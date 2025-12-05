Top 10 Most Searched Word Meaning on Google 2025 in India 

The words people search for on Google show us what's happening in the world and what people are curious about. In 2025, the list of the most searched word meanings in India tells an interesting story. This year, searches jumped high for terms that were important in the news, like words about serious conflicts, safety drills, and global distress signals. It shows that many people in India wanted to understand the big events shaping the world and their own safety.

Besides serious topics, Indians also used Google to figure out popular culture and new slang. This top 10 list includes trendy terms used on social media, affectionate slang, and even codes for expressing love online. There was also a huge search for a popular Kannada phrase linked to a major cricket tournament. This mix of serious news, digital trends, and sports excitement clearly defines what captured the attention and curiosity of people across India in 2025.