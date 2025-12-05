UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus 2025 Out: Check Complete Subject-Wise Syllabus & Pattern

UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has published the updated syllabus along with the full exam pattern in its latest official notification. Candidates aiming for this post should carefully review every topic included in the syllabus to understand what will be asked in the exam. They can create an effective study plan to score higher marks and improve their chances of selection.

This article provides the complete UP Police Computer Operator syllabus and exam pattern in detail to prepare effectively.

UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus 2025 Overview

The UP Police Assistant Operator written test includes four major subjects: Hindi, Science/General Knowledge, Mathematics, and Reasoning. Candidates must thoroughly understand every topic mentioned in the official UP Police Sahayak Parichalak Syllabus 2025 and plan their preparation accordingly to score well. Check the table below for an overview of the UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus 2025: