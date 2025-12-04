CAT Response Sheet 2025
Focus
Quick Links

UP Police Assistant Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026: Age, Qualification & Physical Requirements

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 4, 2025, 16:20 IST

The UP Police Assistant Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026 covers age limits, educational qualifications, nationality, physical standards, and the number of attempts. Reserved category candidates receive age relaxation. This article provides details about all eligibility requirements for candidates applying for the post.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UP Police Assistant Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026
UP Police Assistant Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026

UP Police Assistant Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) sets the eligibility criteria for UP Police Assistant Operator vacancies. The official eligibility details have been announced along with the notification for the 2026 recruitment cycle. UPPRPB released 44 vacancies for the post of UP Police Assistant Operator. 

Candidates who meet the required eligibility can apply for this position. This article provides a complete guide to the eligibility criteria for the UP Police Assistant Operator post.

UP Police Assistant Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has set specific eligibility requirements for candidates applying for the UP Police Assistant Operator post. Check the table below for a detailed view of the eligibility requirements.

Eligibility Parameter

Details

Age Limit

18–22 years

Educational Qualification

10+2 (Intermediate) pass with Physics and Mathematics

Nationality

Indian

Number of Attempts

Maximum 5 attempts

Experience

Fresher (No prior experience required)

UP Police Assistant Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026

Candidates interested in applying for the UP Police Assistant Operator 2026 must fulfill the eligibility criteria set by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). It is important to check all factors like age, category, and other requirements to ensure eligibility for this post before applying.

UP Police Assistant Operator Age Limit 2026

Candidates must be at least 18 years old to apply for the UP Police Assistant Operator. The maximum age limit for general candidates is 22 years. Different categories may have specific age relaxations as per UPPRPB rules. 

UP Police Assistant Operator Age Relaxation

Candidates belonging to reserved categories or ex-servicemen are eligible for age relaxation according to state government norms:

Category

Age Relaxation

SC/ST/OBC

5 years

Ex-Servicemen

3 years (after deducting service period)

UP Police Assistant Operator Educational Qualification 2026

Candidates applying for the UP Police Assistant Operator 2026 must have completed their 10+2 (Intermediate) education with Physics and Mathematics as subjects.

Important Note: Candidates who are currently appearing or have appeared for the Intermediate exam must have all the necessary documents at the time of certificate verification. Any discrepancies in documentation will be decided by the UPPRPB, and their decision will be final.

Candidates without proper documentation will not be eligible to appear for the exam. It is the responsibility of the candidate to provide valid evidence to support their claim.

UP Police Assistant Operator Nationality

Applicants must meet one of the following nationality requirements to apply for the UP Police Assistant Operator 2026:

  • Indian citizen

  • Tibetan refugees who came to India before 1962

  • Persons of Indian origin from countries like Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, Africa, Uganda, or the United Republic of Tanzania

Additional Notes:

  • Tibetan refugees must obtain a certificate of eligibility from the State Government.

  • Applicants of Indian origin must secure a citizenship certificate within one year of joining, as the initial certificate is valid for only one year.

UP Police Assistant Operator Preferential Qualifications

While applying for the UP Police Assistant Operator 2026, candidates with the following additional qualifications will be preferred:

  • “O” Level Certificate from DOEACC/NIELIT

  • Two years of service in the Territorial Army

  • “B” Level Certificate from NCC

Note: These qualifications are not mandatory. They do not provide extra marks but are considered during tie-breaks between candidates with similar scores.

Total Number of Attempts for UP Police Assistant Operator

Candidates can attempt the UP Police Assistant Operator Exam up to 5 times within the eligible age range of 18–22 years. Candidates with age relaxation for reserved categories may get additional attempts as per the rules.

UP Police Assistant Operator Physical Standards 2026

Physical standards are essential for eligibility. Male and female candidates, including those from mountainous regions, must meet the following criteria:

Category

Height (Male)

Height (Female)

Chest (Unexpanded, Male)

Chest (Expanded, Male)

Weight (Female)

General/SC/OBC

168 cm

152 cm

79 cm

84 cm

40 kg

ST

160 cm

147 cm

77 cm

82 cm

40 kg

Mountainous Region

162.6 cm

147 cm

-

-

40 kg

Note: Male candidates must meet chest measurement requirements. All candidates must be medically and physically fit to join the UP Police.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News