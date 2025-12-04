UP Police Assistant Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026: Age, Qualification & Physical Requirements

UP Police Assistant Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) sets the eligibility criteria for UP Police Assistant Operator vacancies. The official eligibility details have been announced along with the notification for the 2026 recruitment cycle. UPPRPB released 44 vacancies for the post of UP Police Assistant Operator. Candidates who meet the required eligibility can apply for this position. This article provides a complete guide to the eligibility criteria for the UP Police Assistant Operator post. UP Police Assistant Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026 The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has set specific eligibility requirements for candidates applying for the UP Police Assistant Operator post. Check the table below for a detailed view of the eligibility requirements.

Eligibility Parameter Details Age Limit 18–22 years Educational Qualification 10+2 (Intermediate) pass with Physics and Mathematics Nationality Indian Number of Attempts Maximum 5 attempts Experience Fresher (No prior experience required) UP Police Assistant Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026 Candidates interested in applying for the UP Police Assistant Operator 2026 must fulfill the eligibility criteria set by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). It is important to check all factors like age, category, and other requirements to ensure eligibility for this post before applying. UP Police Assistant Operator Age Limit 2026 Candidates must be at least 18 years old to apply for the UP Police Assistant Operator. The maximum age limit for general candidates is 22 years. Different categories may have specific age relaxations as per UPPRPB rules.

UP Police Assistant Operator Age Relaxation Candidates belonging to reserved categories or ex-servicemen are eligible for age relaxation according to state government norms: Category Age Relaxation SC/ST/OBC 5 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years (after deducting service period) UP Police Assistant Operator Educational Qualification 2026 Candidates applying for the UP Police Assistant Operator 2026 must have completed their 10+2 (Intermediate) education with Physics and Mathematics as subjects. Important Note: Candidates who are currently appearing or have appeared for the Intermediate exam must have all the necessary documents at the time of certificate verification. Any discrepancies in documentation will be decided by the UPPRPB, and their decision will be final. Candidates without proper documentation will not be eligible to appear for the exam. It is the responsibility of the candidate to provide valid evidence to support their claim.

UP Police Assistant Operator Nationality Applicants must meet one of the following nationality requirements to apply for the UP Police Assistant Operator 2026: Indian citizen

Tibetan refugees who came to India before 1962

Persons of Indian origin from countries like Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, Africa, Uganda, or the United Republic of Tanzania Additional Notes: Tibetan refugees must obtain a certificate of eligibility from the State Government.

Applicants of Indian origin must secure a citizenship certificate within one year of joining, as the initial certificate is valid for only one year. UP Police Assistant Operator Preferential Qualifications While applying for the UP Police Assistant Operator 2026, candidates with the following additional qualifications will be preferred: “O” Level Certificate from DOEACC/NIELIT

Two years of service in the Territorial Army

“B” Level Certificate from NCC

Note: These qualifications are not mandatory. They do not provide extra marks but are considered during tie-breaks between candidates with similar scores. Total Number of Attempts for UP Police Assistant Operator Candidates can attempt the UP Police Assistant Operator Exam up to 5 times within the eligible age range of 18–22 years. Candidates with age relaxation for reserved categories may get additional attempts as per the rules. UP Police Assistant Operator Physical Standards 2026 Physical standards are essential for eligibility. Male and female candidates, including those from mountainous regions, must meet the following criteria: Category Height (Male) Height (Female) Chest (Unexpanded, Male) Chest (Expanded, Male) Weight (Female) General/SC/OBC 168 cm 152 cm 79 cm 84 cm 40 kg ST 160 cm 147 cm 77 cm 82 cm 40 kg Mountainous Region 162.6 cm 147 cm - - 40 kg