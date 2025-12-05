UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus 2025 Out: Check Complete Subject-Wise Syllabus & Pattern

SSC CGL Result 2025
By Mridula Sharma
Dec 5, 2025, 17:26 IST

The UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus 2025 covers General Hindi, Science/General Knowledge, Numerical & Mental Ability, and Reasoning/IQ sections. The exam includes 400 marks with a 2.5-hour duration. This article provides the detailed subject-wise syllabus, exam pattern, and expert-recommended books to help aspirants plan their preparation.

UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus 2025
UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus 2025

UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has published the updated syllabus along with the full exam pattern in its latest official notification. Candidates aiming for this post should carefully review every topic included in the syllabus to understand what will be asked in the exam. They can create an effective study plan to score higher marks and improve their chances of selection.

This article provides the complete UP Police Computer Operator syllabus and exam pattern in detail to prepare effectively.

UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus 2025 Overview

The UP Police Assistant Operator written test includes four major subjects: Hindi, Science/General Knowledge, Mathematics, and Reasoning. Candidates must thoroughly understand every topic mentioned in the official UP Police Sahayak Parichalak Syllabus 2025 and plan their preparation accordingly to score well. Check the table below for an overview of the UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus 2025:

Details

Information

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB)

Post Name

Assistant Operator

Total Vacancies

44

Total Questions

160

Total Marks

400

Exam Duration

2.5 hours

Selection Process

Written Exam, Document Verification (DV), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Official Website

uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus 2025

Candidates must thoroughly review the UPPBPB Police Sahayak Parichalak Syllabus 2025 to clearly understand all important topics included in the exam. A well-planned study routine will help candidates score better marks. It decises which subject to begin with, when to revise, and how to cover high-weightage topics. Below is the complete subject-wise syllabus for the UP Police Assistant Operator Exam 2025.

Also Check:

UP Police Assistant Operator Eligibility Criteria

UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus for General Hindi

This section tests a candidate’s understanding of Hindi grammar, vocabulary, comprehension, and literary concepts.

The following are the key topics:

  • हिन्दी व्याकरण: वर्णमाला, तत्सम–तद्भव, पर्यायवाची, विलोम, अनेकार्थक शब्द

  • वाक्यांशों के लिए एक शब्द, अशुद्ध वाक्यों का संशोधन

  • लिंग, वचन, कारक, सर्वनाम, विशेषण, क्रिया, काल, वाच्य

  • अव्यय, उपसर्ग–प्रत्यय, सन्धि, समास, विराम चिन्ह

  • मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ

  • हिन्दी और अन्य भारतीय भाषाएँ

  • रस, छन्द, अलंकार

  • अपठित बोध (Unseen comprehension)

  • प्रसिद्ध कवि, लेखक और उनकी रचनाएँ

  • हिन्दी भाषा में पुरस्कार और सम्मान

  • अन्य विविध विषय

UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus for Science/General Knowledge 

The Science/General Knowledge section tests candidates’ awareness of scientific concepts, national and international affairs, and Uttar Pradesh-specific topics. Check the table below for the detailed syllabus:

Subject

Topics / Sub-topics

Science

  • Physical World & Measurement

  • Kinematics

  • Laws of Motion

  • Work

  • Energy & Power

  • Gravitation

  • Electrostatics

  • Electrode Potential

  • Current Electricity

  • Magnetic Effects of Current & Magnetism

  • Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Currents

  • Electromagnetic Waves

  • Electronic Devices, Communication Systems, Ray Optics

General Knowledge

  • History

  • Geography

  • Economics

  • Indian Constitution & Science

  • Culture

  • Sports

  • Culture & Social Customs of U.P.

  • Revenue

  • Police & General Administration System in U.P.

