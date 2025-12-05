UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus 2025 Out: Check Complete Subject-Wise Syllabus & Pattern

UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has published the updated syllabus along with the full exam pattern in its latest official notification. Candidates aiming for this post should carefully review every topic included in the syllabus to understand what will be asked in the exam. They can create an effective study plan to score higher marks and improve their chances of selection.
This article provides the complete UP Police Computer Operator syllabus and exam pattern in detail to prepare effectively.
UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus 2025 Overview
The UP Police Assistant Operator written test includes four major subjects: Hindi, Science/General Knowledge, Mathematics, and Reasoning. Candidates must thoroughly understand every topic mentioned in the official UP Police Sahayak Parichalak Syllabus 2025 and plan their preparation accordingly to score well. Check the table below for an overview of the UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus 2025:
|
Details
|
Information
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB)
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Operator
|
Total Vacancies
|
44
|
Total Questions
|
160
|
Total Marks
|
400
|
Exam Duration
|
2.5 hours
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Document Verification (DV), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
|
Official Website
|
uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus 2025
Candidates must thoroughly review the UPPBPB Police Sahayak Parichalak Syllabus 2025 to clearly understand all important topics included in the exam. A well-planned study routine will help candidates score better marks. It decises which subject to begin with, when to revise, and how to cover high-weightage topics. Below is the complete subject-wise syllabus for the UP Police Assistant Operator Exam 2025.
UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus for General Hindi
This section tests a candidate’s understanding of Hindi grammar, vocabulary, comprehension, and literary concepts.
The following are the key topics:
-
हिन्दी व्याकरण: वर्णमाला, तत्सम–तद्भव, पर्यायवाची, विलोम, अनेकार्थक शब्द
-
वाक्यांशों के लिए एक शब्द, अशुद्ध वाक्यों का संशोधन
-
लिंग, वचन, कारक, सर्वनाम, विशेषण, क्रिया, काल, वाच्य
-
अव्यय, उपसर्ग–प्रत्यय, सन्धि, समास, विराम चिन्ह
-
मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ
-
हिन्दी और अन्य भारतीय भाषाएँ
-
रस, छन्द, अलंकार
-
अपठित बोध (Unseen comprehension)
-
प्रसिद्ध कवि, लेखक और उनकी रचनाएँ
-
हिन्दी भाषा में पुरस्कार और सम्मान
-
अन्य विविध विषय
UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus for Science/General Knowledge
The Science/General Knowledge section tests candidates’ awareness of scientific concepts, national and international affairs, and Uttar Pradesh-specific topics. Check the table below for the detailed syllabus:
|
Subject
|
Topics / Sub-topics
|
Science
|
|
General Knowledge
|
UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus for Numerical & Mental Ability
This section checks arithmetic skills, logical thinking, and basic numerical analysis. Check the main topics in the table below:
|
Subject
|
Topics / Sub-topics
|
Numerical Ability
|
|
Mental Ability / Reasoning
|
UP Police Assistant Operator Syllabus for Mental Aptitude/I.Q/Reasoning
This section tests reasoning ability, mental alertness, and problem-solving skills. Check the detailed syllabus in the table below:
|
Subject
|
Topics / Sub-topics
|
Mental Aptitude Test
|
|
I.Q. / Relationship & Analogy Test
|
|
Reasoning Test
|
UP Police Assistant Operator Exam Pattern 2025
The UP Police Assistant Operator Exam Pattern 2025 provides candidates with a clear idea of the exam structure. Knowing the pattern helps students understand the number of questions, marking scheme, and the time allotted for each section. This allows aspirants to plan their preparation effectively and practice completing the exam within the given time. The question type is Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).
Check the UP Police Assistant Operator Exam Pattern 2025 in the table below:
|
Subjects
|
Maximum Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
General Hindi
|
100
|
2.5 hours
|
Science / General Knowledge
|
100
|
Numerical & Mental Ability Test
|
100
|
Mental Aptitude / IQ / Reasoning Test
|
100
|
Total
|
400
UP Police Assistant Operator Books
Choosing the right books is crucial for aspirants preparing for the UP Police Assistant Operator Exam 2025. Experts recommend the following books for each subject to ensure thorough preparation:
|
Topic
|
Book Name
|
Author / Publication
|
Samanya Hindi
|
Lucents Samanya Hindi
|
Sanjeev Kumar / Lucents
|
Aditya Vastunisth Samanya Hindi
|
Pawan Kumar Tiwari / Aditya
|
Arihant Samanya Hindi
|
Arihant
|
General Knowledge
|
Lucent Samanya Gyan
|
Lucent’s Expert / Lucent
|
Samanya Adhyanan
|
D K Rathi / Sneha Publication, Meerut
|
Uttar Pradesh General Knowledge
|
Shiv Kumar Ojha / Pariksha Vani
|
Uttar Pradesh GK
|
SSGCP Group / Ghanta Chakra
|
Mathematics
|
Quickest Mathematics
|
Kiran Publication
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exams
|
R S Agarwal
|
Reasoning
|
R P Tiwari
|
Ravi P Tiwari / Precursor
|
Arihant Master Reasoning
|
Arihant Experts / Arihant
|
Polity
|
Bharat Ki Rajvyavastha
|
Laxmikanth / TMH
|
Moolvidhi & Samvidhan
|
SSGCP Group / Ghanta Chakra
