart steps."
Meaning: This thought tells students that success isn't something you achieve all at once (a destination) or just by being smart. It comes from consistent, daily effort—the "small, smart steps." It encourages students to focus on working hard and making good choices every day (like studying for one hour instead of pulling an all-nighter, or fixing one math mistake instead of ignoring it). If you stay committed to the process, the great results will naturally follow.
As board examinations draw nearer, efficient and focused preparation is essential for success. To support your study efforts, we have compiled a list of crucial educational resources, including updated syllabi and sample papers for CBSE Class 10 and 12 and more. We strongly encourage all students to utilise these materials diligently to structure their revision, practice effectively, and maximise their academic performance. Please refer to the links provided below.