  • Protection of Women & Children

  • Basics of IT & Broadcasting

  • Environmental Studies

  • National & International Affairs

  • Important Personalities

  • Awards

  • Appointments

  • Important Places

  • Committees & Commissions

  • Disputes & Major Settlements

  • Judicial Decisions

  • Books & Authors

  • Abbreviations

  • Miscellaneous

UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus for Numerical & Mental Ability 

This section checks arithmetic skills, logical thinking, and basic numerical analysis. Check the main topics in the table below:

Subject

Topics / Sub-topics

Numerical Ability 

  • Number System

  • Simplification

  • Decimals and Fractions

  • Highest Common Factor (HCF) & Lowest Common Multiple (LCM)

  • Ratio and Proportion

  • Percentage

  • Profit & Loss, Simple & Compound Interest

  • Partnership

  • Average

  • Time & Work

  • Time & Distance

  • Use of Tables & Graphs

  • Mensuration

  • Arithmetical Computation & Analytical Functions

  • Miscellaneous

Mental Ability / Reasoning 

  • Logical Diagrams

  • Symbol Relationship Interpretation

  • Perception Test

  • Word Formation Test

  • Letter & Number Series

  • Word & Alphabet Analogy

  • Common Sense Test

  • Direction Sense Test

  • Logical Interpretation of Data

  • Forcefulness of Argument

  • Determining Implied Meanings

UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus for Mental Aptitude/I.Q/Reasoning 

This section tests reasoning ability, mental alertness, and problem-solving skills. Check the detailed syllabus in the table below:

Subject

Topics / Sub-topics

Mental Aptitude Test 

  • Public Interest

  • Law and Order

  • Communal Harmony

  • Crime Control

  • Rule of Law

  • Ability of Adaptability

  • Professional Information (BRadio Operator Level)

  • Police System

  • Contemporary Police Issues & Law and Order

  • Interest in Profession

  • Mental Toughness

  • Sensitivity Towards Minorities & Underprivileged

  • Gender Sensitivity

I.Q. / Relationship & Analogy Test 

  • Spotting Dissimilarities

  • Series Completion Test

  • Coding & Decoding Test

  • Direction Sense Test

  • Blood Relation

  • Alphabet-Based Problems

  • Time Sequence Test

  • Venn Diagram & Chart Type Test

  • Mathematical Ability Test

  • Arranging in Order

Reasoning Test

  • Analogies

  • Similarities

  • Differences

  • Space Visualization

  • Problem-Solving

  • Analysis & Judgment

  • Decision-Making

  • Visual Memory

  • Discrimination

  • Observation

  • Relationship & Analogy

  • Concepts

  • Arithmetical Reasoning

  • Verbal & Figure Classification

  • Arithmetical Number Series

  • Abilities to Deal with Abstract Ideas & Symbols and Their Relationships

UP Police Assistant Operator Exam Pattern 2025

The UP Police Assistant Operator Exam Pattern 2025 provides candidates with a clear idea of the exam structure. Knowing the pattern helps students understand the number of questions, marking scheme, and the time allotted for each section. This allows aspirants to plan their preparation effectively and practice completing the exam within the given time. The question type is Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). 

Check the UP Police Assistant Operator Exam Pattern 2025 in the table below:

Subjects

Maximum Marks

Exam Duration

General Hindi

100

2.5 hours

Science / General Knowledge

100

Numerical & Mental Ability Test

100

Mental Aptitude / IQ / Reasoning Test

100

Total

400

UP Police Assistant Operator Books 

Choosing the right books is crucial for aspirants preparing for the UP Police Assistant Operator Exam 2025. Experts recommend the following books for each subject to ensure thorough preparation:

Topic

Book Name

Author / Publication

Samanya Hindi

Lucents Samanya Hindi

Sanjeev Kumar / Lucents

Aditya Vastunisth Samanya Hindi

Pawan Kumar Tiwari / Aditya

Arihant Samanya Hindi

Arihant

General Knowledge

Lucent Samanya Gyan

Lucent’s Expert / Lucent

Samanya Adhyanan

D K Rathi / Sneha Publication, Meerut

Uttar Pradesh General Knowledge

Shiv Kumar Ojha / Pariksha Vani

Uttar Pradesh GK

SSGCP Group / Ghanta Chakra

Mathematics

Quickest Mathematics

Kiran Publication

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exams

R S Agarwal

Reasoning

R P Tiwari

Ravi P Tiwari / Precursor

Arihant Master Reasoning

Arihant Experts / Arihant

Polity

Bharat Ki Rajvyavastha

Laxmikanth / TMH

Moolvidhi & Samvidhan

SSGCP Group / Ghanta Chakra

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

